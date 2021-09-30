Language Selection

  • Linux Mint’s Sticky Note App Looks Great Now! Here’s how to get it in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook

    For those looking for Google Keep or Windows Sticky Notes style desktop noting app, Linux Mint’s “sticky” is a good choice for Ubuntu Linux.

    Linux Mint maintains some great apps. Sticky is one of them that sticks an electronic version of Post-it Note on your desktop. It’s GTK3 app written in Python3 and works on most desktop environments.

    With it, you may create as many notes as possible on desktop. And, it allows to set different color palette for each note: Blue, Green, Magenta, Orange, Purple, Red, Teal, and Yellow.

  • Getting Started with Docker: Portainer CE - LinuxLinks

    There are some great tools that make Docker easier to use.

    One of our favourites is Portainer. It’s a lightweight and easy to use management UI that lets us easily manage our different Docker environments. Its simple graphical interface is accessed with a web browser. The community edition is free and open source software. Portainer works with Docker, Docker Swarm and Kubernetes. It can be deployed in the cloud on prem or at the edge.

    Portainer supports a wide range of features for managing the Docker containers, such as managing the creation and deletion of Swarm services, user authentication, authorizations, connecting, executing commands in the console of running containers, and viewing containers’ logs.

    Portainer consists of a single container that can run on any cluster.

  • exa: A Modern Replacement for the ls Command

    I bet you have used the ls command in Linux. It’s one of the first command you use while learning Linux commands.

    The simple ls command is quite handy for listing directory content. I never really though any command could replace it until I discovered exa.

  • How To Install KeePass on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KeePass on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, KeePass is an open-source cross-platform password manager filled with multiple amazing features. It lets you save as many passwords as you wish hence freeing you from the hassle of memorizing and recalling your passwords every time you wish to access an account. If you are using LastPass, Bitwarden, AnyPAssword, and many others, then importing passwords from them is also possible in KeePass. The KeePass password manager can also be used very efficiently with the Windows, macOS, iOS, or even Android operating systems.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a KeePass password manager on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    VMware Workstation Pro (known as VMware Workstation until release of VMware Workstation 12 in 2015) is a hosted hypervisor that runs on x64 versions of Windows and Linux operating systems.

    It enables users to set up virtual machines (VMs) on a single physical machine and use them simultaneously along with the host machine. Each virtual machine can execute its own operating system.

    In this tutorial, we will illustrate how to install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu systems.

  • Linux Essentials - nano (command-line text editor) - Invidious

    When you're working with Linux servers, you may or may not always have access to a GUI, which is why it's important to learn at least one command-line text editor. In this video, we'll explore the core fundamentals of nano. nano is a text editor that's among the easiest to learn.

  • Sequence – making PatternDB creation for syslog-ng easier - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    We are well into the 21st century, but most of the log messages still arrive in an unstructured format. For well over a decade, syslog-ng had a solution to turn unstructured messages into name-value pairs, called PatternDB. However, creating a pattern database for PatternDB from scratch is a source of major pain. Or rather, it was: sequence-rtg – a fork of the sequence log analyzer – provides a new hope! It can easily create ready-to-use patterns for your most frequent log messages.

    Sequence-rtg is still in beta phase, and therefore is a bit rough around the edges. However, once you deal with the initial struggles of creating the database, it works just fine. Especially if you have lots of log messages. My experience was that the more log messages and larger batch sizes I had, the better quality patterns were generated.

Server: Ubuntu, SUSE and Containers/Kubernetes

  • CIS-Harden your Ubuntu in Google Cloud | Ubuntu

    CIS Benchmarks are best practices for the secure configuration of a target system. The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is the authority backing CIS Benchmarks. Ubuntu Pro is entitled to be CIS compliant and packaged with CIS toolings from Canonical.

  • InAccel: Benefit from Enterprise FPGA acceleration on Kubernetes using SUSE Rancher
  • SUSE Rancher and Dell Container Storage Modules (CSM) | SUSE Communities

    Extend enterprise storage capabilities to SUSE Rancher, RKE2, RKE and K3S Kubernetes for cloud-native stateful applications with Dell Container Storage Modules (CSM). Dell CSMs enable simple and consistent integration and automation experiences. It reduces management complexity so developers can independently consume enterprise storage with ease and automate daily operations such as provisioning, snapshotting, replication, observability, authorization and, resiliency. The CSI Drivers by Dell EMC implement an interface between CSI (CSI spec v1.3) enabled Container Orchestrator (CO) and Dell EMC Storage Arrays (Dell PowerStore, PowerScale, PowerFlex, PowerMax and Unity). It is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage using Dell storage system.

