20 Open-source Low-code platforms for 2021/ 2022

Tuesday 9th of November 2021 11:17:52 PM
Software

Low-code is a software development trending topic, in summary, it is an approach that speeds up the software products cycle with minimal hand-coding as it automates the repeated process and code.

Some may argue that Low-code developments platforms aim to help non-professional or citizen developers to build apps quickly; however, many enterprises are using Low-code because of its productivity.

Low-code development is a RAD “Rapid Application Development” approach, but with more organized was, as it streamlines the software production and automates all steps.

Server: Ubuntu, SUSE and Containers/Kubernetes

  • CIS-Harden your Ubuntu in Google Cloud | Ubuntu

    CIS Benchmarks are best practices for the secure configuration of a target system. The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is the authority backing CIS Benchmarks. Ubuntu Pro is entitled to be CIS compliant and packaged with CIS toolings from Canonical.

  • InAccel: Benefit from Enterprise FPGA acceleration on Kubernetes using SUSE Rancher
  • SUSE Rancher and Dell Container Storage Modules (CSM) | SUSE Communities

    Extend enterprise storage capabilities to SUSE Rancher, RKE2, RKE and K3S Kubernetes for cloud-native stateful applications with Dell Container Storage Modules (CSM). Dell CSMs enable simple and consistent integration and automation experiences. It reduces management complexity so developers can independently consume enterprise storage with ease and automate daily operations such as provisioning, snapshotting, replication, observability, authorization and, resiliency. The CSI Drivers by Dell EMC implement an interface between CSI (CSI spec v1.3) enabled Container Orchestrator (CO) and Dell EMC Storage Arrays (Dell PowerStore, PowerScale, PowerFlex, PowerMax and Unity). It is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage using Dell storage system.

  • Kubernetes Community Elects Four Members to Its Steering Committee

    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s Kubernetes project announced the election of four members to the Kubernetes Steering Committee which oversees the governance of the Kubernetes project. The announcement was made in a blog by Kaslin Fields, a CNCF ambassador and a developer advocate at Google. Kubernetes is considered to be the de facto standard for managing containers, and is widely used in enterprise cloud native infrastructures.

  • Non-root Containers And Devices

    The user/group ID related security settings in Pod's securityContext trigger a problem when users want to deploy containers that use accelerator devices (via Kubernetes Device Plugins) on Linux. In this blog post I talk about the problem and describe the work done so far to address it. It's not meant to be a long story about getting the k/k issue fixed. Instead, this post aims to raise awareness of the issue and to highlight important device use-cases too. This is needed as Kubernetes works on new related features such as support for user namespaces.

AMD EPYC 7003 Series Performance Across Autumn 2021 Linux Distributions

These five Linux distributions were benchmarked on the same EPYC server comprised of two AMD EPYC 75F3 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads, an ASRockRack ROME2D16-2T motherboard, 16 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe solid-state drive. The five Linux distributions under test was Alma Linux 8.4 (RHEL 8.4 alternative), CentOS Stream for tracking the latest upstream work ahead of RHEL 9, Clear Linux 35150 for Intel's latest optimized Linux distribution, Fedora Server 35, and then Ubuntu 21.10. Each of the five Linux distributions were cleanly installed on this server and benchmarking them in their out-of-the-box / default configuration for seeing how these latest Linux distributions compete on the current-generation AMD server platform. Read more

Arduino Projects and News

  • Flip-Dot Oscilloscope Is Flippin’ Awesome | Hackaday

    Oscilloscope displays have come a long way since the round phosphor-coated CRTs that adorned laboratories of old. Most modern scopes ship with huge, high-definition touch screens that, while beautiful, certainly lack a bit of the character that classic scopes brought to the bench. It’s a good thing that hackers like [bitluni] are around to help remedy this. His contribution takes the form of what may be both the world’s coolest and least useful oscilloscope: one with a flip-dot display.

  • This MP3 player is controlled with a twirl of your finger and wave of your hand | Arduino Blog

    The classic MP3 player was a truly innovative device for its time, however with the advent of modern smartphones and other do-it-all gadgets, they have largely fallen by the wayside. In order to add a new twist, Norbert Zare decided to implement an MP3 player that not only responds to user inputs by moving the volume knob and tilting some notes to signal the next track, but can also be controlled simply by waving a finger in front of it. Gesture control was achieved using the PAJ7620U2 sensor, which can quickly detect movements within a 3D space and output its findings over the I2C bus to a host microcontroller. Zare set up his Arduino Uno’s program to continually check for a new gesture, and based on the one being read, perform a certain action. For example, making a clockwise circle with a single finger will increase the volume, turn the servo attached to the volume knob, and change the text on the attached LCD to match. Other functions include skipping tracks and resuming/pausing.

  • Arduino Cloud gets mobile dashboards and Facebook login

    You’ve now got a way to optimize your Arduino Cloud dashboards for small screens, and Facebook login for the smartphone apps and your account. It’s been a busy few weeks! Only yesterday we rolled out LoRaWAN connectivity in Arduino Cloud using The Things Stack. Now we’ve even more great features to tell you about, so let’s jump right into them.

XPI-S905X3/S905X2 4K SBC with 2GB RAM sold for $35 and up

Geniatech has added two more single board computers to its XPI family with Raspberry Pi form factor. The Geniatech XPI-S905X2 and XPI-S905X3 boards are powered by respectively Amlogic S905X2 and S905X3/S905X4 quad-core processors, ship with 2GB RAM, and sell for $35 and up depending on the choice of processor and the presence of a wireless module. The company promotes each Raspberry Pi 3 lookalike as a “4K Single Board ARM PC” because of the 4K video playback capabilities or the Amlogic processors. Those boards provide an update to the earlier Amlogic S905X based XPI-S905X, and join Rockchip and NXP models. Read more

