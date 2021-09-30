Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 Arrives on November 19th with Pixel 2 Support in the UBports Installer, More
While UBports is still working hard on porting Ubuntu Touch to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 comes as yet another updated based on Ubuntu 16.04, mostly to fix bugs but also to add a few improvements.
Android Leftovers
10 Best Linux Distros for Privacy and Security for 2022
It is always a concern of users to surf the internet in privacy. However, surfing on the usual operating systems can’t provide the security you want. There’s no need to worry, Linux is among the most private operating systems available. So in this blog, we will list the best Linux Distros for Privacy. The below list is completely based on the user reviews, features, security, privacy, and accessibility of these Linux distros.
KDE Gear, GNOME Update in Tumbleweed
Tumbleweed pulled back from the frequency of snapshots released last week, but still had a good amount of releases this week. After continuous daily releases from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, openSUSE Tumbleweed put together another three consecutive snapshots. Just four packages arrived in snapshot 20211105 snapshot. The first of the 41.1 GNOME packages arrived in the snapshot. gnome-chess and gnome-remote-desktop. The latter had some adjustments for frame PipeWire data. There was some clean up with the network configuration package wicked in the 0.6.67 version along with changes in the dbus configuration. The aws-cli 1.21.6 package had multiple API changes and relaxed a version dependency for python-docutils.
