today's howtos
-
How to Fix : Failed to install the Extension Pack on Linux Mint
In this tutorial you will learn how to fix the error "Failed to install the Extension Pack" when installing the virtual box extension pack on Virtualbox.
Virtualbox extension pack enables support for Support for USB 2.0/ USB 3.0 devices, VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol, disk encryption, NVMe and PXE boot for Intel cards, so this package should be installed in order to be able to use the above mentioned devices on your virtual machine.
For example: You have an usb device which you want to plug into your virtual machine, then to do this you need to install the extension pack. However, you got the error below which doesn't allow you to install the extension pack.
-
How to change the color of active windows in Plasma
Alternatively, the title of this article is: how to change the color of active titlebars in Plasma. So what is this all about? In the Plasma desktop, the default theme is called Breeze. Until about Plasma 5.18, Breeze shipped with a light application theme, plus dark window borders. Excellent ergonomic choice, easy separation between foreground and background windows. None of the flat, modern nonsense.
Recently, Plasma offers distinct all-light or all-dark themes, plus a mixed theme called Twilight, which gives you the old light-dark combo. Except ... it no longer works correctly. The window borders for active windows are light-themed. This is an under-reported, not-well-understood issue. I even had people emailing me telling me how to change the colors. Which I did, and the change does nothing, as there seems to be an unresolved bug in Plasma. I've been talking about this for more than a year. It's time for a dedicated article.
-
How to Mount Bitlocker Encrypted Windows Partition on Linux [Ed: A bit misleading as Bitlocker is not proper encryption; it's back doored in the sense Microsoft steals the keys [1, 2]]
Here’s the scenario. My system came with Windows 10 Pro and that came with BitLocker encryption. I installed Ubuntu in the dual boot mode even with the BitLocker encryption enabled for Windows.
You can easily access the Windows files from within Linux. No hi-fi stuff here. Just go to the file manager and click on the Windows partition which is located usually under the “Other Locations” tab.
-
ssh to machine behind shared NAT - blackMORE Ops
-
What sysadmins need to know about Linux permissions | Enable Sysadmin
Standard permissions in Linux are simple and direct, and they can be used to manage files and file shares on many different filesystems and file-sharing protocols. An access control list (ACL) adds even more functionality to Linux permissions. This article covers just a few permissions basics and provides links to other great Enable Sysadmin content that delves into permissions and ACLs in more detail.
-
Delete unused EBS (Elastic Block Storage) Volumes on AWS using a Lambda Function
Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) is an easy-to-use, high-performance block storage service. It is like an external disk that can be attached to an EC2 Instance and used to store our data on it. If the EBS Volumes are not in use and not needed and still available in the account, then you will be charged by AWS for them unnecessarily. To save some cost, we will see the Lambda function which can be used to find and delete such unused EBS Volumes.
-
Create a Free Linux VM on Your Computer | Built In
Skip the cloud. Create a Linux VM using VirtualBox and Ubuntu for your next data science project. Here’s how to get started.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 441 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 26 min ago