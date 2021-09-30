Are you using PHP's curl_exec() function and getting a "call to undefined function curl_init()" error? If so, then let's fix the undefined curl_init() function error for you on Linux.

Welcome to our tutorial on how to install and setup i3 Windows Manager on Debian 11. i3 is a tiling window manager for X11. “A tiling window manager is a window manager with an organization of the screen into mutually non-overlapping frames, as opposed to the more popular approach of coordinate-based stacking of overlapping objects (windows) that tries to fully emulate the desktop metaphor.”

Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

There are plenty of reasons why you may want to change the hostname of your Linux system. Unfortunately, changing your hostname is not exactly an intuitive process. Don’t worry, though, we’re going to show you how you can change your machine's hostname in less than a minute with just a few clicks and commands. Although this guide uses Ubuntu to demonstrate the steps required to change the hostname, the commands should work on other Linux distributions as well.

In this article I will be guiding you on how to install RethinkDB on Ubuntu 20.04 RethinkDB is an open-source, scalable JSON database built from the ground up for the realtime web. It inverts the traditional database architecture by exposing an exciting new access model, instead of polling for changes, the developer can tell RethinkDB to continuously push updated query results to applications in realtime. RethinkDB’s realtime push architecture dramatically reduces the time and effort necessary to build scalable realtime apps. It is a great option when you need real time feeds to your data. RethinkDB is very useful when your application needs real time feeds to your data. RethinkDB query-response database access model works well on the web because it maps directly to HTTPs response request.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Laravel is a very popular open-source PHP framework aimed at the easy development of applications. It is based on the Symfony framework and follows the model–view–controller (MVC) architectural pattern. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a Laravel on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

As every daily internet user, you have resources all around, which include posts, links, comments, passwords, images, and more. Some create a text file or a spreadsheet file to keep track of their data. Well, with Shaark, they do not need to do that.

I’m not sure if I just can search Google properly, or this really is just not written down much, but I have had problems with Grafana Legends (I would call them the series labels). The issue is that Grafana queries Prometheus for a time series and you want to display multiple lines, but the time-series labels you get are just not quite right.

In this tutorial we will create a fully working calculator using only HTML, CSS and vanilla Javascript. You'll learn about event handling, and DOM manipulations throughout the project. In my opinion this is a really good beginner project for those who want to become web developers.

Upgrading an old codebase from Python2 on Buster to Python3 ready for Bullseye and from Django1 to Django2 (prepared for Django3). Everything is fine at this stage - the Django test server is happy with HTTP and it gives enough support to do the actual code changes to get to Python3. All well and good so far. The main purpose of this particular code was to support payments, so a chunk of the testing cannot be done without HTTPS, which is where things got awkward. This particular service needs HTTPS using LetsEncrypt and Apache2. To support Django, I typically use Gunicorn. All of this works with HTTP. Moving to HTTPS was easy to test using the default-ssl virtual host that comes with Apache2 in Debian. It's a static page and it worked well with https. The problems all start when trying to use this known-working HTTPS config with the other Apache virtual host to add support for the gunicorn proxy.

Zoom works perfectly on Linux and supports variants of Linux distros. Here I will show you the simplest way to install Zoom client on Ubuntu. Zoom is a popular video conferencing software available for multiple operating systems including Linux. It has become a go-to software for hosting webinars, creating conference rooms, and organizing online meetings. Installing Zoom on Linux is as easy as installing it on Windows. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to do it easily and quickly.

I've been waiting for the Linus Tech Tips Linux challenge to hit YouTube for a very long time and it's finally here but it's not without it's flaws so I thought I'd be fun to add a little bit of extra context and correct some of the things Linus and Luke said.

There is a lot of drama right now in the Linux community involving various Linux desktops, including: GNOME, Budgie and Pop OS's Cosmic desktop. The Linux desktop was so good about 12 years ago. How did we get into the shape that we are in now?

Steam Deck Release Pushed Back To February 2022 - Phoronix Valve just sent out an email to pre-order customers that the Steam Deck release is being delayed by two months. Due to the ongoing global supply chain crisis, Valve is needing to delay the Steam Deck ship date to February 2022 due to material/component shortages. Valve originally hoped to begin shipping their Steam Deck Linux-powered gaming handheld before the end of the calendar year.

