Baba Is You, one of my most favourite puzzle games ever, is set to finally see the big level editor update on November 17 as a free upgrade for all owners.

With the Steam Deck delayed until February 2022, Valve has produced new developer documentation giving a helping hand to devs interested in testing ready for it using Linux. They're not quite ready to put out SteamOS 3 Linux just yet (which is what the Steam Deck uses), or even an official developer image to install but "soon" something should be available in that way. Until then, they've come up with a way for developers to test everything on Linux a little easier. It starts by going over the already expected essential things like gamepad input and resolution support but this time there's more detail on actually testing it on a Linux system. Specifically, Valve are now suggesting developers go for Manjaro KDE, as it's also based on Arch Linux and has the same Plasma desktop as you will find in the desktop mode with SteamOS 3 on the Steam Deck.

Godot 3.4 has been published as stable to continue with the development and consolidation of this Open Source graphics engine oriented to video games. Apart from the new features and improvements it brings, we can also highlight the emergence of the project itself, which is gradually making a dent in the scene mainstream after having gone unnoticed during its first years of life. For starters, and as far as the kernel is concerned, Godot 3.4 has brought in the validity checks of objects for release builds. Another interesting novelty is that the File API is now capable of manipulating files of more than 2GiB, something that has been introduced with the intention of breaking limitations when dealing with large projects and that has been achieved thanks to the fact that everything has been refactored to use 64-bit unsigned integers, so Godot, as of launch, is capable of loading files up to 8.4TiB . Keyboard input support has been improved to more effectively handle different keyboard layouts other than Anglo-QWERTY, for example causing movement key mapping to automatically switch from WASD to ZQSD on AZERTY keyboards. used in France and other French-speaking areas. To finish off the kernel, the have been ported back AES-ECB and AES-CBC encryption and decryption methods to add cryptographic features , so “Godot can now save and load public keys, sign and verify a hash with an RSA key. and encrypt and decrypt RSA keys ”.

Today (November 12) at 10am PST / 6PM UTC, Valve are hosting the Steamworks Virtual Conference: Steam Deck and you will actually be able to watch. As a reminder, the Steam Deck has been delayed. Originally, the announcement made it seem like you had to be a registered Steamworks developer to attend. However, Valve has sent out an email to confirm that "anyone can watch the event, only those signed in with a Steamworks developer account can participate in the live Q&A and chat". If you will miss it, the sessions will be available archived afterwards. Additionally, Valve said they will release localized versions of the content next week.

Ever since the Steam Deck was announced, people have been trying to compare it to the Nintendo Switch. "Is the Deck a Switch Killer?" "Will it satisfy Nintendo fans who've been patiently waiting a Switch Pro?" "Will we ever get a third edition of the Deck?" In reality, these two devices serve quite different markets.

Back in the 1970s, there were a few LED-based games on the market that were quickly superseded by the rise of LCDs and other fancier technologies. However, [grossofabian] wanted to recreate that classic style of game but with more modern hardware. The result is the LEDBOY, a colorful handheld game built in tribute to that era. The handheld is based around the ATtiny 1614 microcontroller, driving a 10×10 array of NeoPixel Nano 2427 LEDs, named for their small 2.4 mm x 2.7 mm form factor. They’re RGB, too, so there’s lots of wonderful colors to play with.

It's been a while since we've mentioned Denuvo, the once-vaunted anti-piracy video game DRM that subsequently became an industry punchline. Once touted as "uncrackable", Denuvo went from there to becoming indeed crackable, then crackable shortly after release of games, to then being crackable the same day, to then being cracked in some cases hours after a game's release. As a result, plenty of publishers have taken to patching Denuvo out of their games, while Denuvo did a mini-pivot to create anti-cheat software for online games. While all that was going on, plenty of paying customers of games protected by Denuvo complained about various issues: authentication issues intermittently preventing the customer from playing the game they bought, performance issues that are linked back to how Denuvo runs and behaves, or Denuvo simply breaking games.

As part of the Epic v Apple case that went to court this year, Apple was found to be in violation of California's Unfair Competition Law. A permanent injunction declared that, "Apple Inc. [...] are hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app."

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has denied Apple's request for a stay of the injunction ordering it to let app developers link to non-Apple payment options. The company has 90 days from the verdict to comply.

Here's what to expect from the trial, and what it's all about in the first place.

The companies have jabbed at each other for the past year, building their cases. (Epic CEO Tim Sweeney practices his ripostes on Twitter weekly.) Now the time has come to square off in person: The Epic and Apple trial has begun.

Last year, Epic Games intentionally broke Apple's rules by putting its own payment processing system in the iPhone version of Fortnite, bypassing Apple's 30% fee and giving players a V-bucks discount. Apple responded by kicking Fortnite off the iOS App Store, while Epic launched a lawsuit and PR campaign declaring the iPhone maker "anti-competitive."

