today's leftovers
-
You’re Invited: State of the Onion 2021
Last year, we held our first 100% virtual State of the Onion, a compilation of updates from the Tor Project's different teams discussing highlights of their work during the year and what we are excited about in the upcoming year. Our 2020 State of the Onion was our first time doing livestream iteration, and it was not only a great success because it allowed us to reach thousands of people all around the world, but also because it allowed for more projects from our community to participate, giving an opportunity for them to also share their updates.
We are happy to announce that we will be hosting our 2021 State of the Onion livestream on November 17 from 17:00 - 19:00 UTC.
-
Firefox is now available on the Microsoft Store and that’s a pretty big deal
According to Mozilla, the change came as a result of Microsoft changing its policies on allowing third-party browser support. “Until recently, Microsoft’s store policies required that all web browsers use the engine that Microsoft had built into their platform, which meant we were unable to ship the Firefox you know and love in the Windows Store,” Mozilla said in a blog post.
-
Introducing Code Club World: a new way for young people to learn to code at home
-
Making a custom drone navigating without GPS
To remedy that, he replaced the foresworn GPS with algorithms powering Google Maps. Those interact with data picked up from the drone’s onboard internal measurement unit, cameras, altitude gauge, position and movement detectors. All of that, orchestrated by a Raspberry Pi 4 using a Robot Operating System, allow the craft to find the way around obstacles it encounters as it advances.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 411 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat: Moving Away From CentOS and Some New Fluff
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.
Samba 4.15.2, 4.14.10, 4.13.14 security releases available
There is a set of new Samba releases out there. They fix a long and intimidating list of security issues and seem worth upgrading to for any but the most protected of Samba servers. There's sadly a regression that "allow trusted domains = no" prevents winbindd from starting, we'll try to provide a follow up fix as soon as possible.
Recent comments
2 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 47 min ago