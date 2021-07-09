Devices: NXP, Arduino, Raspberry Pi and More
Lilbits: CutiePi Linux tablet, NXP i.MX 93 chips, Twitter Blue, and YouTube's Dislike button - Liliputing
The CutiePi tablet with a built-in handle, a Raspberry Pi for brains, and Linux-based software is nearing release. Twitter is charging people willing to pay for an Undo Tweet button (and a few other perks). Google hopes YouTube might be a friendlier place if it hides the number of times the dislike button has been clicked on videos. And NXP has unveiled a new processor family.
Time to put this DIY absolute position encoder to work as a clock | Arduino Blog
Being able to derive the absolute position of an object is vital in countless applications, primarily for anything that uses a motor. Instructables user holybaf had the idea to build their own rotary encoder, which has 60 degrees of resolution and utilizes a CD to act as a precise clock.
To accomplish this, they first laid down a single circular track featuring patterns of light and dark areas that each correspond to a single value. By reading these areas with a set of six infrared emitters/detectors and comparing their current reading to the previous one, an absolute position can be determined.
Raspberry Pi Unveils 'Code Club World': A Way for Kids to Learn Code at Home - FOSS Force
On Tuesday, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced Code Club World, a child-friendly website purposed with helping children aged 9 to 13 “learn to make stuff with code.”
In a blog announcing the project, Laura Kirsop, the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s head of learning experience, said the project was one result of the foundation’s efforts to create tools to help parents with homeschooling efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“When we spoke to parents and children about learning at home during the pandemic, it became clear to us that they were looking for educational tools that the children can enjoy and master independently, and that are as fun and social as the computer games and other apps the children love,” she said.
MXM modules showcase Nvidia Ampere
Adlink’s “EGM-MXM-A” modules for edge AI bring Nvidia’s high-end Ampere graphics to MXM 3.1. The modules include RTX A1000, A2000, and A4500 graphics, with the latter offering 5,120 CUDA, 40 RT, and 160 Tensor cores for up to 17.8 TFLOPS.
In May, Adlink announced the first MXM 3.1 modules with Nvidia Turing GPUs, ranging from the Quadro T1000 to the RTX5000. The company has followed up with the industry’s first MXM modules equipped with Nvidia’s higher-end Ampere graphics.
NXP's i.MX9 debuts with dual -A55, microNPU equipped i.MX93
NXP unveiled a Linux-driven, energy-efficient “i.MX93” SoC for IoT with 1x or 2x 1.7GHz Cortex-A55 cores, 2D GPU, 250MHz Cortex-M33, NXP EdgeLock security, and options including a 1-TOPS Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU and Azure Sphere security.
NXP announced the first of several i.MX9 processors, which offer improved security and power management and an optional 1-TOPS Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU. NXP’s first i.MX9 chip is a low-end i.MX93 model that focuses on energy efficient IoT applications, including battery-powered devices. The i.MX93 is equipped with 1x or 2x 1.7GHz Cortex-A55 cores, a 250MHz Cortex-M33, and an optional 1-TOPS, 256 MACs/cycle Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU.
The i.MX93 is equipped with a 2D-only graphics GPU with support for up to 1080p60 encode and decode with MIPI-CSI and -DSI and 720p60 for LVDS and parallel interfaces. The GPU supports blending/composition, resizing, and color space conversion. Applications include voice-assisted smart home and building systems, low-power industrial gateways, and automotive driver monitoring systems.
NXP i.MX 93 processor combines Cortex-A55 cores with Ethos U65 microNPU - CNX Software
NXP has unveiled the i.MX 93 processor family comprised of i.MX 935x, 933x, 932x, and 931x parts at this time with up to two Cortex-A55 cores, one Arm Cortex-M33 real-time core, as well as an Ethos U65 microNPU for machine learning (ML).
We wrote about i.MX 9 family back in March with NXP telling us it would include an Arm Ethos U-65 microNPU and EdgeLock secure enclave, be manufactured with a 16/12nm FinFET class process, and includes the “Energy Flex” architecture to optimize power consumption by turning on/off specific blocks in the processor. The NXP i.MX 93 is the first family leveraging those new features, and we know have some more details.
Ole Aamot: Record Live Multiple-Location Audio immediately in GNOME Gingerblue 2.0.1
GNOME Gingerblue 2.0.1 is available and builds/runs on GNOME 41 systems such as Fedora Core 35. It supports immediate, live audio recording in compressed Xiph.org Ogg Vorbis encoded audio files stored in the private $HOME/Music/ directory from the microphone/input line on a computer or remote audio cards through USB connection through PipeWire (www.pipewire.org) with GStreamer (gstreamer.freedesktop.org) on Fedora Core 34 (getfedora.org) as well as XSPF 1.0 playlist stored in the private $HOME/Music/GNOME.xspf playlist of the previous, latest recording. See the GNOME Gingerblue project (www.gingerblue.org) for screenshots, Fedora Core 35 x86_64 RPM package and GNU autoconf installation package (https://download.gnome.org/sources/gingerblue/2.0/gingerblue-2.0.1.tar.xz) for GNOME 41 systems and https://gitlab.gnome.org/ole/gingerblue.git for the GPLv3 source code in my GNOME Git repository.
