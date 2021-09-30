Language Selection

Top 9 lightweight web browsers for Linux

Open source web browsers have come a long way since the introduction of Firefox, Chrome, and Chromium. Current web browsers are advanced to manage graphics, videos, apps, and many more. However, this makes web browsers consume a lot of hardware resources like RAM and storage space. On the other hand, mainstream browsers like Firefox and Chromium work quite well on systems with modern hardware resources.

However, Linux operating systems running on old PC or laptops require light browsers to work fast and seamlessly. That is one of the reasons why most of the Linux OS like Ubuntu, Fedora, Centos, Linux Mint come with Firefox Mozilla as the default browser. However, Firefox might still not be as lightweight as we would like.

ncurses 6.3

 Announcing ncurses 6.3

Overview

   The  ncurses  (new  curses)  library  is  a free software emulation of
   curses  in  System  V  Release  4.0 (SVr4), and more. It uses terminfo
   format,  supports  pads  and  color  and multiple highlights and forms
   characters and function-key mapping, and has all the other SVr4-curses
   enhancements  over  BSD curses. SVr4 curses became the basis of X/Open
   Curses.

   In  mid-June  1995,  the  maintainer of 4.4BSD curses declared that he
   considered  4.4BSD curses obsolete, and encouraged the keepers of unix
   releases such as BSD/OS, FreeBSD and NetBSD to switch over to ncurses.

   Since 1995, ncurses has been ported to many systems:
     * It is used in almost every system based on the Linux kernel (aside
       from some embedded applications).
     * It  is  used  as the system curses library on OpenBSD, FreeBSD and
       MacOS.
     * It  is used in environments such as Cygwin and MinGW. The first of
       these was EMX on OS/2 Warp.
     * It is used (though usually not as the system curses) on all of the
       vendor  unix  systems,  e.g.,  AIX,  HP-UX,  IRIX64, SCO, Solaris,
       Tru64.
     * It should work readily on any ANSI/POSIX-conforming unix.

   The distribution includes the library and support utilities, including
     * captoinfo, a termcap conversion tool
     * clear, utility for clearing the screen
     * infocmp, the terminfo decompiler
     * tabs, set tabs on a terminal
     * tic, the terminfo compiler
     * toe, list (table of) terminfo entries
     * tput,  utility  for  retrieving  terminal  capabilities  in  shell
       scripts
     * tset, to initialize the terminal

   Full manual pages are provided for the library and tools.

   The ncurses distribution is available at ncurses' homepage:

     ftp://ftp.invisible-island.net/ncurses/ or
     https://invisible-mirror.net/archives/ncurses/ .

   It is also available via anonymous FTP at the GNU distribution site

     ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/ncurses/ .
Read more Also: Ncurses 6.3 Released With Experimental Windows Terminal Driver

Security Leftovers

  • Security Researchers Reveal Activity Targeting ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus

    On September 16, CISA released a joint alert on exploitation of a vulnerability (CVE-2021-40539) in ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus. On November 8, security researchers from Palo Alto Networks and Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) released separate reports on targeted attacks against ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus.

  • Time based username enumeration | Pen Test Partners

    Back in the day, it used to be easy to enumerate email addresses from forgotten password forms. Differences in the response made it easy to check if accounts existed. After that, you could brute force the password if there weren’t lockouts in place, or if there were, you could lockout a lot of user accounts. Password stuffing from breach data has made compromise easier, though it’s still useful to enumerate accounts in more targeted attacks from time to time. I was reminded of blind SQL injection, where differences in response time can reveal whether an injected statement was successful or not. This got me thinking about using similar techniques to enumerate usernames

  • Google's Pixel 6 fingerprint reader is rubbish because of 'enhanced security algorithms'
  • Multiple BusyBox Security Bugs Threaten Embedded Linux Devices | Threatpost

    Researchers discovered 14 vulnerabilities in the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of the embedded OS used in many OT and IoT environments. They allow RCE, denial of service and data leaks. Researchers have discovered 14 critical vulnerabilities in a popular program used in embedded Linux applications, all of which allow for denial of service (DoS) and 10 that also enable remote code execution (RCE), they said. One of the flaws also could allow devices to leak info, according to researchers from JFrog Security and Claroty Research, in a report shared with Threatpost on Tuesday.

Nvidia unveils high-end Jetson AGX Orin plus an Omniverse platform for AR/VR

The Jetson AGX Orin achieves the 6x power boost within a 15W to 50W consumption range, compared to 30W for the AGX Xavier. (Presumably, the benchmark was running at 50W.) RAM and eMMC storage capacity have doubled to 32GB and 64GB, respectively. The Jetson AGX Orin is designed for advanced robotics and AI edge applications for manufacturing, logistics, retail, service, agriculture, smart city, healthcare, and life science. Software support remains the same, including Ubuntu Linux, Jetpack, CUDA-X, and most of the other Nvidia AI platforms such as the recently updated TensorRT 8.0 for Nvidia GPUs. Read more

