today's leftovers

Thursday 11th of November 2021 01:25:27 PM
Misc
  • The Surreal Horror of PAM

    Et voila! C’est le PAM! Turns out someone else a long time ago had the same problems and somehow got legal to sign off on making it open source! PAM is a modular system for making authentication and authorization work.

    For reference, authentication and authorization are being split up into two concepts here (like they are in a lot of the industry). We’re gonna take a page out of the white hat’s guide to security here and call these concepts authentication (who you are and how we know who you are) and authorization (can you really take all the money out of the bank account?). It is a solid 90’s solution to a 70’s problem and good god it shows.

    PAM was made in the 90’s by this little startup nobody here has heard of called Sun Microsystems. They had a problem where they had a bunch of machines to apply complicated authentication rules to (all thanks to those pesky enterprise contracts) and no way to really do it. Money won this valiant fight between engineering and sales, so we ended up with PAM.

  • Trojan Source: tricks (no treats) with Unicode

    A new security vulnerability that was disclosed on November 1 has some interesting properties. "Trojan Source", as it has been dubbed, is effectively an attack on human perceptions, especially as they are filtered through the tools used for source-code review. While the specifics of the flaw are new, this kind of trickery is not completely novel, but Trojan Source finds another way to confuse the humans who are in the loop.

    The Trojan Source paper by Nicholas Boucher and Ross Anderson of the University of Cambridge describes the vulnerability, its impact, and the process of coordinating its disclosure in detail. In part, the flaw exploits Unicode code points that are used to switch between left-to-right and right-to-left display of bidirectional text in ways that will cause various tools to show the code in a different order than it will be processed by compilers and interpreters. That has the effect of showing code to reviewers that looks perfectly reasonable, while feeding something dangerous to language-parsing tools.

  • 8″ Floppy On Your PC? | Hackaday

    We should probably have a new metric for measuring mass storage performance: bytes per pound. An old IBM tape drive from the S/360 days, for example, could hold almost 6 megabytes of data. It also weighed more than a typical refrigerator. Today, a tiny postage-stamp-sized card can hold gigabytes of data and weighs — at most — a few ounces. Somewhere in the middle is the old 8 inch floppy drive. At its peak, you could cram about 1.2 megabytes on it, but even with the drive you could lift it all in one hand. These disks and their descendants ruled the computing world for a while. [Adrian asks the question: can you use an 8″ floppy drive on a PC? The answer is in the video below.

    He didn’t do it on a lark. [Adrian] is getting ready to restore a TRS-80 Model II so he wanted to create some 8″test floppies. But how do you marry a 40-something-year-old drive to a modern computer? He had a few drives of unknown condition so there was nothing to do but try to get them working.

  • The Monstrosity Email Has Become

    Email had become a monstrosity beyond reasonable comprehension while still having inherent flaws such as plain text sending. Every email out there is sent and stored in plaintext (we can easily agree that PGP/GPG use is anecdotical) and, through HTML and inline pictures, most of them are trying to track you to know when you open the email.

    The whole ecosystem is becoming even more and more centralised with some modern mail providers not offering the ability to get your mail out of the service at all, arguing, with reason, that IMAP sucks and does not permit some features (the hipsterish Hey! or the privacy-oriented Tutanota only provide you access to your email through their own proprietary webmail). You can’t even read your mail offline by design and nobody blink an eye.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 416
  • My Favorite (?) Warnings - Ex-Warnings

    Warning categories have proliferated since the warnings pragma was first introduced in Perl 5.6: from 50 in Perl 5.6.2 to 79 in Perl 5.35.5 (the latest as of this writing). But warnings have been removed as well as added. This post documents these -- mostly for historical interest on my part.

  • Top 8 Programming Tools for Kids - LinuxLinks

    The Raspberry Pi created a lot of interest in the press for its low cost and credit-card size. The main reason for the creation of the Raspberry Pi was to see it used by kids all across the globe to learn programming. Computer classes in the UK have been constrained by the national curriculum for ICT, with students having to limit their computing activities to learning applications such as Word and PowerPoint, and using the internet to help with their school work. However, learning how to use Microsoft Office is often of little or no interest to students. Students are motivated by interactive activities such as programming, as they like to make things to find out how they work.

    The art of programming is often perceived as being a difficult activity. This is, in part, because coding can be quite unforgiving with lots of information to remember. It is not a simple activity such as surfing the net, or formatting paragraph text.

    Fortunately, there is a growing range of software, often open source, that helps students learn how to code. Stripping away the complexity, the programming languages and associated tools featured in this article aim to create new ways of helping students create projects that appeal to younger minds.

    To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 8 high quality programming tools that provide an ideal introduction to programming. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for teachers and students alike.

