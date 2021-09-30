WordPress Survey and Promotion of Monopolistic Browsers With DRM
Take the 2021 WordPress Annual Survey (and view the 2020 results)!
Each year, members of the WordPress community (users, site builders, extenders, and contributors) provide their valuable feedback through an annual survey. Key takeaways and trends that emerge from this survey often find their way into the annual State of the Word address, are shared in the public project blogs, and can influence the direction and strategy for the WordPress Project.
Simply put: this survey helps those who build WordPress understand more about how the software is used, and by whom. The survey also helps leaders in the WordPress open source project learn more about our contributors’ experiences.
Bogus “Unsupported Browser” errors on WordPress.com
Logging in to WordPress.com in GNOME Web 41 from Flatpak results in a page called “Browse Happy” that says I need a different browser.
This made me unhappy.
The options are to continue anyway, or learn about supported browsers on https://browsehappy.com/ which implies that not using a “GAFAM” browser puts you at risk on the web.
I filed a bug report on GNOME Web in the hopes they can add a UA quirk for WordPress that makes it think I use another browser.
Huawei hands its cloud Linux to China's only open source foundation
Huawei has donated the cut of Linux it created to run on its cloud, and silicon, to China's only open source foundation. The Chinese giant's OS is called EulerOS and is derived from CentOS. EulerOS runs on x86 silicon but is tuned for top performance on the Arm64 architecture – which is what Huawei uses in the Kunpeng 920 CPUs it designed to power its own servers, cloud, and even the occasional laptop. Huawei's list of the operating system's features and benefits states it includes KVM virtualization, ext4, the GFS2 cluster file system, systemd, Linux containers, and can manage user identities across Linux, UNIX, and Windows domains to help with your SSO needs. EulerOS also comes in an edition called OpenEuler that's maintained by a community said to comprise 7,233 contributors, 274,993 users, and 10 vendors that package the OS.
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility
PipeWire 0.3.40 is out today with various bug fixes but also a number of improvements. PipeWire 0.3.40 continues work on enhancing its JACK compatibility with better matching that sound server's behavior and reworking other code. There are also a number of fixes to its PulseAudio server code.
FreeBSD 12.3-RC1 Now Available
The first RC build of the 12.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.3-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.3-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.3-RC1 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 armv6 RPI-B o 12.3-RC1 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.3-RC1 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.3-RC1 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.3-RC1 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.3-RC1 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.3-RC1 armv7 RPI2 o 12.3-RC1 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.3-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.3-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.3-RC1 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.3-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.3-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.3" branch. A summary of changes since 12.3-BETA3 includes: o A fix to the cd(4) driver to improve TOC access validation. A list of changes since 12.2-RELEASE is available in the releng/12.3 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/12.3R/relnotes/ Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.3-RC1/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
