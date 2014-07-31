Games: Beholder, PE, Jailbreaking PS5
-
You can grab a free to keep copy of Beholder on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Beholder, a very well-reviewed game about being a state-installed landlord in a totalitarian country is currently available free for keeps on Steam. You might want to act fast on this one, as it seems the free to keep period ends tomorrow, November 11.
"A totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead. You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your daily routine involves making the building a sweet spot for tenants, who will come and go.
-
Proton Experimental gets Age of Empires 4 working out of the box on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Want to play Age of Empires 4 on Linux? Now you can. Another update for Proton Experimental has gone live. What is Steam Play and Proton? See our beginner's guide for more if you're unclear.
As of November 9, Proton Experimental got fixes to allow Age of Empires 4 to work as well as Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy (although that only works on AMD GPUs currently). Additionally, a rare crash when starting up Baldur's Gate 3 was also solved for this release.
-
System76 patches APT for Pop!_OS to prevent users breaking their systems | GamingOnLinux
There's been a huge amount of talk recently about switching to Linux for gaming, thanks to the challenge from Linus Tech Tips (YouTube) where two of their people tried the full-switch but it didn't go so well for Linus and Pop!_OS. Now, System76 are trying to improve.
It was pretty unfortunate that as Linus was going to install Steam, Pop's packaging had some sort of breakage that wasn't quite picked up and Linus ended up hosing the Pop desktop install. You can easily do some finger-pointing on where the real blame lies here from Pop not ensuring a major package like Steam works correctly before it's pushed to users, to Linus ignoring the (what should be) pretty-clear warning message...
-
Hacking the Sony Playstation 5 - Schneier on Security
I just don’t think it’s possible to create a hack-proof computer system, especially when the system is physically in the hands of the hackers.
-
A pair of PS5 hacks could be the first steps towards jailbreaking Sony’s latest console
The two exploits are particularly notable due to the level of access they theoretically give to the PS5’s software. Decrypted firmware — which is possible through Fail0verflow’s keys — would potentially allow for hackers to further reverse engineer the PS5 software and potentially develop the sorts of hacks that allowed for things like installing Linux, emulators, or even pirated games on past Sony consoles.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 473 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 26 min ago