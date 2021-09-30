Security Leftovers
Intel and Canonical to secure containers software supply chain
Today, cloud-native developers benefit from an abundance of resources to compose their applications. With container images, packaging all these resources in a standard, easy-to-reuse format is now easier than ever. Unfortunately, container images also make it easier to package unneeded, vulnerable software or even malicious resources.
Knowing which resources to use and what is a safe base layer when starting a cloud-native project is challenging. Extreme caution should go into picking these dependencies deliberately. Organisations need to provide their developers with “sane defaults”, trusted sources to underpin and support applications.
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (openjdk-8 and samba), Fedora (community-mysql, firefox, and vim), openSUSE (binutils, kernel, and tinyxml), Red Hat (annobin, autotrace, babel, bind, binutils, bluez, compat-exiv2-026, container-tools:2.0, container-tools:3.0, container-tools:rhel8, cups, curl, dnf, dnsmasq, edk2, exiv2, file, file-roller, firefox, gcc, gcc-toolset-10-annobin, gcc-toolset-10-binutils, gcc-toolset-10-gcc, gcc-toolset-11-annobin, gcc-toolset-11-binutils, gcc-toolset-11-gcc, glib2, glibc, GNOME, gnutls and nettle, go-toolset:rhel8, grafana, graphviz, grilo, httpd:2.4, jasper, java-17-openjdk, json-c, kernel, kernel-rt, kexec-tools, kpatch-patch, lasso, libgcrypt, libjpeg-turbo, libsepol, libsolv, libssh, libtiff, libwebp, libX11, linuxptp, lua, mingw-glib2, mutt, ncurses, NetworkManager, openjpeg2, openssh, openssl, pcre, pcs, php:7.4, python-jinja2, python-lxml, python-pillow, python-pip, python-psutil, python27:2.7, python3, python36:3.6, python38:3.8 and python38-devel:3.8, python39:3.9 and python39-devel:3.9, qt5, resource-agents, rpm, rust-toolset:rhel8, spamassassin, sqlite, squid:4, tcpdump, tpm2-tools, vim, virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel, and zziplib), and SUSE (binutils and kernel).
WordPress 5.8.2 Security and Maintenance Release
WordPress 5.8.2 is now available!
This security and maintenance release features 2 bug fixes in addition to 1 security fix. Because this is a security release, it is recommended that you update your sites immediately. All versions since WordPress 5.2 have also been updated.
WordPress 5.8.2 is a small focus security and maintenance release. The next major release will be version 5.9.
Linux patching — the why and the how | TahawulTech.com
Since the region’s governments initiated their economic-diversification initiatives, Middle East enterprises have been digitising at a robust pace, putting them squarely in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. But when COVID-19 struck, and businesses and governments flocked to the cloud for its promise of continuity, things got worse. In the UAE, for example, the nation’s top cybersecurity official revealed a 250% increase in attacks from 2019 to 2020. This is what bad actors do. They take advantage of circumstances, any circumstances, to pounce.
And what a circumstance the pandemic turned out to be for digital malefactors. To settle quickly into their new homes in the cloud, regional organisations had to accept new, untested ecosystems. Multiple network domains that fell outside the control of IT, coupled with a mushrooming of Shadow IT, dumped alien environments on the heads of thousands of under-resourced tech teams.
Rust-proofing the internet with ISRG's Prossimo
You know the non-profit Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) for its Let's Encrypt certificate authority, the most popular way of securing websites with TLS certificates. The group wants to do more. Its newest project, Prossimo, seeks to make many basic internet programs and protocols memory-safe by rewriting them in Rust.
