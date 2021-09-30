Devices: Axiomtek, Renesas, and Amlogic
Axiomtek’s Raspberry Pi sized “KIWI310” SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Apollo Lake with up to 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 4x USB, GbE, micro-HDMI, M.2 E-key, and 40-pin GPIO, with options including 5G, PoE, and a case.
Over the years, Axiomtek has produced numerous embedded boards and systems based on Intel’s Apollo Lake platform, including its 100 x 72mm PICO319 Pico-ITX SBC. Its new KIWI310 is even smaller, coming in at a Raspberry Pi like 85 × 56mm, or “1/8-inch.” The KIWI310 runs Linux or Win 10, with Android by request, on Intel’s dual-core, 1.1GHz/2.4GHz Celeron N3350, which has a 6W TDP.
Renesas Electronics RH850/U2B is an automotive SoC designed for electronic control unit (ECU) with used for hybrid ICE and xEV traction inverter, high-end zone control, connected gateways, and vehicle motion applications.
The processor includes up to eight 400MHz RH850 32-bit RISC performance cores with four of them in lockstep architecture for ASIL-D and ASIL-B compliance, as well as DR1000C RISC-V-based parallel co-processor (data flow processor) with vector extension (DFP) from NSITEXE designed to support “the fast execution of complex mathematical algorithms”.
We’ve seen plenty of Amlogic S-series TV boxes and SBCs over the years, but Amlogic also manufacturer T-series SoCs designed for televisions. Since there are relatively few TV manufacturers compared to TV boxes or board manufacturers we seldom read about those.
But a few years ago, we noticed a TV box based on Amlogic T962E quad-core Cortex-A53 processor offering both HDMI input and output ports, and now Shenzhen Tomao just informed me they were offering an Amlogic T972 multimedia network SBC for digital signage applications with multiple HDMI inputs and a V-By-One display interface with support for up to 4K resolutions.
Browsers: Microsoft Plays Dirty and Mozilla Distracts From the Spying
Something changed between Windows 11 builds 22483 and 22494 (both Windows Insider Preview builds.) The build changelog makes a few mentions of changes to the protocol and file associations/default apps system. However, it omitted the headline news: You can no longer bypass Microsoft Edge using apps like EdgeDeflector.
Before discussing the changes in the latest Windows builds, I’d like to refresh your memory on Microsoft’s earlier escapades with antitrust regulators. I’m not a lawyer, but some case law is common knowledge in the tech field. I’m, of course, thinking of United States versus Microsoft (2001) and Microsoft versus European Commission (2009). In both cases, regulators found that Microsoft was abusing its market-leading operating system to unfairly promote its Internet Explorer (now called Edge) browser; disadvantaging competing web browsers.
While the US decided not to take action against Microsoft on this point, the EU didn’t hold back. Microsoft agreed to hide shortcuts to Internet Explorer and show customers in the EU the infamous browser ballot screen. The dialog listed Internet Explorer among competitors and asked them to choose what browser they wanted to one-click install.
There are plenty of reasons why you might want to keep something you are doing on the web to yourself. You might be looking for a ring for your soon-to-be fiance, looking up what those mysterious skin rashes could be, or reading a salacious celebrity gossip blog. That’s where Private Browsing mode comes in handy. This year, we upleveled and added new advanced features to our Private Browsing mode. Before we share more about these new features we wanted to share some of the misconceptions about Private Browsing.
One of the top common myths about Private Browsing (in any major web browser) is that it makes you anonymous on the Internet. The Private Browsing mode on Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox are primarily designed to keep your activity private from other users on the same computer, but websites and Internet service providers can still gather information about your visit, even if you are not signed in. To learn more about other Common Myths, visit our site. You should know though, that Firefox offers something that other browsers don’t, which is advanced privacy protections. Read on to learn more about our unique tracking protections.
This week, Mozilla submitted comments in response to the California Privacy Protection Agency’s Invitation for Preliminary Comments on Proposed Rulemaking Under the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA).
Mozilla has long been a supporter of data privacy laws that empower people, including the trailblazing California privacy laws, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). We welcome the opportunity to offer feedback as California considers how to best evolve its privacy protections, and we support the progress made thus far, particularly as federal efforts languish — but there’s more to do.
Security Leftovers
OEMs have begun releasing updated BIOS/firmware revisions to address new security vulnerabilities disclosed this week by Intel. Most pressing are potential security vulnerabilities within the BIOS reference code used by various Intel CPUs that could lead to privilege escalation by local users and ranked a "high" impact severity.
INTEL-SA-00562 was made public on Tuesday around security vulnerabilities in the BIOS reference code for processors ranging from 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable to 11th Gen Core to Celeron and Pentium processors... Rather broad exposure across Intel CPU product lines for recent generations and going back to at least the likes of the 7th Gen Core processors.
The vulnerabilities in the BIOS reference code could lead to privilege escalation of local users and carries a CVSS base score of "high" at 8.2 for both CVEs. CVE-2021-0157 is tracking insufficient control flow management in this BIOS firmware and CVE-2021-0158 is for improper input validation by the BIOS firmware.
VMware has released a security advisory to address a privilege escalation vulnerability in vCenter Server and Cloud Foundation. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system.
Apple has released a security update to address multiple vulnerabilities in iCloud for Windows 13. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Security researchers have found and reported 14 vulnerabilities in the BusyBox userspace tool that's used in millions of embedded devices running Linux-based firmware. While the flaws don't have high criticality, some of them do have the potential to result in remote code execution (RCE).
BusyBox is a software utilities suite that its creators describe as the Swiss army knife of embedded Linux. It contains implementations of the most common Linux command-line tools, together with a shell and a DHCP client and server, all packaged as a single binary. BusyBox has become a de facto standard in the embedded Linux userspace, its standalone binary having support for over 300 common Linux commands.
Twelve Years of Go
Today we celebrate the twelfth birthday of the Go open source release. We have had an eventful year and have a lot to look forward to next year.
The most visible change here on the blog is our new home on go.dev, part of consolidating all our Go web sites into a single, coherent site. Another part of that consolidation was replacing godoc.org with pkg.go.dev.
In February, the Go 1.16 release added macOS ARM64 support, added a file system interface and embedded files, and enabled modules by default, along with the usual assortment of improvements and optimizations.
In August, the Go 1.17 release added Windows ARM64 support, made TLS cipher suite decisions easier and more secure, introduced pruned module graphs to make modules even more efficient in large projects, and added new, more readable build constraint syntax. Under the hood, Go 1.17 also switched to a register-based calling convention for Go functions on x86-64, improving performance in CPU-bound applications by 5–15%.
Over the course of the year, we published many new tutorials, a guide to databases in Go, a guide to developing modules, and a Go modules reference. One highlight is the new tutorial “Developing a RESTful API with Go and Gin”, which is also available in interactive form using Google Cloud Shell.
We’ve been busy on the IDE side, enabling gopls by default in VS Code Go and delivering countless improvements to both gopls and VS Code Go, including a powerful debugging experience powered by Delve.
Also: Via LWN, a discussion place