  • Kubernetes Community Elects Four Members to Its Steering Committee

    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s Kubernetes project announced the election of four members to the Kubernetes Steering Committee which oversees the governance of the Kubernetes project. The announcement was made in a blog by Kaslin Fields, a CNCF ambassador and a developer advocate at Google. Kubernetes is considered to be the de facto standard for managing containers, and is widely used in enterprise cloud native infrastructures.

  • Non-root Containers And Devices

    The user/group ID related security settings in Pod's securityContext trigger a problem when users want to deploy containers that use accelerator devices (via Kubernetes Device Plugins) on Linux. In this blog post I talk about the problem and describe the work done so far to address it. It's not meant to be a long story about getting the k/k issue fixed. Instead, this post aims to raise awareness of the issue and to highlight important device use-cases too. This is needed as Kubernetes works on new related features such as support for user namespaces.

AMD EPYC 7003 Series Performance Across Autumn 2021 Linux Distributions

These five Linux distributions were benchmarked on the same EPYC server comprised of two AMD EPYC 75F3 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads, an ASRockRack ROME2D16-2T motherboard, 16 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe solid-state drive. The five Linux distributions under test was Alma Linux 8.4 (RHEL 8.4 alternative), CentOS Stream for tracking the latest upstream work ahead of RHEL 9, Clear Linux 35150 for Intel's latest optimized Linux distribution, Fedora Server 35, and then Ubuntu 21.10. Each of the five Linux distributions were cleanly installed on this server and benchmarking them in their out-of-the-box / default configuration for seeing how these latest Linux distributions compete on the current-generation AMD server platform. Read more

Arduino Projects and News

  • Flip-Dot Oscilloscope Is Flippin’ Awesome | Hackaday

    Oscilloscope displays have come a long way since the round phosphor-coated CRTs that adorned laboratories of old. Most modern scopes ship with huge, high-definition touch screens that, while beautiful, certainly lack a bit of the character that classic scopes brought to the bench. It’s a good thing that hackers like [bitluni] are around to help remedy this. His contribution takes the form of what may be both the world’s coolest and least useful oscilloscope: one with a flip-dot display.

  • This MP3 player is controlled with a twirl of your finger and wave of your hand | Arduino Blog

    The classic MP3 player was a truly innovative device for its time, however with the advent of modern smartphones and other do-it-all gadgets, they have largely fallen by the wayside. In order to add a new twist, Norbert Zare decided to implement an MP3 player that not only responds to user inputs by moving the volume knob and tilting some notes to signal the next track, but can also be controlled simply by waving a finger in front of it. Gesture control was achieved using the PAJ7620U2 sensor, which can quickly detect movements within a 3D space and output its findings over the I2C bus to a host microcontroller. Zare set up his Arduino Uno’s program to continually check for a new gesture, and based on the one being read, perform a certain action. For example, making a clockwise circle with a single finger will increase the volume, turn the servo attached to the volume knob, and change the text on the attached LCD to match. Other functions include skipping tracks and resuming/pausing.

  • Arduino Cloud gets mobile dashboards and Facebook login

    You’ve now got a way to optimize your Arduino Cloud dashboards for small screens, and Facebook login for the smartphone apps and your account. It’s been a busy few weeks! Only yesterday we rolled out LoRaWAN connectivity in Arduino Cloud using The Things Stack. Now we’ve even more great features to tell you about, so let’s jump right into them.

XPI-S905X3/S905X2 4K SBC with 2GB RAM sold for $35 and up

Geniatech has added two more single board computers to its XPI family with Raspberry Pi form factor. The Geniatech XPI-S905X2 and XPI-S905X3 boards are powered by respectively Amlogic S905X2 and S905X3/S905X4 quad-core processors, ship with 2GB RAM, and sell for $35 and up depending on the choice of processor and the presence of a wireless module. The company promotes each Raspberry Pi 3 lookalike as a “4K Single Board ARM PC” because of the 4K video playback capabilities or the Amlogic processors. Those boards provide an update to the earlier Amlogic S905X based XPI-S905X, and join Rockchip and NXP models. Read more

