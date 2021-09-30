IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Best practices for building images that pass Red Hat Container Certification Building unique images for various container orchestrators can be a maintenance and testing headache. A better idea is to build a single image that takes full advantage of the vendor support and security built into Red Hat OpenShift, and that also runs well in Kubernetes. A universal application image (UAI) is an image that uses Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) from Red Hat Enterprise Linux as its foundation. The UAI also includes the application being deployed, adds extra elements that make it more secure and scalable in Kubernetes and OpenShift, and can pass Red Hat Container Certification. This article introduces you to nine best practices you should incorporate into your Dockerfile when building a UAI. Each section in this article explains a practice, shows you how to implement the practice, and includes Red Hat certification requirements related to the topic.

What is AI/ML and why does it matter to your business? AI/ML—short for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—represents an important evolution in computer science and data processing that is quickly transforming a vast array of industries. As businesses and other organizations undergo digital transformation, they’re faced with a growing tsunami of data that is at once incredibly valuable and increasingly burdensome to collect, process and analyze. New tools and methodologies are needed to manage the vast quantity of data being collected, to mine it for insights and to act on those insights when they’re discovered.

High performance computing 101 The data is in—massive amounts of it, and high computing power can help enterprises make some sense out of it. For a technology that has gone through ebbs and flows in popularity, high performance computing (HPC) may be expanding to use cases beyond those found in scientific research as more industries can tap into valuable insights gained from artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies. So, what does this mean to your organization? If you’re increasingly facing the need to translate large amounts of consumer data to track trends or calculate thousands of financial transactions a day to support business growth, is HPC something you should be considering?

Top 5 resources to learn about the IBM and Cloudera partnership Six months, four blogs, three videos, two conference presentations, and one amazing partnership — that is how I would describe the IBM and Cloudera partnership so far. This blog post highlights some of the best developer-focused resources to help you leverage your data to build AI-enabled applications. Earlier this year, IBM and Cloudera announced that they would partner together to create a new joint offering: Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data, bringing together two leading data platforms. The benefits of using boths platforms are outlined in the various product pages and focused on security, scalability, and, of course, combining the best technologies for data and AI. Soon after, a few of us on the IBM Developer and Hybrid Cloud Build Team were tasked with testing the products, building PoCs for customers, and creating assets to be consumed by external audiences. Below are our top five resources for learning about the IBM and Cloudera partnership. Before we get into it, I would like to give a shout-out to the folks that made it possible: Tim Robinson, Brett Coffmann, Dave Fowler, Marc Chisinevski, and Erik Beebe. Let’s get started!

CentOS project moves to development using GitLab The CentOS Project announced the launch of a collaborative development service based on the GitLab platform. The decision to use GitLab as the primary hosting platform for CentOS and Fedora projects was made last year. It is noteworthy that the infrastructure was raised not on its own servers, but on the basis of the gitlab.com service, in which the gitlab.com/CentOS section is provided for projects related to CentOS. At the moment, work is underway to integrate the section with the user base of the CentOS project, which will allow developers to connect to the Gitlab service using existing accounts. Separately, it is noted that git.centos.org based on the Pagure platform will continue to be considered as a place to host the source code of packages ported from RHEL, as well as as the basis for the formation of the CentOS Stream 8 branch. But the CentOS Stream 9 branch is already developing on the basis of a new repository in GitLab and is distinguished by the ability to connect to the development of contributors from the community. Other projects hosted on git.centos.org remain in place for now and are not forced to migrate.

Simplify Kafka authentication with Node.js Apache Kafka is a publish-subscribe messaging system that is commonly used to build loosely coupled applications. These types of applications are often referred to as reactive applications. Our team maintains a reactive example that shows the use of Kafka in a simple application. If you've looked at these types of applications, you know that although the components are decoupled, they need access to a shared Kafka instance. Access to this shared instance must be protected. This means that each component needs a set of security credentials that it can use to connect to the Kafka instance. As a Node.js developer, how can you safely share and use those credentials without a lot of work? Read on to find out. Note: You can learn more about using Node.js in reactive applications in the article Building reactive systems with Node.js.