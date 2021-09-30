Software and HowTos: Knative, qrcp, CLI Tools, and More
How Knative unleashes the power of serverless | Opensource.com
Knative is an open source project based on the Kubernetes platform for building, deploying, and managing serverless workloads that run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a third-party data center. Google originally started it with contributions from more than 50 companies.
Transfer files between your phone and Linux with this open source tool | Opensource.com
Are you looking for a way to quickly copy files from your iPhone or Android mobile device to your Linux computer or from your Linux computer to your devices? I recently discovered an open source application that's easy to install and makes transferring files as simple as a QR code.
The qrcp project provides a command that generates a QR code in your terminal that allows you to send or receive files to your computer over the network.
Must Read: 10 Cool Command Line Apps for Ubuntu
Plus — as you’re about to discover — they can be a lot more fun to use too.
Whether you want to search the web, stream music, or subtweet your secret crush: you can do it all from the comfort of the command line and the frame of your fave terminal emulator.
In this post I run-through 10 of my favourite terminal apps. These command line tools aren’t the only ones available for each respective task, but they are are all a) easy to use, and easy to install.
So scroll on to soak in a stellar assortment of the very best Linux terminal apps out there — and don’t forget to drop your own favourite down in the comments!
How to Install LAMP Stack with PhpMyAdmin in Arch Linux
Technically, the LAMP stack consists of Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP modules. A LAMP stack environment is ideal for web software developers that want to experience how their web application(s) is likely to behave on a server-hosted/production environment.
It is the perfect testing/debugging platform for your web app until you are confident enough to decouple it and host it on a dedicated server.
How to Install Cockpit Web Console on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Install Cockpit Console on Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster server, a Web graphical interface to control Linux server and run docker Image containers using Podman remotely using the browser.
The cockpit is an open-source application light in weight and easy to install. In most popular Linux, the packages to install this application is available via the default repository of the operating system. It provides the real-time stats of RAM, processor, and disk directly on its web interface. Apart from this, we can manage services, accounts, users, storage, software, and also there is a Terminal app that lets the users issue all commands with root rights on the remote server.
IBM/Red Hat: Moving Away From CentOS and Some New Fluff
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.
Samba 4.15.2, 4.14.10, 4.13.14 security releases available
There is a set of new Samba releases out there. They fix a long and intimidating list of security issues and seem worth upgrading to for any but the most protected of Samba servers. There's sadly a regression that "allow trusted domains = no" prevents winbindd from starting, we'll try to provide a follow up fix as soon as possible.
