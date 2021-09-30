today's howtos
-
Making an old USB printer support Apple AirPrint using a Raspberry Pi
There are longer tutorials on how to connect a USB printer to a Raspberry Pi and make it accessible via AirPrint but here's the minimal one that's just a list of commands and simple instructions.
-
How to install the Olive Video Editor on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Olive Video Editor on Elementary OS 6.0.
-
How to Open Ports in Ubuntu / Debian - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
By default, the Linux firewall is IPTables. Although it is a very efficient and flexible application, the truth is that it is not easy to manage. Therefore, the community has created equally effective but easier to use alternatives such as UFW.
In short, UFW stands for Uncomplicated Firewall and is a kind of Front-end for IPTables but dedicated to Ubuntu / Debian. With it, you can set up rules and open ports quickly and easily on the system.
When you turn UFW on, it uses a default set of rules (profile) that should be fine for the average home user. In short, all ‘incoming’ is being denied, with some exceptions to make things easier for home users. However, all these settings can be changed and adapted to your needs.
One of the basic and necessary operations we can do with UFW is to open ports. This is necessary when we want an application or service to be able to use our network, either for incoming or outgoing connections.
So, let’s show you how to open ports in Ubuntu / Debian using UFW.
-
Unable to search for images in Cockpit Podman Container
In case after installing Podman Container service in Cockpit you are not able to search container images from Docker or other libraries, then here is the solution to resolve this problem.
We faced this issue after installing Podman Container on Debian 11 Bullseye, well even if you are using any other Linux operating system to run Cockpit and facing the same problem, still the solution given here will be the same.
Podman Container service is similar to Docker even the command line but daemon less. It is easy to find, run, build, share and deploy applications using the Open Containers Initiative on it.
-
How To Start With WordPress CMS?
WordPress is undoubtedly the most used and trusted content management system across the world. It’s famous due to its easy integration and user-friendly interface. Using a content management system for your website allows you to edit and publish the content with zero coding knowledge. You don’t need to enter those heading tags for formatting the content, just click on the button, and you are done. You also get access to several free plugins that can help you in formatting your content more efficiently.
-
How to Install and Run Lynis on Ubuntu Linux
Lynis is an open-source and trusted security auditing tool designed for Linux, macOS, and UNIX derivatives such as FreeBSD and OpenBSD. It is used for a number of purposes including security auditing, vulnerability detection, and compliance testing. The aim of leveraging an auditing tool such as Lynis is to probe and resolve any underlying security vulnerabilities, and configuration errors such as weak user account passwords or inappropriate file permissions that might compromise the system in face of an attack.
-
How Do I Find the Maximum Value of a Column in PostgreSQL?
PostgreSQL allows you to perform many functions including the built-in data types. You can use any function or operator according to what you need. The most basic used PostgreSQL functions are COUNT, MAX, MIN, AVG, SUM, ARRAY, NUMERIC and, STRING. You can use these functions suitably for retrieving the data from a created table. In this article, we will be discussing finding the maximum value of a column from a table. MAX function is a built-in function in PostgreSQL which returns the maximum value from a given set of values.
-
How to Dual Boot Arch Linux Windows 10
rch Linux provides a compact platform to use a low-end operating system easily. On the other side, Windows offers impressive features in a great graphical interface. So if you are a fan of both operating systems and want to use both of them, then read this article completely.
This article explains how to dual boot to install Arch Linux and Windows 10 simultaneously on the same system, enabling both to run on the same machine.
It is a question of why you should install Arch Linux with Windows. Arch Linux is one of the most straightforward operating systems of Linux. Also, you can customize it according to your needs, and it is very easy to do. Therefore, it is very convenient to have Arch and Windows as operating systems since Windows can be used for gaming and Linux for coding.
-
How to Customize Arch Linux After Installing It
Installing any system requires users to know how to use it and what functions should be performed within it to work smoothly. The same holds true for Arch Linux. Many Linux users are familiar with Arch Linux, as it is a variant of Linux that is very popular. This article will cover how to install Arch Linux as well as how to use it.
After system installation in Arch Linux, a very good feature is seen that it works on the principle of (DIY) under which Arch Linux is installed with only a few things. All the other things have to be done according to the user. Which is the right quality with which the user can modify his system according to his own.
What to do after installing Arch Linux? It just gives a black screen that has to proceed on its own. Although Arch Linux has many things to change or use according to your own, only a few of them are important, or because of this change, it becomes easier to use. Also, due to these changes, we can use it smoothly.
