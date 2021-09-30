As of today, Firefox desktop is the first major browser to become available in the Windows Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. Previously, if you were on Windows and wanted to use Firefox, you had to download it from the internet and go through a clunky process from Microsoft. Now that Microsoft has changed its Store policies, choosing Firefox as your desktop browser is even more seamless – and it comes with all the latest Firefox features.

The OpenUk awards reconise and celebrate the best in open tech in the UK over the last year. We have a bunch of awards this year and the shortlists are up. I've clerked the judges into tracking down the gossip on all the shortlisted nominees and we do have final winners which will be announced at the ceremony on Thursday evening. The ceremony is at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the UN conference to try to get international agreement on mitigating the worst affects of the climate crisis. We'll be one of the last events there. I'll be making announcement about KDE's sustainability effort in front of the politicians and tech audience which I'm very excited about. You can sign up to watch the day event on sustainability in tech. The evening award ceremony will have its video published shortly after the event.

DRM, Proprietary Software, and Security Join us for the International Day Against DRM (IDAD) 2021 community planning meeting Each year, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) stages the International Day Against DRM (IDAD), and this year, we want to work with the community more closely than ever before and bridge the gap between anti-DRM activists, those involved with the software freedom movement, and everyday individuals. Together, we'll stand up against DRM on December 10th. As one of the most memorable parts of last year's Day Against DRM was our informal advocacy strategy session held over BigBlueButton, we want to begin our public planning of the event with a similar meeting. We're inviting you to collaborate with us in the preparation for this year's IDAD, sharing suggestions and anti-DRM activism methods, as well as organizing online satellite events.

Faulty DRM breaks dozens of games on Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs Longtime Ars readers probably remember some of the many cases in which overly onerous DRM prevented game owners from playing their legitimate purchases. We're seeing that situation play out again today, this time thanks to how some DRM systems interact with the unique features of Intel's 12th-generation "Alder Lake" CPUs. Intel’s Alder Lake big.little CPU design, tested: It’s a barn burner We've already covered how Alder Lake's hybrid "big.little" design splits the CPU's workload into high-powered "performance" (P) cores and low-powered "efficiency" (E) cores. But after hinting at the potential issue in a developer FAQ last month, Intel is now confirming that some games contain DRM that Intel says "may incorrectly recognize 12th Generation Intel Core Processors efficient-cores (E-cores) as another system." That issue can lead to games that "may crash during launch or gameplay or unexpectedly shut down," Intel says. PC Mag's Chris Stobing explained that the issue arises from the DRM middleware treating the two different types of cores as two distinct systems. "Once it detects that some portion of the load has been split between the P- and E-cores, it sees the new cores as a new license holder (a separate system) and force-quits the game to prevent what it believes is two PCs trying to play one game on the same key,” he said.

Microsoft OneDrive will no longer be compatible with millions of Windows PCs Millions of Windows users could lose access to their online cloud storage within weeks as Microsoft looks to encourage upgrading to the latest software. The tech giant has warned that the OneDrive app will stop syncing with Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 on March 1, 2022, meaning users only have a few weeks to upgrade to a newer version or possibly lose access to their files.

Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (firefox, grafana, jenkins, opera, and thunderbird), Debian (botan1.10 and ckeditor), openSUSE (chromium, kernel, qemu, and rubygem-activerecord-5_1), SUSE (qemu and rubygem-activerecord-5_1), and Ubuntu (docker.io, kernel, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.11, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.11, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.11, linux-hwe-5.11, linux-kvm, linux-oem-5.13, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.11, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-kvm, and linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-dell300x, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon).

Unboxing BusyBox – 14 new vulnerabilities uncovered by Claroty and JFrog | MarketScreener Embedded devices with limited memory and storage resources are likely to leverage a tool such as BusyBox, which is marketed as the Swiss Army Knife of embedded Linux. BusyBox is a software suite of many useful Unix utilities, known as applets, that are packaged as a single executable file. Within BusyBox you can find a full-fledged shell, a DHCP client/server, and small utilities such as cp, ls, grep, and others. You're likely to find many OT and IoT devices running BusyBox, including popular programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and remote terminal units (RTUs)-many of which now run on Linux.