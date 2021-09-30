today's leftovers
The Surreal Horror of PAM
Et voila! C’est le PAM! Turns out someone else a long time ago had the same problems and somehow got legal to sign off on making it open source! PAM is a modular system for making authentication and authorization work.
For reference, authentication and authorization are being split up into two concepts here (like they are in a lot of the industry). We’re gonna take a page out of the white hat’s guide to security here and call these concepts authentication (who you are and how we know who you are) and authorization (can you really take all the money out of the bank account?). It is a solid 90’s solution to a 70’s problem and good god it shows.
PAM was made in the 90’s by this little startup nobody here has heard of called Sun Microsystems. They had a problem where they had a bunch of machines to apply complicated authentication rules to (all thanks to those pesky enterprise contracts) and no way to really do it. Money won this valiant fight between engineering and sales, so we ended up with PAM.
Trojan Source: tricks (no treats) with Unicode
A new security vulnerability that was disclosed on November 1 has some interesting properties. "Trojan Source", as it has been dubbed, is effectively an attack on human perceptions, especially as they are filtered through the tools used for source-code review. While the specifics of the flaw are new, this kind of trickery is not completely novel, but Trojan Source finds another way to confuse the humans who are in the loop.
The Trojan Source paper by Nicholas Boucher and Ross Anderson of the University of Cambridge describes the vulnerability, its impact, and the process of coordinating its disclosure in detail. In part, the flaw exploits Unicode code points that are used to switch between left-to-right and right-to-left display of bidirectional text in ways that will cause various tools to show the code in a different order than it will be processed by compilers and interpreters. That has the effect of showing code to reviewers that looks perfectly reasonable, while feeding something dangerous to language-parsing tools.
8″ Floppy On Your PC? | Hackaday
We should probably have a new metric for measuring mass storage performance: bytes per pound. An old IBM tape drive from the S/360 days, for example, could hold almost 6 megabytes of data. It also weighed more than a typical refrigerator. Today, a tiny postage-stamp-sized card can hold gigabytes of data and weighs — at most — a few ounces. Somewhere in the middle is the old 8 inch floppy drive. At its peak, you could cram about 1.2 megabytes on it, but even with the drive you could lift it all in one hand. These disks and their descendants ruled the computing world for a while. [Adrian asks the question: can you use an 8″ floppy drive on a PC? The answer is in the video below.
He didn’t do it on a lark. [Adrian] is getting ready to restore a TRS-80 Model II so he wanted to create some 8″test floppies. But how do you marry a 40-something-year-old drive to a modern computer? He had a few drives of unknown condition so there was nothing to do but try to get them working.
The Monstrosity Email Has Become
Email had become a monstrosity beyond reasonable comprehension while still having inherent flaws such as plain text sending. Every email out there is sent and stored in plaintext (we can easily agree that PGP/GPG use is anecdotical) and, through HTML and inline pictures, most of them are trying to track you to know when you open the email.
The whole ecosystem is becoming even more and more centralised with some modern mail providers not offering the ability to get your mail out of the service at all, arguing, with reason, that IMAP sucks and does not permit some features (the hipsterish Hey! or the privacy-oriented Tutanota only provide you access to your email through their own proprietary webmail). You can’t even read your mail offline by design and nobody blink an eye.
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 416
My Favorite (?) Warnings - Ex-Warnings
Warning categories have proliferated since the warnings pragma was first introduced in Perl 5.6: from 50 in Perl 5.6.2 to 79 in Perl 5.35.5 (the latest as of this writing). But warnings have been removed as well as added. This post documents these -- mostly for historical interest on my part.
Top 8 Programming Tools for Kids - LinuxLinks
The Raspberry Pi created a lot of interest in the press for its low cost and credit-card size. The main reason for the creation of the Raspberry Pi was to see it used by kids all across the globe to learn programming. Computer classes in the UK have been constrained by the national curriculum for ICT, with students having to limit their computing activities to learning applications such as Word and PowerPoint, and using the internet to help with their school work. However, learning how to use Microsoft Office is often of little or no interest to students. Students are motivated by interactive activities such as programming, as they like to make things to find out how they work.
The art of programming is often perceived as being a difficult activity. This is, in part, because coding can be quite unforgiving with lots of information to remember. It is not a simple activity such as surfing the net, or formatting paragraph text.
Fortunately, there is a growing range of software, often open source, that helps students learn how to code. Stripping away the complexity, the programming languages and associated tools featured in this article aim to create new ways of helping students create projects that appeal to younger minds.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 8 high quality programming tools that provide an ideal introduction to programming. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for teachers and students alike.
SFS loading precautions in initrd
A user may manually place SFS files under /mnt/wkg/sfs and may also delete them. If the firefox*.sfs file is deleted, for whatever reason, it means that if it was loaded in a container, that container is no longer valid.
Yet, the "firefox" icon (with the lock symbol on it) was still on the desktop, and entry still in the menu. I have fixed that, invalid icons and menu entries removed.
Same thing if an SFS is loaded on the main desktop. If the SFS no longer exists, then it can no longer be loaded at bootup, and menu entry must be removed. And, as in the case of firefox, /home/firefox will have to be deleted.
WebFileSys: A Web-based file Manager for your docs, photos, and videos
WebFileSys is a web-based system that aims to aid users to manage their files, events, photos, videos, calendars, file sharing, GPS tracking, and more.
The system is created by Frank Hoehnel a software developer from Germany who released it as an open-source project.
WebFileSys has been around since early 2000s, it is still getting updates ever since.
[...]
WebFileSys is released under GNU General Public License v3.0.
How leaders can help teams fight fatigue: 7 practical tips
We’ve all realized by now that burnout has played a major role in workplaces in 2021: The pandemic has been unrelenting. Burnout rose by almost 9 percent between April and July 2021, according to the Glint Employee Well-Being Report, a 12 percent increase from the prior July. In large part, this is due to the “always-on” work culture that many companies reinforced in 2020.
While this topic has certainly been explored thoroughly, many leaders remain hungry for next-level advice with regard to preventing, recognizing, and dealing with burnout.
Additionally, more employers are now taking responsibility for their role in helping individuals manage burnout - and trying fresh approaches. Maybe you gave advice at the start of the pandemic that rang true, or, possibly, turned out to be bad? What would you as a leader change about the advice you previously gave and what would you keep the same? Did you ask specific questions to assess burnout on an individual or team basis? Did you go beyond encouraging people to take PTO to ensure it was being taken? What was the outside-of-the-box solution that worked for your team?
26 Best Free Open-source Calendar Apps for Windows, Linux, and macOS
Calendar is an app that is used on daily basis, it is a significant tool for organization, planning, daily routine tasks, appointments management, and personal improvements. As an example, Google Calendar is a scheduling calendar service by Google. It aids users in creating events, tasks, schedule and managing appointments, and keeping everything in sync and stored on the cloud. It also allows users to share events, attach locations, and more. The primary problem is: it requires an internet connection. In this article, we provide you with a collection of desktop calendar apps, that will help you to organize your events, deal with calendar files and keep track of your tasks and daily routines.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
Games: Total War: WARHAMMER III, Escape Simulator, Europa Universalis IV, and More
today's howtos
