Ole Aamot: Record Live Multiple-Location Audio immediately in GNOME Gingerblue 2.0.1 GNOME Gingerblue 2.0.1 is available and builds/runs on GNOME 41 systems such as Fedora Core 35. It supports immediate, live audio recording in compressed Xiph.org Ogg Vorbis encoded audio files stored in the private $HOME/Music/ directory from the microphone/input line on a computer or remote audio cards through USB connection through PipeWire (www.pipewire.org) with GStreamer (gstreamer.freedesktop.org) on Fedora Core 34 (getfedora.org) as well as XSPF 1.0 playlist stored in the private $HOME/Music/GNOME.xspf playlist of the previous, latest recording. See the GNOME Gingerblue project (www.gingerblue.org) for screenshots, Fedora Core 35 x86_64 RPM package and GNU autoconf installation package (https://download.gnome.org/sources/gingerblue/2.0/gingerblue-2.0.1.tar.xz) for GNOME 41 systems and https://gitlab.gnome.org/ole/gingerblue.git for the GPLv3 source code in my GNOME Git repository.

today's leftovers Software Freedom in Europe 2021 Cancelling of large events, limitations in meetings, and travel restrictions: none of this stopped the FSFE from advancing software freedom in 2021. From Router Freedom to new podcast episodes to co-organising the Legal and Policy devroom at FOSDEM, we keep empowering people to control technology. 'Public Money? Public Code!' online workshops were offered to volunteers, and an online Legal and Licensing Workshop for legal experts was organised. The FSFE assisted software projects to become REUSE compliant with our new initiative, REUSE Booster. We created a monitoring map to demonstrate the developments of Router Freedom rights in Europe. The FSFE presented suggestions and demands to support sustainable software. Meanwhile, a two-year court case initiated by FSFE supporter Luca Bonissi successfully came to an end, unequivocally recognising the right to a Windows licence refund. Overall, significant accomplishments for software freedom marked 2021, the year FSFE is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Manage your PostgreSQL Time series with TimescaleDB (open-source) Time series is a series of time-value pairs in a successive, timely order. As an example, a daily/or a monthly closing price over a year. It is commonly used for storing, searching, retrieving, and managing timely data.

Upcoming release - coreboot 4.15 The 4.15 release is planned for November 5th, 2021. Since 4.14 there have been more than 2597 new commits by more than 219 developers. Of these, over 73 contributed to coreboot for the first time. Welcome to the project! Thank you to all the developers who continue to make coreboot the great open source firmware project that it is.

Coreboot 4.15 Released With New System76 Laptops, More ASUS Motherboards - Phoronix Coreboot 4.15 was tagged today as the latest advertised version of this open-source firmware implementation for systems. With this new version are 21 additional laptops and motherboards supported. With Coreboot 4.15 comes 21 new motherboard ports, 14 of which are for supporting different System76 laptops. System76 recently upstreamed a number of their laptop ports with the likes of the Oryx Pro 7 / 8, Galago Pro 2 / 3, Gazelle 14, and others being part of the growing upstream collection of supported System76 products by Coreboot.

Free and Online '2021 State of the Onion' Slated for November 17 - FOSS Force This event is aimed squarely at users and advocates of the TOR (short for The Onion Router) Project, which produces a Firefox-based browser that directs users internet traffic through a free global network of relays to conceal users’ locations from network surveillance or third party traffic analysis. This not only allows users to travel the web unseen, but the ability to conduct unmonitored confidential communications. Until last year’s arrival of Covid-19, the State of the Onion wasn’t a stand alone event, but consisted of a compilation of updates from different Tor projects that was disseminated at various conferences during the year. When Covid hit in 2020, resulting in mass cancellation of in-person events, the TOR project presented the State of the Onion as a standalone live streaming event.

10 Image File Formats That Didn’t Make It From PCX to TGA to VRML, considering a number of image formats that the world forgot. Not every image standard is going to last, no matter how pretty it is. Around this time 30 years ago, two separate working groups were putting the finishing touches on technical standards that would come to reshape the way people observed the world. One technical standard reshaped the way that people used an important piece of office equipment at the time: the fax machine. The other would basically reshape just about everything else, becoming the de facto way that high-quality images and low-quality memes alike are shared on the internet and in professional settings. They took two divergent paths, but they came from the same place: The world of compression standards. The average person has no idea what JBIG, the compression standard most fax machines use, is—but they’ve most assuredly heard about JPEG, which was first publicly released in 1992. The JPEG format is awesome and culture-defining, but this is Tedium, and I am of course more interested in the no-name formats of the world. Today’s Tedium discusses 10 image formats that time forgot. Hope you have the right conversion tool.

Chrome OS virtual keyboard gaining dark theme, Unicode 14 emoji, Linux apps support Google is working on improvements to Chrome OS’s virtual keyboard, including a new dark theme, Unicode 14 emoji, and the ability to type while using Linux apps. For over a year now, Google has been working on a light/dark toggle for Chrome OS, which would take the current default theme and make it even darker, while also offering a massively redesigned light theme that we first showcased last September. Given how long it’s been in progress, it’s clear that Google wants to perfect all of the minor details of both sides of this light/dark theme toggle before launching it to everyone. To that end, the next piece of Chrome OS to get a dark theme is the virtual keyboard — the touchscreen keyboard that appears when you’re using a tablet or when your convertible Chromebook has the keyboard flipped away. According to a new flag being added to chrome://flags, the virtual keyboard will be getting a new theme that won’t be as blindingly white as its current iteration.

Linux overview | Xubuntu 21.10 - Invidious In this video, I am going to show an overview of Xubuntu 21.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.