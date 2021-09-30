Kernel and Graphics: DAMON, Dave Airlie, and Mike Blumenkrantz
DAMON-Based Memory Reclamation Merged For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix
Following Amazon's DAMON being merged in Linux 5.15 as a data monitoring access framework, being merged for Linux 5.16 is an addition building on top of that for memory reclamation when experiencing system RAM pressure.
Merged as part of Andrew Morton's patch series for Linux 5.16 is DAMON-based memory reclamation that has been under review on the kernel mailing list the past few months.
This proactive reclamation of memory pages can help under light memory pressure and makes use of Amazon's DAMON framework for determining the cold pages on the system to reclaim.
Dave Airlie (blogspot): h264 video decoding: i-frames strike back
Last week I mentioned I had the basics of h264 decode using the proposed vulkan video on radv. This week I attempted to do the same thing with Intel's Mesa vulkan driver "anv".
Now I'd previously unsuccessfully tried to get vaapi on crocus working but got sidetracked back into other projects. The Intel h264 decoder hasn't changed a lot between ivb/hsw/gen8/gen9 era. I ported what I had from crocus to anv and started trying to get something to decode on my WhiskeyLake.
I wrote the code pretty early on, figured out all the things I had to send the hardware.
The first anv side bridge to cross was Vulkan is doing H264 Picture level decode API, so it means you get handed the encoded slice data. However to program the Intel hw you need to decode the slice header. I wrote a slice header decoder in some common code. The other thing you need to give the intel hw is a number of bits of slice header, which in some encoding schemes is rounded to bytes and in some isn't. Slice headers also have a 3-byte header on them, which Intel hardware wants you to discard or skip before handing it to it.
Once I'd fixed up that sort of thing in anv + crocus, I started getting grey I-frames decoded with later B/P frames using the grey frames as references so you'd see this kinda wierd motion.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Real Benchmarking
That the one true benchmark for graphics is glxgears. It’s been the standard for 20+ years, and it’s going to remain the standard for a long time to come.
Huawei hands its cloud Linux to China's only open source foundation
Huawei has donated the cut of Linux it created to run on its cloud, and silicon, to China's only open source foundation. The Chinese giant's OS is called EulerOS and is derived from CentOS. EulerOS runs on x86 silicon but is tuned for top performance on the Arm64 architecture – which is what Huawei uses in the Kunpeng 920 CPUs it designed to power its own servers, cloud, and even the occasional laptop. Huawei's list of the operating system's features and benefits states it includes KVM virtualization, ext4, the GFS2 cluster file system, systemd, Linux containers, and can manage user identities across Linux, UNIX, and Windows domains to help with your SSO needs. EulerOS also comes in an edition called OpenEuler that's maintained by a community said to comprise 7,233 contributors, 274,993 users, and 10 vendors that package the OS.
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility
PipeWire 0.3.40 is out today with various bug fixes but also a number of improvements. PipeWire 0.3.40 continues work on enhancing its JACK compatibility with better matching that sound server's behavior and reworking other code. There are also a number of fixes to its PulseAudio server code.
today's howtos
FreeBSD 12.3-RC1 Now Available
The first RC build of the 12.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.3-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.3-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.3-RC1 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 armv6 RPI-B o 12.3-RC1 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.3-RC1 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.3-RC1 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.3-RC1 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.3-RC1 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.3-RC1 armv7 RPI2 o 12.3-RC1 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.3-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.3-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.3-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.3-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.3" branch. A summary of changes since 12.3-BETA3 includes: o A fix to the cd(4) driver to improve TOC access validation. A list of changes since 12.2-RELEASE is available in the releng/12.3 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.3R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.3-RC1/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