Judge Gonzalez Rogers issued her order after a Tuesday hearing concerning the blockbuster antitrust lawsuit, which Fortnite publisher Epic Games filed in 2020 and which went to trial this year. During the hearing, Apple said it needed more time to rewrite its anti-steering policies — rules that bar app developers from linking to payment methods besides the iOS App Store.

Epic v. Apple judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers says Apple must comply with an order to let developers add links and buttons to external payment options, denying the company’s motion for a stay. “Apple’s motion is based on a selective reading of this Court’s findings and ignores all of the findings which supported the injunction,” her new order reads.

Calling Apple’s request for a delay “fundamentally flawed,” Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California warned in her ruling that the company’s strict App Store rules were building toward “antitrust conduct.”

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Apple could not delay making changes to its App Store, a move that could soon allow app developers to directly communicate with customers about ways to pay for services outside Apple’s ecosystem.

Sunwater admitted the cyber breach after the tabling of a Queensland's Audit Office report into the state's water authorities, which mentioned the incident but did not say which authority was targeted.

"The story here is typical: a legacy, more vulnerable system was targeted first. Whilst no critical data was stolen in this instance, with the attackers simply redirecting Web traffic, perhaps a more sophisticated bad actor would have exploited the weakness further.

So that’s nice. “Your access to Startpage has been suspended at this time.”. I’ve gotten this a few times while using NordVPN, but it’s happening more and more. Why do they want me to drop my VPN if they’re all about privacy?

today's howtos How to run Mariadb with Docker and Docker-Compose In this guide we are going to explore how to run Mariadb 10 locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Mariadb 10 locally without installing it in your machine or if you want to run multiple versions of Mariadb seamlessly.

How to install and use Podman in Debian 11 Podman is a container engine that’s compatible with the OCI Containers specification. It is part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other distributions. As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands. Podman implements almost all the Docker CLI commands (apart from the ones related to Docker Swarm). Podman complements Buildah and Skopeo by offering an experience similar to the Docker command line: allowing users to run standalone (non-orchestrated) containers. And Podman doesn’t require a daemon to run containers and pods, so we can easily say goodbye to big fat daemons. There are no daemons in the background doing stuff, and this means that Podman can be integrated into system services through systemd.

Update Docker Container Automatically When Updating Services Imagine this scenario. You host a few web services running in Docker containers. When the web service has a new version release, you fetch the Docker image and update the containers to update the service. I have discussed updating Docker containers without downtime earlier but this article is not about upgrading the web apps. This one is about updating the operating system containers themselves. Upgrading the OS running in the container manually can be a daunting task from time to time. You must run the relevant upgrade commands yourself on a running container separately to make that happen. How about eliminating this extra step and combine the updating of OS along with the updating of the service?

How to install Erlang on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux/CentOS 8 Erlang is a functional, general-purpose, concurrent programming language and garbage-collected runtime environment built for concurrency, fault tolerance, and distributed application architectures. It is supported and maintained by Ericsson OTP product unit.

How to Install LEMP Stack with PhpMyAdmin in Arch Linux Generally, the term LEMP stack can be broken down to Linux, Nginx, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP modules. All these listed components have a priceless contribution in mimicking the behavior of a production server. We have a hosting environment (Linux), a web server (Nginx), a database engine/server (MySQL/MariaDB), and a scripting language (PHP).

How to Install Spotify on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable Spotify is a digital music streaming service with both free and paid features. It is the world’s largest music streaming service provider, with over 381 million monthly active users, including 172 million paying subscribers, as of September 2021. Spotify can give you instant access to a vast online library of music and podcasts, which is very popular as you can listen to the content of your choice whenever you feel like it. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Spotify application on your Debian 11 Bullseye desktop using three different methods.

How To Find A Package Version In Linux - OSTechNix Even though package management has become easier with the help of graphical package managers, some users always prefer the command line way. There are different commands to find out the package version in different flavors of Linux. Today, in this tutorial, we will be seeing how to find a package version in some popular Linux distributions such as Alpine Linux, Arch Linux and its derivatives, Debian and its derivatives, RHEL and its derivatives.

Switch to Dark Mode in Fedora Linux With GNOME Desktop Unlike Ubuntu, Fedora offers the actual, vanilla GNOME experience. And that works pretty well. The horizontal layout, the three finger swipe, it’s all good. The one thing I don’t like is the default standard theme which is a mix of Adwaita Light (default) theme and the dark shell. So, while the notifications and notification area are dark, rest of the system and applications have light theme. And quite honestly, it looks dull for my taste.

8 Different Ways to Know Linux OS Version - Linux Shout It’s always crucial to know the Linux version and distribution you’re working with, whether you’re using Linux for personal or business reasons. That way, you’ll know which package manager to use to get new tools and upgrades, as well as which Linux forum to visit if you have any concerns or problems. Having the information about the Linux version can help you install the correct security patches and identify the available features in the OS. There are various methods for determining what distribution and version to install on a system. In this tutorial, we will explain different ways to know the Linux os version.