HowTos
  • How to Fix : Failed to install the Extension Pack on Linux Mint

    In this tutorial you will learn how to fix the error "Failed to install the Extension Pack" when installing the virtual box extension pack on Virtualbox.

    Virtualbox extension pack enables support for Support for USB 2.0/ USB 3.0 devices, VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol, disk encryption, NVMe and PXE boot for Intel cards, so this package should be installed in order to be able to use the above mentioned devices on your virtual machine.

    For example: You have an usb device which you want to plug into your virtual machine, then to do this you need to install the extension pack. However, you got the error below which doesn't allow you to install the extension pack.

  • How to change the color of active windows in Plasma

    Alternatively, the title of this article is: how to change the color of active titlebars in Plasma. So what is this all about? In the Plasma desktop, the default theme is called Breeze. Until about Plasma 5.18, Breeze shipped with a light application theme, plus dark window borders. Excellent ergonomic choice, easy separation between foreground and background windows. None of the flat, modern nonsense.

    Recently, Plasma offers distinct all-light or all-dark themes, plus a mixed theme called Twilight, which gives you the old light-dark combo. Except ... it no longer works correctly. The window borders for active windows are light-themed. This is an under-reported, not-well-understood issue. I even had people emailing me telling me how to change the colors. Which I did, and the change does nothing, as there seems to be an unresolved bug in Plasma. I've been talking about this for more than a year. It's time for a dedicated article.

  How to Mount Bitlocker Encrypted Windows Partition on Linux

    Here’s the scenario. My system came with Windows 10 Pro and that came with BitLocker encryption. I installed Ubuntu in the dual boot mode even with the BitLocker encryption enabled for Windows.

    You can easily access the Windows files from within Linux. No hi-fi stuff here. Just go to the file manager and click on the Windows partition which is located usually under the “Other Locations” tab.

  • ssh to machine behind shared NAT - blackMORE Ops
  • What sysadmins need to know about Linux permissions | Enable Sysadmin

    Standard permissions in Linux are simple and direct, and they can be used to manage files and file shares on many different filesystems and file-sharing protocols. An access control list (ACL) adds even more functionality to Linux permissions. This article covers just a few permissions basics and provides links to other great Enable Sysadmin content that delves into permissions and ACLs in more detail.

  • Delete unused EBS (Elastic Block Storage) Volumes on AWS using a Lambda Function

    Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) is an easy-to-use, high-performance block storage service. It is like an external disk that can be attached to an EC2 Instance and used to store our data on it. If the EBS Volumes are not in use and not needed and still available in the account, then you will be charged by AWS for them unnecessarily. To save some cost, we will see the Lambda function which can be used to find and delete such unused EBS Volumes.

  • Create a Free Linux VM on Your Computer | Built In

    Skip the cloud. Create a Linux VM using VirtualBox and Ubuntu for your next data science project. Here’s how to get started.

What Version of RHEL am I Using?

RHEL or Red Hat Enterprise Linux is one of the many operating systems provided by Red Hat. Red Hat is a popular Linux OS and has started functioning ever since the mid-1990s. Red Hat earned a good reputation due to being stable, regularly updated, and reliable. If you are using RHEL and want to find its version, this article is for you. Now let’s check 7 useful methods to know what version of RHEL you are using. Read more

Sick of Windows? How to test-drive Linux

Linux is an operating system, similar to the one you use on your Windows and Apple computers. It runs software and allows you to access the various peripherals (printers, speakers, mice, keyboards, SD card readers, etc.) you attach to the system. Without an operating system, your computer would be of no use to you You may or may not have ever heard about Linux and that's OK; either way, you're in for a treat. Why? Because many of the headaches you have to deal with, when using Windows, won't be an issue with Linux. Those surprise reboots to apply upgrades? Nope. The constant fear of malware or ransomware? Not on Linux. Costly software? Not an issue. Read more

What To Do After Installing Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri

Ubuntu 21.10, the latest release of the most popular desktop operating system from the GNU/Linux community, has been released this October and you perhaps have the system already on your computer. Once installed, you might want to know what to do after that for your daily purposes, with several configurations, additional apps and games. Enjoy Ubuntu computing! Read more

What's new in RHEL 8.5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5 is now generally available (GA), and brings new features and improvements to help streamline deployments, optimize performance and help mitigate risk in your environments. Whether you're deploying RHEL on-prem, in the public cloud, at the edge -- or all of the above -- RHEL 8.5 has improvements that users will be eager to dig into. RHEL 8.5 continues the tradition of new features and improvements for running Linux containers. This release brings tooling that will add flexibility and reduce friction in running Podman in a wider range of environments. Read more

