Devices: Axiomtek, Renesas, and Amlogic Pi-sized Apollo Lake SBC offers optional 5G and PoE Axiomtek’s Raspberry Pi sized “KIWI310” SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Apollo Lake with up to 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 4x USB, GbE, micro-HDMI, M.2 E-key, and 40-pin GPIO, with options including 5G, PoE, and a case. Over the years, Axiomtek has produced numerous embedded boards and systems based on Intel’s Apollo Lake platform, including its 100 x 72mm PICO319 Pico-ITX SBC. Its new KIWI310 is even smaller, coming in at a Raspberry Pi like 85 × 56mm, or “1/8-inch.” The KIWI310 runs Linux or Win 10, with Android by request, on Intel’s dual-core, 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350, which has a 6W TDP.

Renesas RH850/U2B automotive SoC features RISC-V-based parallel co-processor - CNX Software Renesas Electronics RH850/U2B is an automotive SoC designed for electronic control unit (ECU) with used for hybrid ICE and xEV traction inverter, high-end zone control, connected gateways, and vehicle motion applications. The processor includes up to eight 400MHz RH850 32-bit RISC performance cores with four of them in lockstep architecture for ASIL-D and ASIL-B compliance, as well as DR1000C RISC-V-based parallel co-processor (data flow processor) with vector extension (DFP) from NSITEXE designed to support “the fast execution of complex mathematical algorithms”.

Amlogic T972 multimedia networking SBC supports 4K V-by-One displays - CNX Software We’ve seen plenty of Amlogic S-series TV boxes and SBCs over the years, but Amlogic also manufacturer T-series SoCs designed for televisions. Since there are relatively few TV manufacturers compared to TV boxes or board manufacturers we seldom read about those. But a few years ago, we noticed a TV box based on Amlogic T962E quad-core Cortex-A53 processor offering both HDMI input and output ports, and now Shenzhen Tomao just informed me they were offering an Amlogic T972 multimedia network SBC for digital signage applications with multiple HDMI inputs and a V-By-One display interface with support for up to 4K resolutions.

Browsers: Microsoft Plays Dirty and Mozilla Distracts From the Spying Windows 11 blocks Edge browser competitors from opening links Something changed between Windows 11 builds 22483 and 22494 (both Windows Insider Preview builds.) The build changelog makes a few mentions of changes to the protocol and file associations/default apps system. However, it omitted the headline news: You can no longer bypass Microsoft Edge using apps like EdgeDeflector. [...] Before discussing the changes in the latest Windows builds, I’d like to refresh your memory on Microsoft’s earlier escapades with antitrust regulators. I’m not a lawyer, but some case law is common knowledge in the tech field. I’m, of course, thinking of United States versus Microsoft (2001) and Microsoft versus European Commission (2009). In both cases, regulators found that Microsoft was abusing its market-leading operating system to unfairly promote its Internet Explorer (now called Edge) browser; disadvantaging competing web browsers. While the US decided not to take action against Microsoft on this point, the EU didn’t hold back. Microsoft agreed to hide shortcuts to Internet Explorer and show customers in the EU the infamous browser ballot screen. The dialog listed Internet Explorer among competitors and asked them to choose what browser they wanted to one-click install.

Firefox’s Private Browsing mode upleveled for you There are plenty of reasons why you might want to keep something you are doing on the web to yourself. You might be looking for a ring for your soon-to-be fiance, looking up what those mysterious skin rashes could be, or reading a salacious celebrity gossip blog. That’s where Private Browsing mode comes in handy. This year, we upleveled and added new advanced features to our Private Browsing mode. Before we share more about these new features we wanted to share some of the misconceptions about Private Browsing. One of the top common myths about Private Browsing (in any major web browser) is that it makes you anonymous on the Internet. The Private Browsing mode on Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox are primarily designed to keep your activity private from other users on the same computer, but websites and Internet service providers can still gather information about your visit, even if you are not signed in. To learn more about other Common Myths, visit our site. You should know though, that Firefox offers something that other browsers don’t, which is advanced privacy protections. Read on to learn more about our unique tracking protections.

Mozilla submits comments to the California Privacy Protection Agency - Open Policy & Advocacy This week, Mozilla submitted comments in response to the California Privacy Protection Agency’s Invitation for Preliminary Comments on Proposed Rulemaking Under the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Mozilla has long been a supporter of data privacy laws that empower people, including the trailblazing California privacy laws, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). We welcome the opportunity to offer feedback as California considers how to best evolve its privacy protections, and we support the progress made thus far, particularly as federal efforts languish — but there’s more to do.