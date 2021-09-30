7 Things You Should Know Before Switching to a Window Manager
The idea of creating a personalized desktop compels many Linux users to install a window manager. There are ample reasons to ditch your current desktop environment and switch to a window manager instead, but since everyone comes from a different mold, it's not a "one-size-fits-all" case.
[...]
A window manager is a program responsible for positioning and displaying windows in a GUI. These programs can be a part of a larger desktop environment or can be used as a standalone desktop.
A desktop environment usually consists of a window manager, widgets, and other utilities that interact with the rest of the applications to provide an interactive user experience. Some widely-used desktop environments are KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, Cinnamon, etc.
i3wm, bwspm, dwm, KWin (used in KDE), and Metacity (used in GNOME) are some examples of window managers.
