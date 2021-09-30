today's howtos
Install Security Patches or Updates Automatically on Rocky or AlmaLinux 8
Keeping your operating systems up to date with the latest software and security patches is one of the easiest methods to improve security. As a result, deploying updates regularly is a vital aspect of keeping systems secure. However, many users don’t know about the updates, and their system gets old as compared to the latest security patches. So in this blog, we will explain the method to install security patches or updates automatically on Rocky or AlmaLinux.
How to install and use Podman in Rocky Linux/Centos 8 – Citizix
Podman is a container engine that’s compatible with the OCI Containers specification. It is part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other distributions. As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands. Podman implements almost all the Docker CLI commands (apart from the ones related to Docker Swarm).
Podman complements Buildah and Skopeo by offering an experience similar to the Docker command line: allowing users to run standalone (non-orchestrated) containers. And Podman doesn’t require a daemon to run containers and pods, so we can easily say goodbye to big fat daemons. There are no daemons in the background doing stuff, and this means that Podman can be integrated into system services through systemd.
How to package open source applications as RPMs | Enable Sysadmin
Recently, I wrote about packaging your own software with Red Hat Package Manager (RPM). Another common scenario is that you find a piece of software you want to use, but there is no RPM for it. This article shows you how to create RPMs for third-party applications.
Installing openSUSE Tumbleweed on the Enclustra Mars MA3 - KaratekHD Blog
As part of my school internship at TEM Messtechnik I got the oppertunity to work on the Enclustra Mars MA3, a FPGA SoC with two ARMv7 cores. This post describes the process of getting Linux (more precisely, openSUSE Tumbleweed) to work on this SoC.
The Perfect Server – CentOS 8 with Apache, Postfix, Dovecot, Pure-FTPD, BIND and ISPConfig 3.2
This tutorial shows the installation of ISPConfig 3.2 on a CentOS 8 (64Bit) server. ISPConfig is a web hosting control panel that allows you to configure the following services through a web browser: Apache web server, PHP, Postfix mail server, MySQL, BIND nameserver, PureFTPd, SpamAssassin, ClamAV, Mailman, and many more.
How To Install Debian 11 Bullseye - OSTechNix
Debian 11, codenamed bullseye, is the latest long-term support release (LTS) that is released after a development period of over two years. Debian 11 comes with the kernel version 5.10 LTS. Over 70% of the packages in Debian repositories are updated to newer versions compared to its previous version buster. To know more about the Debian 11 features you can take a look at the release notes. This step by step guide walks you through the steps to download the latest Debian edition, and create Debian 11 bootable medium and finally how to install Debian 11 bullseye with screenshots.
Three different ways to duplicate installed packages in multiple machines in Linux - blackMORE Ops
So you’ve installed your Linux server and installed all packages you need. Now you’re about to setup another server with similar packages. One thing you can do is to save the install commands from the first one and the run it on the second machine. How about when you’ve done it over few weeks time and forgot some details but need to have another server up and running quickly.
