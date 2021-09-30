Games: OPGames, Game of Life, and GNU/Linux Gamers Survey
OPGames donates $300k to open source including Godot Engine and Blender | GamingOnLinux
OPGames, a company that (as they describe) helps "turn games into investable assets through NFTs" has donated a bunch of monies to a few great open source projects.
In their announcement they mentioned $300k has gone to Phaser, Defold, Godot, and Blender. In the announcement OPGames CTO and co-founder Paul Gadi said "We are truly honored to be able to support open-source with the funds raised by our Arcadians community! Open-source game engines are the perfect example of a public good: they are free for anyone to use and safeguards developers from platform lock-in. We hope that this donation will inspire others to support more open-source projects, as they will be foundational in how we break free from the attention economy".
The Game Of Life Moves Pretty Fast, If You Don’t Use Stop Motion You Might Miss It | Hackaday
Munged Ferris Bueller quotes aside, Conway’s Game of Life is the classic cellular automata that we all reach for. The usual approach is to just iterate over every cell in the grid, computing the next state into a new grid buffer. [K155LA3] set out to turn that on its head by implementing Game Of Life in the hardware of an FPGA.
[K155LA3]’s version uses Chisel, a new HDL from the Berkley and RISCV communities. Under the hood, Chisel is Scala with some custom libraries that know how to map Scala concepts onto hardware. In broad strokes, Verilog and VHDL are focused on expressing hardware and then added abstraction on top of that over the year. Chisel and other newer HDL languages focus on expressing high-level general-purpose elements that get mapped onto hardware. FPGAs already map complex circuits and hardware onto LUTs and other slices, so what’s another layer of abstraction?
The Raw Data of the Q2 2021 Linux Gamers Survey - Boiling Steam
While there are still a few articles coming up, today we are releasing the raw data for everyone to explore and use. Note that this is not the full dataset, but this represents most of it. 94% of respondents actually agreed to have their data shared.
