Games: Total War: WARHAMMER III, Escape Simulator, Europa Universalis IV, and More
Total War: WARHAMMER III gets more new footage | GamingOnLinux
Now that we know when Total War: WARHAMMER III will release, Creative Assembly has been putting out some more info about it and there's some fresh gameplay videos too. It's still a little while away for release on February 17, with Linux as close as possible to that from Feral Interactibe.
Escape Simulator sees over 600 rooms made by players | GamingOnLinux
Pine Studio has seen quite a success with player interaction with their new game Escape Simulator, with 500 player created rooms in just over two weeks after release and right now it has well over 600.
The game's team lead, Tomislav Podhraški said: "We couldn't believe what the community was creating with our game. Discovering ingenious ways to outsmart the system and break game physics, simulating iconic pop-culture scenes, and inventing tonnes of narrative surprises. We were completely blown away."
Europa Universalis IV: Origins is out along with a big free update | GamingOnLinux
Europa Universalis IV: Origins is a new "Immersion Pack" available now as a paid DLC for Paradox's popular historical strategy game and the 1.32 Songhai free update is also live.
From the trading ports on the eastern coast to the gold mines of Mali, early modern Africa was a continent of rich kingdoms and cultural variety. Now, Europa Universalis IV: Origins brings this history to vivid life with new missions, events and regional flavour.
The Khronos Group officially announces the Dynamic Rendering extension for Vulkan
Recently with the Vulkan 1.2.197 specification update, a new extension popped up that has plenty of developers happy with Dynamic Rendering and now The Khronos Group has formally announced it with a more detailed explanation. This is of course aimed at developers, not most of us normal consumers but we still thought it interesting to highlight to bring more attention to it.
The Vulkan API is vitally important for Linux gaming, since it can provide much greater performance than OpenGL. It's used in the DXVK and VKD3D-Proton projects, which translate Direct 3D to Vulkan for use with Steam Play Proton, and it's the reason we see the performance level with it that we do when running Windows games.
Epic Chef: A Cooking Quest of Epic Proportions - Boiling Steam
Do you enjoy cooking? It’s practically in my family blood. In Epic Chef — developed by Infinigon Games and published by Team17 — you’re playing a game and basically doing the same thing, except it’s a lot less realistic.
The game starts with Zest, the main protagonist of the game and the character that you use, who gets thrown overboard from a ship and into the land of Concordia. Apparently Zest was trying to do the pirates of the ship a favor, but they seemed to take it the wrong way and forcefully eject him out of their ship.
Zest has no money, but after talking to some of the people in the town and getting the necessary documents, he is eventually given some land, and a haunted house (the Villa grounds). Well, semi-haunted anyway. That’s why the mortgage is free. The people of Concordia, particularly Private Speck, the guardkeeper of the house, try to convice Zest not to reside there, but Zest has no other options.
