In the past years, Calligra has not been very active. Since a few months, we are trying to improve the situation and come back. We need great office suites. We need components we can reuse in our applications. We need a Plasma-mobile document viewer. This is what Calligra can be, this is what Calligra will be. In order to show what is happening in the project, we will try to write monthly activity reports. Since it is the first one, it will convey the changes of the whole year. The whole suite received huge code modernization. We were still using old constructions (especially old style connect) that are slower or less safe than new ones. Thanks to clazy and patience, a lot of these are gone now. We also started upgrading our minimum requirements in order to anticipate the future Qt 6 migration, with further upgrades in the pipe. As a side effect (and also some additional work), the compiler is complaining much less than before. We also have some more specific changes in the various suite components, listed below.

Librem, Arduino, Robotics and Other Devices November Librem 5 update: Byzantium Released – Purism We are now testing preliminary SIP support in our calls app. This allows users to make and receive calls from a SIP provider over an internet connection.To test it out today, enter the full SIP address after setting up your account.

Ubuntu Blog: The‌ ‌State‌ ‌of‌ ‌Robotics‌ ‌-‌ ‌October‌ ‌2021‌ ‌ October went fast, full of news and packed with interesting robotics applications. This month certainly doesn’t need an intro, so we will let the news take all your attention.

3.5-inch RK3399K SBC breaks out with mini-PCIe and dual M.2 Kontron’s 3.5”-SBC-R39 board provides a 2.0GHz, hexa-core RK3399K with up to 4GB soldered LPDDR4, up to 32GB eMMC, 2x GbE, 5x USB, DP, HDMI 2.0, mini-PCIe, and M.2 B- and E-key slots. Rockchip’s RK3399 has been seen on several Pico-ITX boards based on Rockchip’s RK3399, such as IEI’s Hyper-RK39, and many smaller SBC’s such as the Orange Pi 4 and over a dozen others in our catalog of 150 Linux hacker boards. Now, Kontron has released what appears to be the first 3.5-inch model. The 146 x 105mm 3.5”-SBC-R39 offers a choice of standard RK3399 with dual 1.8GHz Cortex-A72 and 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 cores or the RK3399K, which ups the clock to 2.0GHz and 1.6GHz, respectively. Kontron used the RK3399K on its fA3399 SMARC module.

Low-Cost Computer Gesture Control With An I2C Sensor | Hackaday Controlling your computer with a wave of the hand seems like something from science fiction, and for good reason. From Minority Report to Iron Man, we’ve seen plenty of famous actors controlling their high-tech computer systems by wildly gesticulating in the air. Meanwhile, we’re all stuck using keyboards and mice like a bunch of chumps. But it doesn’t have to be that way. As [Norbert Zare] demonstrates in his latest project, you can actually achieve some fairly impressive gesture control on your computer using a $10 USD PAJ7620U2 sensor. Well not just the sensor, of course. You need some way to convert the output from the I2C-enabled sensor into something your computer will understand, which is where the microcontroller comes in.