  • SFS loading precautions in initrd

    A user may manually place SFS files under /mnt/wkg/sfs and may also delete them. If the firefox*.sfs file is deleted, for whatever reason, it means that if it was loaded in a container, that container is no longer valid.
    Yet, the "firefox" icon (with the lock symbol on it) was still on the desktop, and entry still in the menu. I have fixed that, invalid icons and menu entries removed.
    Same thing if an SFS is loaded on the main desktop. If the SFS no longer exists, then it can no longer be loaded at bootup, and menu entry must be removed. And, as in the case of firefox, /home/firefox will have to be deleted.

  • WebFileSys: A Web-based file Manager for your docs, photos, and videos

    WebFileSys is a web-based system that aims to aid users to manage their files, events, photos, videos, calendars, file sharing, GPS tracking, and more.

    The system is created by Frank Hoehnel a software developer from Germany who released it as an open-source project.

    WebFileSys has been around since early 2000s, it is still getting updates ever since.

    [...]

    WebFileSys is released under GNU General Public License v3.0.

  • How leaders can help teams fight fatigue: 7 practical tips

    We’ve all realized by now that burnout has played a major role in workplaces in 2021: The pandemic has been unrelenting. Burnout rose by almost 9 percent between April and July 2021, according to the Glint Employee Well-Being Report, a 12 percent increase from the prior July. In large part, this is due to the “always-on” work culture that many companies reinforced in 2020.

    While this topic has certainly been explored thoroughly, many leaders remain hungry for next-level advice with regard to preventing, recognizing, and dealing with burnout.

    Additionally, more employers are now taking responsibility for their role in helping individuals manage burnout - and trying fresh approaches. Maybe you gave advice at the start of the pandemic that rang true, or, possibly, turned out to be bad? What would you as a leader change about the advice you previously gave and what would you keep the same? Did you ask specific questions to assess burnout on an individual or team basis? Did you go beyond encouraging people to take PTO to ensure it was being taken? What was the outside-of-the-box solution that worked for your team?

26 Best Free Open-source Calendar Apps for Windows, Linux, and macOS

Calendar is an app that is used on daily basis, it is a significant tool for organization, planning, daily routine tasks, appointments management, and personal improvements. As an example, Google Calendar is a scheduling calendar service by Google. It aids users in creating events, tasks, schedule and managing appointments, and keeping everything in sync and stored on the cloud. It also allows users to share events, attach locations, and more. The primary problem is: it requires an internet connection. In this article, we provide you with a collection of desktop calendar apps, that will help you to organize your events, deal with calendar files and keep track of your tasks and daily routines. Read more

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation

  • On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design - Phoronix

    Prominent Btrfs file-system developer Josef Bacik is working through a big set of patches that will result in on-disk format changes to Btrfs but address some of "the more painful parts" to the file-system's design. Over the next year Josef is looking to land these changes to address locking contention on global roots and the issue of block group items being spread throughout the extent tree.

  • F2FS With Linux 5.16 Will Let You Intentionally Fragment The Disk - Phoronix

    Jaegeuk Kim submitted the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates on Wednesday for the nearly over Linux 5.16 merge window. The F2FS changes this cycle aren't particularly large but include a few enhancements and a number of bug fixes along with some code cleaning. One interesting new addition is adding a mount option to intentionally fragment the on-disk layout of F2FS file-systems. F2FS' "mode=" mount option has added new options to simulate file-system fragmentation after garbage collection. The "fragment:segment" option will create a new segment in a random position while "fragment:block" will scatter block allocation. New sysfs nodes are added for further tuning the behavior of the "mode=fragment:block" option. Details in this commit.

  • The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 [Ed: Linux Foundation has given Microsoft (Audrey Lee) a greenwashing keynote in an event about "Linux"; they keep doing it... Zemlin et al are monetising the devaluation by misuse of the valuable Linux brand -- a brand that some companies would pay a lot of money to hijack and destroy]

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the keynote speakers for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021, taking place virtually December 14-15. One registration pass includes access to both events. The keynote speakers can be viewed here and the full schedule can be viewed here.

Games: Total War: WARHAMMER III, Escape Simulator, Europa Universalis IV, and More

  • Total War: WARHAMMER III gets more new footage | GamingOnLinux

    Now that we know when Total War: WARHAMMER III will release, Creative Assembly has been putting out some more info about it and there's some fresh gameplay videos too. It's still a little while away for release on February 17, with Linux as close as possible to that from Feral Interactibe.

  • Escape Simulator sees over 600 rooms made by players | GamingOnLinux

    Pine Studio has seen quite a success with player interaction with their new game Escape Simulator, with 500 player created rooms in just over two weeks after release and right now it has well over 600. The game's team lead, Tomislav Podhraški said: "We couldn't believe what the community was creating with our game. Discovering ingenious ways to outsmart the system and break game physics, simulating iconic pop-culture scenes, and inventing tonnes of narrative surprises. We were completely blown away."

