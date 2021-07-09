Debian's which hunt
This long-present tool is often used at the command line to locate the binary for a program; scripts also use it for similar purposes, or to determine whether a given program is available at all. For many users, which has long been baked into muscle memory and is used reflexively at need.
For all that, which is not a standardized component on Unix-like systems; POSIX does not acknowledge its existence. For that reason, among others, there are a number of implementations of which, each differing in its own special ways. Many distributions ship the GNU version of which, for example, with its characteristic long list of options. FreeBSD has its own version. Some shells also implement which as a built-in command. Debian ships yet another version, in the form of the aforementioned one-page shell script; it is part of the debianutils package.
In August 2020, Erik Gustafsson noted that the FreeBSD version of which supports a -s flag that suppresses the printed output and sets the exit status based on the existence of the queried program. He thought that feature would be useful in Debian, and helpfully provided a patch adding that feature. Thus began the discussion of the value of which and whether Debian's version should gain more features; at one point Clint Adams, the co-maintainer of debianutils, opined that which should be removed from that package.
Fast-forward to one year later, and Boyuan Yang observed that the which command in the Debian unstable distribution now prints a deprecation warning saying that which is going away. This resulted in a fair amount of consternation (and requests for a reversion of the change) for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that many users simply expect to have which available to them. It turns out that a number of build scripts for Debian packages use which as well; as an extra annoyance, the printed deprecation warning breaks the build process for some packages. The amount of pressure applied to Adams to restore which began to increase.
