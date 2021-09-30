Server: Ubuntu, SUSE and Containers/Kubernetes
-
CIS-Harden your Ubuntu in Google Cloud | Ubuntu
CIS Benchmarks are best practices for the secure configuration of a target system. The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) is the authority backing CIS Benchmarks. Ubuntu Pro is entitled to be CIS compliant and packaged with CIS toolings from Canonical.
-
InAccel: Benefit from Enterprise FPGA acceleration on Kubernetes using SUSE Rancher
-
SUSE Rancher and Dell Container Storage Modules (CSM) | SUSE Communities
Extend enterprise storage capabilities to SUSE Rancher, RKE2, RKE and K3S Kubernetes for cloud-native stateful applications with Dell Container Storage Modules (CSM). Dell CSMs enable simple and consistent integration and automation experiences. It reduces management complexity so developers can independently consume enterprise storage with ease and automate daily operations such as provisioning, snapshotting, replication, observability, authorization and, resiliency. The CSI Drivers by Dell EMC implement an interface between CSI (CSI spec v1.3) enabled Container Orchestrator (CO) and Dell EMC Storage Arrays (Dell PowerStore, PowerScale, PowerFlex, PowerMax and Unity). It is a plug-in that is installed into Kubernetes to provide persistent storage using Dell storage system.
-
Kubernetes Community Elects Four Members to Its Steering Committee
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s Kubernetes project announced the election of four members to the Kubernetes Steering Committee which oversees the governance of the Kubernetes project. The announcement was made in a blog by Kaslin Fields, a CNCF ambassador and a developer advocate at Google.
Kubernetes is considered to be the de facto standard for managing containers, and is widely used in enterprise cloud native infrastructures.
-
Non-root Containers And Devices
The user/group ID related security settings in Pod's securityContext trigger a problem when users want to deploy containers that use accelerator devices (via Kubernetes Device Plugins) on Linux. In this blog post I talk about the problem and describe the work done so far to address it. It's not meant to be a long story about getting the k/k issue fixed.
Instead, this post aims to raise awareness of the issue and to highlight important device use-cases too. This is needed as Kubernetes works on new related features such as support for user namespaces.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 122 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Server: Ubuntu, SUSE and Containers/Kubernetes
AMD EPYC 7003 Series Performance Across Autumn 2021 Linux Distributions
These five Linux distributions were benchmarked on the same EPYC server comprised of two AMD EPYC 75F3 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads, an ASRockRack ROME2D16-2T motherboard, 16 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe solid-state drive. The five Linux distributions under test was Alma Linux 8.4 (RHEL 8.4 alternative), CentOS Stream for tracking the latest upstream work ahead of RHEL 9, Clear Linux 35150 for Intel's latest optimized Linux distribution, Fedora Server 35, and then Ubuntu 21.10. Each of the five Linux distributions were cleanly installed on this server and benchmarking them in their out-of-the-box / default configuration for seeing how these latest Linux distributions compete on the current-generation AMD server platform.
Arduino Projects and News
XPI-S905X3/S905X2 4K SBC with 2GB RAM sold for $35 and up
Geniatech has added two more single board computers to its XPI family with Raspberry Pi form factor. The Geniatech XPI-S905X2 and XPI-S905X3 boards are powered by respectively Amlogic S905X2 and S905X3/S905X4 quad-core processors, ship with 2GB RAM, and sell for $35 and up depending on the choice of processor and the presence of a wireless module. The company promotes each Raspberry Pi 3 lookalike as a “4K Single Board ARM PC” because of the 4K video playback capabilities or the Amlogic processors. Those boards provide an update to the earlier Amlogic S905X based XPI-S905X, and join Rockchip and NXP models.
Recent comments
24 min 13 sec ago
1 hour 47 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago