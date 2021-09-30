WordPress Survey and Promotion of Monopolistic Browsers With DRM
Each year, members of the WordPress community (users, site builders, extenders, and contributors) provide their valuable feedback through an annual survey. Key takeaways and trends that emerge from this survey often find their way into the annual State of the Word address, are shared in the public project blogs, and can influence the direction and strategy for the WordPress Project.
Simply put: this survey helps those who build WordPress understand more about how the software is used, and by whom. The survey also helps leaders in the WordPress open source project learn more about our contributors’ experiences.
Logging in to WordPress.com in GNOME Web 41 from Flatpak results in a page called “Browse Happy” that says I need a different browser.
This made me unhappy.
The options are to continue anyway, or learn about supported browsers on https://browsehappy.com/ which implies that not using a “GAFAM” browser puts you at risk on the web.
I filed a bug report on GNOME Web in the hopes they can add a UA quirk for WordPress that makes it think I use another browser.
Kernel and Graphics: DAMON, Dave Airlie, and Mike Blumenkrantz
Following Amazon's DAMON being merged in Linux 5.15 as a data monitoring access framework, being merged for Linux 5.16 is an addition building on top of that for memory reclamation when experiencing system RAM pressure.
Merged as part of Andrew Morton's patch series for Linux 5.16 is DAMON-based memory reclamation that has been under review on the kernel mailing list the past few months.
This proactive reclamation of memory pages can help under light memory pressure and makes use of Amazon's DAMON framework for determining the cold pages on the system to reclaim.
Last week I mentioned I had the basics of h264 decode using the proposed vulkan video on radv. This week I attempted to do the same thing with Intel's Mesa vulkan driver "anv".
Now I'd previously unsuccessfully tried to get vaapi on crocus working but got sidetracked back into other projects. The Intel h264 decoder hasn't changed a lot between ivb/hsw/gen8/gen9 era. I ported what I had from crocus to anv and started trying to get something to decode on my WhiskeyLake.
I wrote the code pretty early on, figured out all the things I had to send the hardware.
The first anv side bridge to cross was Vulkan is doing H264 Picture level decode API, so it means you get handed the encoded slice data. However to program the Intel hw you need to decode the slice header. I wrote a slice header decoder in some common code. The other thing you need to give the intel hw is a number of bits of slice header, which in some encoding schemes is rounded to bytes and in some isn't. Slice headers also have a 3-byte header on them, which Intel hardware wants you to discard or skip before handing it to it.
Once I'd fixed up that sort of thing in anv + crocus, I started getting grey I-frames decoded with later B/P frames using the grey frames as references so you'd see this kinda wierd motion.
That the one true benchmark for graphics is glxgears. It’s been the standard for 20+ years, and it’s going to remain the standard for a long time to come.
Huawei hands its cloud Linux to China's only open source foundation
Huawei has donated the cut of Linux it created to run on its cloud, and silicon, to China's only open source foundation.
The Chinese giant's OS is called EulerOS and is derived from CentOS. EulerOS runs on x86 silicon but is tuned for top performance on the Arm64 architecture – which is what Huawei uses in the Kunpeng 920 CPUs it designed to power its own servers, cloud, and even the occasional laptop.
Huawei's list of the operating system's features and benefits states it includes KVM virtualization, ext4, the GFS2 cluster file system, systemd, Linux containers, and can manage user identities across Linux, UNIX, and Windows domains to help with your SSO needs.
EulerOS also comes in an edition called OpenEuler that's maintained by a community said to comprise 7,233 contributors, 274,993 users, and 10 vendors that package the OS.
PipeWire 0.3.40 Released With Better JACK Compatibility
PipeWire 0.3.40 is out today with various bug fixes but also a number of improvements.
PipeWire 0.3.40 continues work on enhancing its JACK compatibility with better matching that sound server's behavior and reworking other code. There are also a number of fixes to its PulseAudio server code.
