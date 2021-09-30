Radxa CM3 carriers include mini-router board with 2.5GbE

The Radxa CM3 and SOQuartz modules run Linux on a quad -A55 Rockchip RK3566 and offer dual 100-pin connectors that support Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier boards. Both modules mimic the CM4’s 55 x 40 x 4.7mm footprint and 4x M2.5 mounting holes. In addition to the CM4-like high- and low-speed 100-pin connectors, the Radxa CM3 adds a third 100-pin GPIO connector. Like the SOQuartz, Radxa’s module offers SATA support, multiplexed with the same PCIe Gen2 x1 interface provided by the CM4. Radxa also adds USB 3.0, which enables support for 2x multiplexed SATA.

How Learning Linux Will Improve Your Software Testing

One of the skills mentioned in the tester profile is the knowledge of Linux commands. It is important since being an open-source OS, Linux offers more possibilities for both developers and testers in terms of immersing deep into the development environment and being restricted close to nothing, due to its plethora of tools and perspectives to learn. When having a solid command of Linux commands ( no pun intended) one might engage in performing backend testing ( e.g. fetching and verifying logs), getting involved with real-time projects, testing in Domains like Telecom, Big Data.

Contribute at the Fedora Linux 36 Test Week for Kernel 5.15

The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.15. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, November 14, 2021 through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.