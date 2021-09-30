26 Best Free Open-source Calendar Apps for Windows, Linux, and macOS
Calendar is an app that is used on daily basis, it is a significant tool for organization, planning, daily routine tasks, appointments management, and personal improvements.
As an example, Google Calendar is a scheduling calendar service by Google. It aids users in creating events, tasks, schedule and managing appointments, and keeping everything in sync and stored on the cloud. It also allows users to share events, attach locations, and more.
The primary problem is: it requires an internet connection.
In this article, we provide you with a collection of desktop calendar apps, that will help you to organize your events, deal with calendar files and keep track of your tasks and daily routines.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation
-
Prominent Btrfs file-system developer Josef Bacik is working through a big set of patches that will result in on-disk format changes to Btrfs but address some of "the more painful parts" to the file-system's design.
Over the next year Josef is looking to land these changes to address locking contention on global roots and the issue of block group items being spread throughout the extent tree.
-
Jaegeuk Kim submitted the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) updates on Wednesday for the nearly over Linux 5.16 merge window.
The F2FS changes this cycle aren't particularly large but include a few enhancements and a number of bug fixes along with some code cleaning. One interesting new addition is adding a mount option to intentionally fragment the on-disk layout of F2FS file-systems.
F2FS' "mode=" mount option has added new options to simulate file-system fragmentation after garbage collection. The "fragment:segment" option will create a new segment in a random position while "fragment:block" will scatter block allocation. New sysfs nodes are added for further tuning the behavior of the "mode=fragment:block" option. Details in this commit.
-
The Linux Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 [Ed: Linux Foundation has given Microsoft (Audrey Lee) a greenwashing keynote in an event about "Linux"; they keep doing it... Zemlin et al are monetising the devaluation by misuse of the valuable Linux brand -- a brand that some companies would pay a lot of money to hijack and destroy]
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the keynote speakers for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021, taking place virtually December 14-15. One registration pass includes access to both events. The keynote speakers can be viewed here and the full schedule can be viewed here.
Games: Total War: WARHAMMER III, Escape Simulator, Europa Universalis IV, and More
-
Now that we know when Total War: WARHAMMER III will release, Creative Assembly has been putting out some more info about it and there's some fresh gameplay videos too. It's still a little while away for release on February 17, with Linux as close as possible to that from Feral Interactibe.
-
Pine Studio has seen quite a success with player interaction with their new game Escape Simulator, with 500 player created rooms in just over two weeks after release and right now it has well over 600.
The game's team lead, Tomislav Podhraški said: "We couldn't believe what the community was creating with our game. Discovering ingenious ways to outsmart the system and break game physics, simulating iconic pop-culture scenes, and inventing tonnes of narrative surprises. We were completely blown away."
-
Europa Universalis IV: Origins is a new "Immersion Pack" available now as a paid DLC for Paradox's popular historical strategy game and the 1.32 Songhai free update is also live.
From the trading ports on the eastern coast to the gold mines of Mali, early modern Africa was a continent of rich kingdoms and cultural variety. Now, Europa Universalis IV: Origins brings this history to vivid life with new missions, events and regional flavour.
-
Recently with the Vulkan 1.2.197 specification update, a new extension popped up that has plenty of developers happy with Dynamic Rendering and now The Khronos Group has formally announced it with a more detailed explanation. This is of course aimed at developers, not most of us normal consumers but we still thought it interesting to highlight to bring more attention to it.
The Vulkan API is vitally important for Linux gaming, since it can provide much greater performance than OpenGL. It's used in the DXVK and VKD3D-Proton projects, which translate Direct 3D to Vulkan for use with Steam Play Proton, and it's the reason we see the performance level with it that we do when running Windows games.
-
Do you enjoy cooking? It’s practically in my family blood. In Epic Chef — developed by Infinigon Games and published by Team17 — you’re playing a game and basically doing the same thing, except it’s a lot less realistic.
The game starts with Zest, the main protagonist of the game and the character that you use, who gets thrown overboard from a ship and into the land of Concordia. Apparently Zest was trying to do the pirates of the ship a favor, but they seemed to take it the wrong way and forcefully eject him out of their ship.
Zest has no money, but after talking to some of the people in the town and getting the necessary documents, he is eventually given some land, and a haunted house (the Villa grounds). Well, semi-haunted anyway. That’s why the mortgage is free. The people of Concordia, particularly Private Speck, the guardkeeper of the house, try to convice Zest not to reside there, but Zest has no other options.
today's howtos
-
Keeping your operating systems up to date with the latest software and security patches is one of the easiest methods to improve security. As a result, deploying updates regularly is a vital aspect of keeping systems secure. However, many users don’t know about the updates, and their system gets old as compared to the latest security patches. So in this blog, we will explain the method to install security patches or updates automatically on Rocky or AlmaLinux.
-
Podman is a container engine that’s compatible with the OCI Containers specification. It is part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other distributions. As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands. Podman implements almost all the Docker CLI commands (apart from the ones related to Docker Swarm).
Podman complements Buildah and Skopeo by offering an experience similar to the Docker command line: allowing users to run standalone (non-orchestrated) containers. And Podman doesn’t require a daemon to run containers and pods, so we can easily say goodbye to big fat daemons. There are no daemons in the background doing stuff, and this means that Podman can be integrated into system services through systemd.
-
Recently, I wrote about packaging your own software with Red Hat Package Manager (RPM). Another common scenario is that you find a piece of software you want to use, but there is no RPM for it. This article shows you how to create RPMs for third-party applications.
-
As part of my school internship at TEM Messtechnik I got the oppertunity to work on the Enclustra Mars MA3, a FPGA SoC with two ARMv7 cores. This post describes the process of getting Linux (more precisely, openSUSE Tumbleweed) to work on this SoC.
-
This tutorial shows the installation of ISPConfig 3.2 on a CentOS 8 (64Bit) server. ISPConfig is a web hosting control panel that allows you to configure the following services through a web browser: Apache web server, PHP, Postfix mail server, MySQL, BIND nameserver, PureFTPd, SpamAssassin, ClamAV, Mailman, and many more.
-
Debian 11, codenamed bullseye, is the latest long-term support release (LTS) that is released after a development period of over two years. Debian 11 comes with the kernel version 5.10 LTS. Over 70% of the packages in Debian repositories are updated to newer versions compared to its previous version buster. To know more about the Debian 11 features you can take a look at the release notes. This step by step guide walks you through the steps to download the latest Debian edition, and create Debian 11 bootable medium and finally how to install Debian 11 bullseye with screenshots.
-
So you’ve installed your Linux server and installed all packages you need. Now you’re about to setup another server with similar packages. One thing you can do is to save the install commands from the first one and the run it on the second machine. How about when you’ve done it over few weeks time and forgot some details but need to have another server up and running quickly.
Recent comments
2 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
13 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 55 min ago
16 hours 30 min ago