Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of November 2021 10:41:43 PM

Filed under

Linux powers the cloud. But for the longest time, the operating system that single-handily makes the cloud possible didn't really have a desktop distribution that offered much in the way of applications that interacted well with the cloud. Yes, there's a Dropbox app and a few third-party tools that can be installed to sync your desktop to cloud storage accounts ... but not much more.

[...]

And then comes Ubuntu Web. This new-ish distribution promises to be the Chrome OS for Linux and, wow, does it achieve just that. To be honest, when I first heard about the remix I was doubtful. I'd seen so many distributions attempt them and, for the most part, fail. So, with trepidation, I downloaded the latest version of Ubuntu Web, spun up a VM, and gave it the test.

Upon completing the installation, I logged in and was greeted by a window I'd never seen before in a Linux distribution. Said window required I log in. But to what account? It didn't take me long to realize it was requesting I log into an /e/ foundation account (which I already had). Logging into the /e/ account makes it possible for you to take advantage of a rather nifty trick Ubuntu Web has up its sleeve. Said trick is WayDroid, a port of Anbox which allows users to install Android apps from the /e/ store.