-
How to Install Arch Linux from USB
Arch Linux emphasizes the specific modifications to the minimum distribution, known as the “keep it simple” principle. As a result, Arch Linux is very popular among Linux users, as it prevents the installation of new versions and only installs them when a new update is available. So if you want to install Arch Linux, then don’t worry because it is a very simple process. This article will give you a brief on the method to install Arch Linux from USB.
Arch Linux’s special feature is that it requires a minimum system, which is why it is so popular. Judd Wynette introduced Arch Linux in 2002 with an update to the 64 bit x86 (2006) that is still in use today.
Pacman is a tool used to remove software packages, update any software, and update Arch Linux. Before installing Arch Linux, the main thing to understand is that to install x86_64. First, you need 512 MB RAM, 10 GB free disk space, internet, and a blank DVD or flash drive for installation burn, which is the first step towards installation.
-
How Do I Duplicate a Page in WordPress?
This tutorial explains how to duplicate or clone WordPress pages and posts, both manually and with the help of plugins.
WordPress supports different ways to duplicate or clone pages. The manual method to duplicate a page or post in WordPress consists of page/post code copy paste. The alternative method consists of a plugin installation. Like always, WordPress offers different plugin alternatives for this task.
This tutorial shows you different simple ways any WordPress level administrator can learn.
-
Can You Do Loops in PostgreSQL?
Whenever we talk about database management systems, PostgreSQL always comes to mind. Data in PostgreSQL can be stored in many ways in the form of tables. To iterate through the stored data, we need a specific methodology that is looping. We use many looping statements and conditional statements to access data and apply different operations to it. This guide will help you in understanding the looping process in a PostgreSQL management system.
-
Bootstrap vs React.js
If you are a web developer then you must have already heard about Bootstrap and React.js. However, if you are new to this world and want to become a front-end developer whose job is to design the visual features of a web page or web application, then Bootstrap and React.js will be very handy web technologies to learn.
Front-end frameworks are very difficult to choose and I myself have been confused about which to choose. So in this post, we will discuss both Bootstrap and ReactJS, their noteworthy features, benefits, and drawbacks.
-
How to Install MySql Workbench on Arch Linux
The MySql workbench for Linux includes data modeling, development, SQL settings administration tools, user administration, backup/restore, and other functions. The ease of use and all these features make it a great choice for managing MySql databases. On Linux, you can install MySql Workbench in a variety of methods, including through official packages. Installing Oracle’s official repositories, utilizing the operating system’s default repositories, or compiling the packages from the source are all options. So let’s have a brief look at the method to install MySQL workbench on Arch Linux.
-
How to Install GCC for Arch Linux
GCC translates to GNU Compiler Collections, and it is primarily used to compile the C and C++ programming languages. In addition, it also compiles Objective C and Objective C++ programs. The GCC is a set of open-source compilers and libraries.
On Linux, open the terminal to install GCC. The terminal receives user input in the form of commands and shows the results on the screen. As a result, we’ll need to run a few instructions to install GCC.
-
How to Install an Apache web Server on Arch Linux
In general, a web server hosts web content and answers requests for it from web browsers like Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, and Firefox. The apache web server, IIS web server, Nginx web server, and LiteSpeed web server are all examples of web servers. Apache is an open-source and free platform that is used by more than half of the world’s web servers.
-
How to Install AWS CLI On Arch Linux
Using AWS CLI, or Amazon Web Services Command-Line Interface, you can manage your AWS services. This tool allows users to control different AWS services via the command line. It’s a great tool for managing everything in AWS.
The utility only requires Python to execute, so that’s the only requirement. In this tutorial, you will learn about how to install AWS CLI on Arch Linux step by step. You may quickly create shell scripts to control your resources on the AWS cloud using AWS CLI.
The Bundled Installer approach is compatible with any Linux distribution; the only prerequisite is Python 2 version 2.6.5 or Python 3 version 3.3.
-
How to Install Flask for Arch Linux
Flask-Migrate is a Flask addon that manages SQLAlchemy database migrations for Alembic-based Flask apps. The Flask-Script extension or flask command-line interface is used to access the database operations.
Database abstraction layers, form validation, and other components that utilize third-party libraries are not available.
-
How to Install Debian 11 in Virtual Box
Debian is a Unix-like operating system that comes in handy in devices that handle heavy tasks. An example can be servers responding to millions of requests. Installing an Operating System is similar to accessing a virtual machine over the cloud, except that this operating system will take space in your physical disk. We will first go through the introduction and features of Debian 11 and then see the steps to install this Operating System in VirtualBox completely. Let’s get started!
-