  • Europa Universalis IV: Origins is out along with a big free update | GamingOnLinux

    Europa Universalis IV: Origins is a new "Immersion Pack" available now as a paid DLC for Paradox's popular historical strategy game and the 1.32 Songhai free update is also live. From the trading ports on the eastern coast to the gold mines of Mali, early modern Africa was a continent of rich kingdoms and cultural variety. Now, Europa Universalis IV: Origins brings this history to vivid life with new missions, events and regional flavour.

  • The Khronos Group officially announces the Dynamic Rendering extension for Vulkan

    Recently with the Vulkan 1.2.197 specification update, a new extension popped up that has plenty of developers happy with Dynamic Rendering and now The Khronos Group has formally announced it with a more detailed explanation. This is of course aimed at developers, not most of us normal consumers but we still thought it interesting to highlight to bring more attention to it. The Vulkan API is vitally important for Linux gaming, since it can provide much greater performance than OpenGL. It's used in the DXVK and VKD3D-Proton projects, which translate Direct 3D to Vulkan for use with Steam Play Proton, and it's the reason we see the performance level with it that we do when running Windows games.

  • Epic Chef: A Cooking Quest of Epic Proportions - Boiling Steam

    Do you enjoy cooking? It’s practically in my family blood. In Epic Chef — developed by Infinigon Games and published by Team17 — you’re playing a game and basically doing the same thing, except it’s a lot less realistic. The game starts with Zest, the main protagonist of the game and the character that you use, who gets thrown overboard from a ship and into the land of Concordia. Apparently Zest was trying to do the pirates of the ship a favor, but they seemed to take it the wrong way and forcefully eject him out of their ship. Zest has no money, but after talking to some of the people in the town and getting the necessary documents, he is eventually given some land, and a haunted house (the Villa grounds). Well, semi-haunted anyway. That’s why the mortgage is free. The people of Concordia, particularly Private Speck, the guardkeeper of the house, try to convice Zest not to reside there, but Zest has no other options.

today's howtos

  • Install Security Patches or Updates Automatically on Rocky or AlmaLinux 8

    Keeping your operating systems up to date with the latest software and security patches is one of the easiest methods to improve security. As a result, deploying updates regularly is a vital aspect of keeping systems secure. However, many users don’t know about the updates, and their system gets old as compared to the latest security patches. So in this blog, we will explain the method to install security patches or updates automatically on Rocky or AlmaLinux.

  • How to install and use Podman in Rocky Linux/Centos 8 – Citizix

    Podman is a container engine that’s compatible with the OCI Containers specification. It is part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other distributions. As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands. Podman implements almost all the Docker CLI commands (apart from the ones related to Docker Swarm). Podman complements Buildah and Skopeo by offering an experience similar to the Docker command line: allowing users to run standalone (non-orchestrated) containers. And Podman doesn’t require a daemon to run containers and pods, so we can easily say goodbye to big fat daemons. There are no daemons in the background doing stuff, and this means that Podman can be integrated into system services through systemd.

  • How to package open source applications as RPMs | Enable Sysadmin

    Recently, I wrote about packaging your own software with Red Hat Package Manager (RPM). Another common scenario is that you find a piece of software you want to use, but there is no RPM for it. This article shows you how to create RPMs for third-party applications.

  • Installing openSUSE Tumbleweed on the Enclustra Mars MA3 - KaratekHD Blog

    As part of my school internship at TEM Messtechnik I got the oppertunity to work on the Enclustra Mars MA3, a FPGA SoC with two ARMv7 cores. This post describes the process of getting Linux (more precisely, openSUSE Tumbleweed) to work on this SoC.

  • The Perfect Server – CentOS 8 with Apache, Postfix, Dovecot, Pure-FTPD, BIND and ISPConfig 3.2

    This tutorial shows the installation of ISPConfig 3.2 on a CentOS 8 (64Bit) server. ISPConfig is a web hosting control panel that allows you to configure the following services through a web browser: Apache web server, PHP, Postfix mail server, MySQL, BIND nameserver, PureFTPd, SpamAssassin, ClamAV, Mailman, and many more.

  • How To Install Debian 11 Bullseye - OSTechNix

    Debian 11, codenamed bullseye, is the latest long-term support release (LTS) that is released after a development period of over two years. Debian 11 comes with the kernel version 5.10 LTS. Over 70% of the packages in Debian repositories are updated to newer versions compared to its previous version buster. To know more about the Debian 11 features you can take a look at the release notes. This step by step guide walks you through the steps to download the latest Debian edition, and create Debian 11 bootable medium and finally how to install Debian 11 bullseye with screenshots.

  • Three different ways to duplicate installed packages in multiple machines in Linux - blackMORE Ops

    So you’ve installed your Linux server and installed all packages you need. Now you’re about to setup another server with similar packages. One thing you can do is to save the install commands from the first one and the run it on the second machine. How about when you’ve done it over few weeks time and forgot some details but need to have another server up and running quickly.

