Kernel: New in Linux 5.16 and EastOS Adds Linux 3.1.9
-
Xen With Linux 5.16 Will Allow For Faster Booting Of Guests - Phoronix
Xen para-virtualized guests booting on the Linux 5.16 kernel should see noticeably quicker boot times.
Sent out today were the Xen patches for Linux 5.16. Besides having some code lcean-ups, para-virtualized interrupt masking made simpler, Xen "pciback" driver support for Arm, and other smaller enhancements, there is also work to speed-up guest booting. In particular, the booting up of Xen PV (para-virtualized) guests should be much quicker with Linux 5.16 and beyond.
-
More Of Intel's CXL Enablement Code Arrives For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
Intel's open-source Linux engineers continue to be quite busy bringing up CXL interconnect support within the mainline kernel. For the in-development Linux 5.16 is another batch of code landing.
-
Linux kernel 5.10.78 compiled
Ha ha, that was a short-lived release! EasyOS version 3.1.9 was announced yesterday, and pulled down after being online only a few hours:
https://bkhome.org/news/202111/easyos-version-319-released.html
The issue was awful behaviour of Firefox on my Acer Aspire 1 laptop. Perhaps it is a GPU-related problem.
I have decided not to try and jump over two big puddles. Instead, will jump over just one big puddle, which is the move to pulseaudio. This is bound to have issues. The addition of an extra browser, Firefox or Chrome, in the build, can wait until later.
-
Linux 5.16 Has Early Preparations For Supporting FGKASLR - Phoronix
Being worked on for more than a year by Intel and other kernel developers has been FGKASLR to enhance kernel security. While the Linux kernel has long supported Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) to make memory addresses less predictable, FGKASLR ups the security much more by placing that randomization at the function level. It's looking like FGKASLR could be mainlined soon.
FGKASLR isn't being picked up for Linux 5.16 but there is preparation work landing in this kernel so hopefully the feature isn't too far out. Finer Grained Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization (or sometimes referred to as Function Granular KASLR) allows for function reordering on top of the base address randomization of ASLR.
FGKASLR ups the security against kernel attacks requiring known memory locations within the kernel but can cause minor (~1%) performance penalties. Since being first announced in 2020, FGKASLR has been undergoing several rounds of review.
-
Linux 5.16 to bring mainline support to Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module – and the nifty devices built around it
While folks straddling the worlds of both Windows and Linux will appreciate the shiny NTFS support in version 5.15 of the open-source kernel, Arm device users may find more to appreciate in the following release.
Linux kernel 5.16 will include mainline support for the Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module, as well as the Apple M1 chip's PCI Express controller as Linux inches its way towards a full Linux desktop on M1 Macs.
This means it should be possible to run a mainline 5.16 kernel on a Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module without any extra build steps or patches.
The Raspberry Pi 4 Compute Module is targeted more at system integrators than end-users. Even tinier than the credit-card sized Pi 4, the Compute Modules are designed to plug into larger IO boards, enabling the Pi to power specialist gadgets. The Raspberry Pi Foundation naturally offers one of these boards, and third parties are free to design and flog their own.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 293 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
ncurses 6.3
Announcing ncurses 6.3 Overview The ncurses (new curses) library is a free software emulation of curses in System V Release 4.0 (SVr4), and more. It uses terminfo format, supports pads and color and multiple highlights and forms characters and function-key mapping, and has all the other SVr4-curses enhancements over BSD curses. SVr4 curses became the basis of X/Open Curses. In mid-June 1995, the maintainer of 4.4BSD curses declared that he considered 4.4BSD curses obsolete, and encouraged the keepers of unix releases such as BSD/OS, FreeBSD and NetBSD to switch over to ncurses. Since 1995, ncurses has been ported to many systems: * It is used in almost every system based on the Linux kernel (aside from some embedded applications). * It is used as the system curses library on OpenBSD, FreeBSD and MacOS. * It is used in environments such as Cygwin and MinGW. The first of these was EMX on OS/2 Warp. * It is used (though usually not as the system curses) on all of the vendor unix systems, e.g., AIX, HP-UX, IRIX64, SCO, Solaris, Tru64. * It should work readily on any ANSI/POSIX-conforming unix. The distribution includes the library and support utilities, including * captoinfo, a termcap conversion tool * clear, utility for clearing the screen * infocmp, the terminfo decompiler * tabs, set tabs on a terminal * tic, the terminfo compiler * toe, list (table of) terminfo entries * tput, utility for retrieving terminal capabilities in shell scripts * tset, to initialize the terminal Full manual pages are provided for the library and tools. The ncurses distribution is available at ncurses' homepage: ftp://ftp.invisible-island.net/ncurses/ or https://invisible-mirror.net/archives/ncurses/ . It is also available via anonymous FTP at the GNU distribution site ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/ncurses/ .Also: Ncurses 6.3 Released With Experimental Windows Terminal Driver
Security Leftovers
Nvidia unveils high-end Jetson AGX Orin plus an Omniverse platform for AR/VR
The Jetson AGX Orin achieves the 6x power boost within a 15W to 50W consumption range, compared to 30W for the AGX Xavier. (Presumably, the benchmark was running at 50W.) RAM and eMMC storage capacity have doubled to 32GB and 64GB, respectively. The Jetson AGX Orin is designed for advanced robotics and AI edge applications for manufacturing, logistics, retail, service, agriculture, smart city, healthcare, and life science. Software support remains the same, including Ubuntu Linux, Jetpack, CUDA-X, and most of the other Nvidia AI platforms such as the recently updated TensorRT 8.0 for Nvidia GPUs.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
9 min 53 sec ago
36 min 36 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
2 hours 40 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago