PipeWire 0.3.40 is out today with various bug fixes but also a number of improvements. PipeWire 0.3.40 continues work on enhancing its JACK compatibility with better matching that sound server's behavior and reworking other code. There are also a number of fixes to its PulseAudio server code.

Huawei has donated the cut of Linux it created to run on its cloud, and silicon, to China's only open source foundation. The Chinese giant's OS is called EulerOS and is derived from CentOS. EulerOS runs on x86 silicon but is tuned for top performance on the Arm64 architecture – which is what Huawei uses in the Kunpeng 920 CPUs it designed to power its own servers, cloud, and even the occasional laptop. Huawei's list of the operating system's features and benefits states it includes KVM virtualization, ext4, the GFS2 cluster file system, systemd, Linux containers, and can manage user identities across Linux, UNIX, and Windows domains to help with your SSO needs. EulerOS also comes in an edition called OpenEuler that's maintained by a community said to comprise 7,233 contributors, 274,993 users, and 10 vendors that package the OS.

today's howtos Install the Arduino IDE on Linux - PragmaticLinux Interested in developing software for your Arduino board in Linux? The Arduino IDE is the recommended tool for developing software and uploading the resulting firmware to your Arduino board. Luckily, the Arduino IDE is developed as a cross-platform solution, meaning that you can also install it on your Linux system. This article explains in detail how you install the Arduino IDE on your Linux PC.

How to install Funkin' Miku Mod on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Miku Mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to install Natron on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Natron on Elementary OS 6.0.

‘IP configuration was unavailable’: a laptop cannot connect wirelessly to a router | Fitzcarraldo's Blog I recently switched my ISP from BT to Virgin Media because the speed and reliability of the broadband connection were low. A Virgin Media Hub 3 was supplied as part of the package, and the TV, laptops (Gentoo Linux, Windows 10 and macOS), desktops (Lubuntu and Windows 10), tablets and phones (Android and iOS) could connect to the Hub 3 without any trouble. A few weeks later Virgin Media offered to upgrade the hub to a Hub 4. I don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, so I accepted the offer. The Hub 4 does indeed improve on the already excellent broadband speeds I was getting with the Hub 3. On the downside the Hub 4’s configuration software has a couple of bugs, but I was able to live with them. In addition to the above-mentioned hub configuration bugs, one of my laptops (a Compal NBLB2 with Intel Wireless WiFi Link 5300 AGN adapter) running Linux could not connect to the hub via Wi-Fi, even though it had no trouble connecting to the Hub 3. All other devices so far can connect to the Hub 4, so I was scratching my head. The laptop has no trouble connecting to the Hub 4 via Ethernet cable.

A sane vim configuration for Fedora - Lukáš Zapletal I use vim on everyday basis from 1997 or something like that. My configuration is quite old, clunky, contains things for DOS and Windows even and I should have totally cleaned it up. It still works fine, however, recent reinstallation of my Fedora laptop brought me to the idea to start a new Vim configuration from scratch. I am not huge fan of heavily-customized Vim configs. Those configurations you can find in many blogposts, youtube videos or github config repositories. Thing is, when you login to a server that has a “vanilla” vim, things can be hard for people who got used to the custom plugins and other fancy stuff. For this reason, I’ve decided to come up with a “sane” Vim configuration. Minimum possible configuration changes and only plugins which ship with Fedora 34+. Here it is.

Nginx Performance Tuning – VITUX Nginx is a free open source high performing and lightweight web server that is used as the load balancer, reverse proxy, HTTP cache, and mail proxy. Although Nginx is quite new as compared to other web servers, its popularity is rising due to its high performance. With your default Nginx configuration, you might get fast performance but we can boost the Nginx performance at its best by changing some configurations. In this article, you will get to know 8 different best ways to boost Nginx for better performance. To demonstrate the example in this article I have installed Nginx on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.