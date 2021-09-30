IBM/Red Hat: Moving Away From CentOS and Some New Fluff Haven’t switched from CentOS 8 yet? Here are your options – TechCrunch Red Hat promised that it would continue to support each CentOS release for about a decade. However, the company changed its mind and suddenly cut support for the latest CentOS release.

CIO role: How to move from gatekeeper to advisor he CIO role has been around for more than 40 years, and in that time, it has undergone various shifts to become what it is today. The growth of the internet, the switch to digital, the move to cloud, and the shift to remote and hybrid workforces have all challenged corporate leadership, and especially CIOs, to redefine how they align their technology and teams with emerging tech trends and changes in corporate priorities. During the pandemic, we’ve seen countless businesses, many of which had been relying on outdated technology with underfunded IT departments, invest in technology at breakneck speed in order to meet the challenges posed by the new work environment. Too often, however, these investments were made directly by departments, with a lack of oversight and control from central IT. It is now common to find staff members managing technology that the IT team may not even be aware of.

How to hire change-ready people: 8 signs IT leaders are all too familiar with the challenges of change resistance. The most skilled CIOs know what steps to take to understand and address fear, uncertainty, and doubt concerning IT-enabled change. As we settle into an era in which continual – and often, transformational – change is the rule rather than the exception, IT leaders are naturally eager to shift their focus to change readiness. “Change always makes people feel uncomfortable, but the employees that seem to thrive with frequent change tend to be open minded,” says Dennis Theodorou, managing director with executive search firm JMJ Phillip. “[They are] also constantly thinking about how to make the business better. These employees also tend to pivot quickly without much delay or dwelling.” This is especially true when it comes to the IT organization itself. As the technology function not only leads ongoing technology-enabled change but experiences ongoing transformation itself, the value of having change-ready folks on the team is clear. “Being principled, practiced, and prepared for change and innovation can accelerate one’s ability to consistently and reliably contribute in fast-paced and cutting-edge industries,” says Rick Simmons, co-author of Unleashed: Harnessing the Power of Liminal Space and CEO of the Telos Institute, which helps leaders optimize their business strategy.