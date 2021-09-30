Arduino Projects and News
Flip-Dot Oscilloscope Is Flippin’ Awesome | Hackaday
Oscilloscope displays have come a long way since the round phosphor-coated CRTs that adorned laboratories of old. Most modern scopes ship with huge, high-definition touch screens that, while beautiful, certainly lack a bit of the character that classic scopes brought to the bench. It’s a good thing that hackers like [bitluni] are around to help remedy this. His contribution takes the form of what may be both the world’s coolest and least useful oscilloscope: one with a flip-dot display.
This MP3 player is controlled with a twirl of your finger and wave of your hand | Arduino Blog
The classic MP3 player was a truly innovative device for its time, however with the advent of modern smartphones and other do-it-all gadgets, they have largely fallen by the wayside. In order to add a new twist, Norbert Zare decided to implement an MP3 player that not only responds to user inputs by moving the volume knob and tilting some notes to signal the next track, but can also be controlled simply by waving a finger in front of it.
Gesture control was achieved using the PAJ7620U2 sensor, which can quickly detect movements within a 3D space and output its findings over the I2C bus to a host microcontroller. Zare set up his Arduino Uno’s program to continually check for a new gesture, and based on the one being read, perform a certain action. For example, making a clockwise circle with a single finger will increase the volume, turn the servo attached to the volume knob, and change the text on the attached LCD to match. Other functions include skipping tracks and resuming/pausing.
Arduino Cloud gets mobile dashboards and Facebook login
You’ve now got a way to optimize your Arduino Cloud dashboards for small screens, and Facebook login for the smartphone apps and your account. It’s been a busy few weeks! Only yesterday we rolled out LoRaWAN connectivity in Arduino Cloud using The Things Stack. Now we’ve even more great features to tell you about, so let’s jump right into them.
Server: Ubuntu, SUSE and Containers/Kubernetes
AMD EPYC 7003 Series Performance Across Autumn 2021 Linux Distributions
These five Linux distributions were benchmarked on the same EPYC server comprised of two AMD EPYC 75F3 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads, an ASRockRack ROME2D16-2T motherboard, 16 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe solid-state drive. The five Linux distributions under test was Alma Linux 8.4 (RHEL 8.4 alternative), CentOS Stream for tracking the latest upstream work ahead of RHEL 9, Clear Linux 35150 for Intel's latest optimized Linux distribution, Fedora Server 35, and then Ubuntu 21.10. Each of the five Linux distributions were cleanly installed on this server and benchmarking them in their out-of-the-box / default configuration for seeing how these latest Linux distributions compete on the current-generation AMD server platform.
XPI-S905X3/S905X2 4K SBC with 2GB RAM sold for $35 and up
Geniatech has added two more single board computers to its XPI family with Raspberry Pi form factor. The Geniatech XPI-S905X2 and XPI-S905X3 boards are powered by respectively Amlogic S905X2 and S905X3/S905X4 quad-core processors, ship with 2GB RAM, and sell for $35 and up depending on the choice of processor and the presence of a wireless module. The company promotes each Raspberry Pi 3 lookalike as a “4K Single Board ARM PC” because of the 4K video playback capabilities or the Amlogic processors. Those boards provide an update to the earlier Amlogic S905X based XPI-S905X, and join Rockchip and NXP models.
