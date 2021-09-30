today's howtos
How to run different PHP versions on the same server - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Sometimes a SysAdmin receives strange requests. For example: a couple of days ago my client need to upload a new site, this new site needs PHP7.4 while their server run with PHP7.2. I’ve installed then 7.4 but all the other VirtualHosts (at least the important ones) broke under php7.4. Initially I was thinking on some kind of containers but I’ve found something simpler. This is how to run different PHP versions on the same server.
How to easily transfer files between computers with croc - TechRepublic
Usually, when I want to transfer files between computers on the same network, I'll use the scp command. But sometimes I want something a bit simpler to use. When those instances arise, I turn to a very handy command-line tool called croc. With this easy-to-use tool, you can transfer files and folders from one system to another, without having to remember much in the way of commands.
How to install Rabbitmq in Rocky Linux/Centos 8
In this guide we will explore how to install the latest release of RabbitMQ in Rocky Linux 8 server or Workstation. This will also work for RHEL 8 derivatives like Oracle linux, Alma linux and Centos 8.
RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software that implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). RabbitMQ works by receiving messages from publishers (applications that publish them) and routes them to consumers (applications that process them).
How to install and Use Lynis on Fedora 35 – NextGenTips
In this guide we are going to learn how to install and use Lynis on Fedora 35.
Lynis is an open-source, battle-tested security tool for systems running Linux, MacOS and Unix-based operating system. It performs an extensive health scan of your system in order to support hardening and compliance testing.
Lynis gives complete information about the current operating system, current operating system version, hardware running on the Linux machine, firmware information etc.
How to install Podman on Rocky Linux 8 / AlmaLinux to run Containers
Podman is promoted as an alternative to Docker that advertises as a tool compatible with Docker Images. Also, it offers a command line that is identical to Docker and is intended to simplify the migration from Docker to Podman for both users and programs. Under the hood, however, the two container tools are very different. Podman is a daemon-less tool instead its uses runC container runtime process where Docker uses a daemon to manage all resources.
Developed by Redhat this container tool was originally planned as a debugging tool for the CRI-O container engine, which is specialized in Kubernetes, in order to simplify certain tasks for application developers and administrators of Kubernetes clusters. Since then, however, Podman has grown into a comprehensive tool for container management. Developers can easily install it from major software sources in Linux distributions such as Fedora, Arch Linux, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.
How to Install and Set Up Telegram on Linux
Telegram is a popular instant messaging platform that lets you send messages, make VoIP calls, and share files, both on mobile devices and on your desktop.
If you frequently use Telegram for all of your communications—and only have it on your phone—you might want to install it on your desktop, too, to respond to calls and messages while you're at your desk.
In case you're running Linux, though, installing Telegram can be a little complicated—just like installing other software. So to simplify things, here's a guide to help you install Telegram on your Linux machine.
How to Install HAProxy on Debian 11
HAProxy is a free, open-source, and reliable solution for high availability and load balancing. It distributes the load across the multiple application servers and to simplify the request processing tasks. It can be installed on all major Linux operating systems. It is popular due to its efficiency, reliability, and low memory and CPU footprint.
In this post, we will explain how to install HAProxy on a Debian 11 system.
How to Create a Self-Signed Certificate in Linux
Creating a self-signed SSL certificate in Linux is quite easy and can be done in just a few clicks. You can use a self-signed certificate to secure the connection between your web server and a visitor's browser. Linux makes it really easy for you to generate a certificate and sign it using a private key.
Here's how you can create your own SSL certificates right from your Linux terminal.
How To Install and Enable EPEL Repository on Rocky Linux/Centos 8
In this guide, we will learn how to install and enable EPEL repository on Rocky Linux/Centos 8. This guide will also work for RHEL 8 and its derivatives like Alma Linux, Oracle Linux, Scientific Linux, etc.
EPEL is a repository that provides extra packages for Enterprise Linux. The EPEL repository is an additional package repository that provides easy access to install packages for commonly used software. This repo was created because Fedora contributors wanted to use Fedora packages they maintain on RHEL and other compatible distributions. The EPEL group creates, maintains and manages a high-quality set of additional packages. These packages may be software not included in the core repository, or sometimes updates which haven’t been provided yet.
How To Install Blender on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Blender on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Blender 3D is a professional open-source 3D graphics and animation software. It has a rich feature set like animations, visual effects, 3D modeling, and motion graphics. This provides outstanding outcomes and is used in professional filmmaking.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Blender 3D Creation Software on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Convert PNG Images to WebP on Linux (With Commands) - Linux Nightly
The WebP image format is great at compressing photos to incredibly small file sizes. This makes it an ideal format for images on websites, just as its name would imply. Outside of web hosting, the PNG image format is much more popular and better suited to archiving.
In this tutorial, you’ll see how to convert WebP images to PNG with Linux commands. You’ll also see how to convert images into WebP, in case you plan to upload photos somewhere and want the smaller file size for your web visitors.
Devices: Axiomtek, Renesas, and Amlogic
Browsers: Microsoft Plays Dirty and Mozilla Distracts From the Spying
Security Leftovers
Twelve Years of Go
Today we celebrate the twelfth birthday of the Go open source release. We have had an eventful year and have a lot to look forward to next year. The most visible change here on the blog is our new home on go.dev, part of consolidating all our Go web sites into a single, coherent site. Another part of that consolidation was replacing godoc.org with pkg.go.dev. In February, the Go 1.16 release added macOS ARM64 support, added a file system interface and embedded files, and enabled modules by default, along with the usual assortment of improvements and optimizations. In August, the Go 1.17 release added Windows ARM64 support, made TLS cipher suite decisions easier and more secure, introduced pruned module graphs to make modules even more efficient in large projects, and added new, more readable build constraint syntax. Under the hood, Go 1.17 also switched to a register-based calling convention for Go functions on x86-64, improving performance in CPU-bound applications by 5–15%. Over the course of the year, we published many new tutorials, a guide to databases in Go, a guide to developing modules, and a Go modules reference. One highlight is the new tutorial “Developing a RESTful API with Go and Gin”, which is also available in interactive form using Google Cloud Shell. We’ve been busy on the IDE side, enabling gopls by default in VS Code Go and delivering countless improvements to both gopls and VS Code Go, including a powerful debugging experience powered by Delve. Also: Via LWN, a discussion place
