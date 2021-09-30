today's howtos
Linux Mint’s Sticky Note App Looks Great Now! Here’s how to get it in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook
For those looking for Google Keep or Windows Sticky Notes style desktop noting app, Linux Mint’s “sticky” is a good choice for Ubuntu Linux.
Linux Mint maintains some great apps. Sticky is one of them that sticks an electronic version of Post-it Note on your desktop. It’s GTK3 app written in Python3 and works on most desktop environments.
With it, you may create as many notes as possible on desktop. And, it allows to set different color palette for each note: Blue, Green, Magenta, Orange, Purple, Red, Teal, and Yellow.
Getting Started with Docker: Portainer CE - LinuxLinks
There are some great tools that make Docker easier to use.
One of our favourites is Portainer. It’s a lightweight and easy to use management UI that lets us easily manage our different Docker environments. Its simple graphical interface is accessed with a web browser. The community edition is free and open source software. Portainer works with Docker, Docker Swarm and Kubernetes. It can be deployed in the cloud on prem or at the edge.
Portainer supports a wide range of features for managing the Docker containers, such as managing the creation and deletion of Swarm services, user authentication, authorizations, connecting, executing commands in the console of running containers, and viewing containers’ logs.
Portainer consists of a single container that can run on any cluster.
exa: A Modern Replacement for the ls Command
I bet you have used the ls command in Linux. It’s one of the first command you use while learning Linux commands.
The simple ls command is quite handy for listing directory content. I never really though any command could replace it until I discovered exa.
How To Install KeePass on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KeePass on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, KeePass is an open-source cross-platform password manager filled with multiple amazing features. It lets you save as many passwords as you wish hence freeing you from the hassle of memorizing and recalling your passwords every time you wish to access an account. If you are using LastPass, Bitwarden, AnyPAssword, and many others, then importing passwords from them is also possible in KeePass. The KeePass password manager can also be used very efficiently with the Windows, macOS, iOS, or even Android operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a KeePass password manager on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How to install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
VMware Workstation Pro (known as VMware Workstation until release of VMware Workstation 12 in 2015) is a hosted hypervisor that runs on x64 versions of Windows and Linux operating systems.
It enables users to set up virtual machines (VMs) on a single physical machine and use them simultaneously along with the host machine. Each virtual machine can execute its own operating system.
In this tutorial, we will illustrate how to install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu systems.
Linux Essentials - nano (command-line text editor) - Invidious
When you're working with Linux servers, you may or may not always have access to a GUI, which is why it's important to learn at least one command-line text editor. In this video, we'll explore the core fundamentals of nano. nano is a text editor that's among the easiest to learn.
Sequence – making PatternDB creation for syslog-ng easier - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
We are well into the 21st century, but most of the log messages still arrive in an unstructured format. For well over a decade, syslog-ng had a solution to turn unstructured messages into name-value pairs, called PatternDB. However, creating a pattern database for PatternDB from scratch is a source of major pain. Or rather, it was: sequence-rtg – a fork of the sequence log analyzer – provides a new hope! It can easily create ready-to-use patterns for your most frequent log messages.
Sequence-rtg is still in beta phase, and therefore is a bit rough around the edges. However, once you deal with the initial struggles of creating the database, it works just fine. Especially if you have lots of log messages. My experience was that the more log messages and larger batch sizes I had, the better quality patterns were generated.
Server: Ubuntu, SUSE and Containers/Kubernetes
AMD EPYC 7003 Series Performance Across Autumn 2021 Linux Distributions
These five Linux distributions were benchmarked on the same EPYC server comprised of two AMD EPYC 75F3 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads, an ASRockRack ROME2D16-2T motherboard, 16 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe solid-state drive. The five Linux distributions under test was Alma Linux 8.4 (RHEL 8.4 alternative), CentOS Stream for tracking the latest upstream work ahead of RHEL 9, Clear Linux 35150 for Intel's latest optimized Linux distribution, Fedora Server 35, and then Ubuntu 21.10. Each of the five Linux distributions were cleanly installed on this server and benchmarking them in their out-of-the-box / default configuration for seeing how these latest Linux distributions compete on the current-generation AMD server platform.
Arduino Projects and News
XPI-S905X3/S905X2 4K SBC with 2GB RAM sold for $35 and up
Geniatech has added two more single board computers to its XPI family with Raspberry Pi form factor. The Geniatech XPI-S905X2 and XPI-S905X3 boards are powered by respectively Amlogic S905X2 and S905X3/S905X4 quad-core processors, ship with 2GB RAM, and sell for $35 and up depending on the choice of processor and the presence of a wireless module. The company promotes each Raspberry Pi 3 lookalike as a “4K Single Board ARM PC” because of the 4K video playback capabilities or the Amlogic processors. Those boards provide an update to the earlier Amlogic S905X based XPI-S905X, and join Rockchip and NXP models.
