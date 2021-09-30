Programming Leftovers
Benjamin Mako Hill: The Hidden Costs of Requiring Accounts
This question has been a source of disagreement among people who start or manage online communities for decades. Requiring accounts makes some sense since users contributing without accounts are a common source of vandalism, harassment, and low quality content. In theory, creating an account can deter these kinds of attacks while still making it pretty quick and easy for newcomers to join. Also, an account requirement seems unlikely to affect contributors who already have accounts and are typically the source of most valuable contributions. Creating accounts might even help community members build deeper relationships and commitments to the group in ways that lead them to stick around longer and contribute more.
Nibble Stew: Typesetting a whole book part III, the analog edition
In earlier editions (part 1, part 2) we looked at typesetting a full book to a PDF file. This is fun and all, but until you actually hold a physical copy in your hands you don't really know how good the end result is. Puddings, eatings and all that.
So I decided to examine how would you go about printing and binding an entire book. For text I used P. G. Wodehouse's The Inimitable Jeeves. It has roughly 220 pages which is a good amount for perfect binding. Typesetting it in LibreOffice only took a few hours. To make things even simpler I used only one font, the Palatino lookalike P052 that comes packaged with Ghostscript. As the Jeeves stories take place in the 1920s something like Century would have been more period accurate but we'll have to work with what we got.
The only printer I had access to was an A4 laser printer that could only print on one side of the page. Thus to keep things as simple as possible the page size became A5, which is easy to obtain by folding A4 paper in half. None of the printer dialogs seemed to do the imposition I needed (single page saddle fold, basically) so I had to convert the A5 originals to A4 printable sheets with a custom Python script (using PyPDF2)
GCC 12 Lands Support For -march=armv9-a - Phoronix
After announcing ARMv9 earlier this year and the likes of the Cortex-X2, the open-source code compilers has been preparing for this evolutionary advancement over ARMv8.
LLVM/Clang has been working on Armv9-A enablement and the GNU toolchain from Binutils to the GNU Compiler Collection have also been preparing their new code. As of today GCC 12 hit the stage of being able to target -march=armv9-a as of this commit. Using "-march=armv9-a" is used for targeting the ARMv9-A ISA and enabling the new instructions available. Tuning is currently based on the existing ARMv8 Cortex-A53. This is an important step for supporting the next-gen Arm architecture.
mrcal 2.0: triangulation and stereo
mrcal is my big toolkit for geometric computer vision: making models (camera calibration) and using models (mapping, ranging, etc).
Since the release of mrcal 1.0 back in February I've been busy using the tools in the field, fixing things and improving things. Today I'm happy to finally be able to announce the release of mrcal 2.0.
A big part of this release is maintenance and cleanup that resulted from me heavily using the tools over the course of this past year, and improving whatever was bugging me. The most notable result of that effort, is that splined models are no longer "experimental". They work well and they're awesome. Go try them.
And there're a number of new features, most notably nice dense stereo support and nice sparse triangulation support (with uncertainty propagation!) These are awesome. Go try them.
Joachim Breitner: How to audit an Internet Computer canister
I was recently called upon by Origyn to audit the source code of some of their Internet Computer canisters (“canisters” are services or smart contracts on the Internet Computer), which were written in the Motoko programming language. Both the application model of the Internet Computer as well as Motoko bring with them their own particular pitfalls and possible sources for bugs. So given that I was involved in the creation of both, they reached out to me.
In the course of that audit work I collected a list of things to watch out for, and general advice around them. Origyn generously allowed me to share that list here, in the hope that it will be helpful to the wider community.
How to package your Python code | Opensource.com
You've spent weeks perfecting your code. You've tested it and sent it to some close developer friends for quality assurance. You've posted all the source code on your personal Git server, and you've received helpful bug reports from a few brave early adopters. And now you're ready to make your Python code available to the world.
A quick cross-file comparison with AWK
I really like AWK. It allows me to do simple, effective, ad hoc processing of data files, as this post will demonstrate. If AWK was a football club I'd be an ardent supporter: "Carn the mighty AWK!"
Server: Ubuntu, SUSE and Containers/Kubernetes
AMD EPYC 7003 Series Performance Across Autumn 2021 Linux Distributions
These five Linux distributions were benchmarked on the same EPYC server comprised of two AMD EPYC 75F3 processors for a combined 64 cores / 128 threads, an ASRockRack ROME2D16-2T motherboard, 16 x 8GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe solid-state drive. The five Linux distributions under test was Alma Linux 8.4 (RHEL 8.4 alternative), CentOS Stream for tracking the latest upstream work ahead of RHEL 9, Clear Linux 35150 for Intel's latest optimized Linux distribution, Fedora Server 35, and then Ubuntu 21.10. Each of the five Linux distributions were cleanly installed on this server and benchmarking them in their out-of-the-box / default configuration for seeing how these latest Linux distributions compete on the current-generation AMD server platform.
Arduino Projects and News
XPI-S905X3/S905X2 4K SBC with 2GB RAM sold for $35 and up
Geniatech has added two more single board computers to its XPI family with Raspberry Pi form factor. The Geniatech XPI-S905X2 and XPI-S905X3 boards are powered by respectively Amlogic S905X2 and S905X3/S905X4 quad-core processors, ship with 2GB RAM, and sell for $35 and up depending on the choice of processor and the presence of a wireless module. The company promotes each Raspberry Pi 3 lookalike as a “4K Single Board ARM PC” because of the 4K video playback capabilities or the Amlogic processors. Those boards provide an update to the earlier Amlogic S905X based XPI-S905X, and join Rockchip and NXP models.
