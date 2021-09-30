Games: Forza Horizon, Steam Deck, Gaming Servers, and Barotrauma
Forza Horizon 5 on Linux? Yeah okay fine, Proton Experimental was updated | GamingOnLinux
So it wasn't enough that Age of Empires 4 from Xbox Game Studios was now playable on Linux, Proton Experimental has once again been upgraded to get Forza Horizon 5 off the starting line. That's right, you can now play the latest (and greatest?) from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios on Linux.
That was the single change noted in the update notes from Valve for Proton Experimental for November 11. It should work across both AMD and NVIDIA GPUs now too, although it's all still experimental of course. Buy at your own peril for now but hey — a couple days from release is pretty damn good for the latest title to begin working. Have to hand it to the developers at Valve and CodeWeavers working on Proton, they certainly know their stuff.
Steam Deck and Proton: Good & Bad Times Ahead - Boiling Steam
Steam was released as a beta for Linux nine years ago. While Linux gaming was a niche within a niche before that time, in the years since, gaming on Linux has been only getting better and more convenient. Valve released their own console-like distro SteamOS in 2013, and while it was a mess, distros like ChimeraOS have drastically improved the quality-of-life experience of PC gaming in the living room.
Valve brought most of their game catalog to Linux, while many Linux gamers were begging developers to port their games over. Some did, most of whom were indie developers, and porting was made easier thanks to engines like Unity and Unreal offering one-click export options. Companies like Feral Interactive, Aspyr, and Virtual Programming did the AAA stuff, bringing titles like Borderlands 2, Bioshock Infinite, the Tomb Raider reboot series, the F1 series, and many more hits to our beloved platform. While some of the ports were hit or miss, it was awesome just seeing the splash screen for GRID Autosport back in 2015 as the game was booting up.
As it stands today, there are over 60k titles available on Steam. Just a little over 9k (15% of the entire catalog) are available natively for Linux. In late 2017, a few months prior to the announcement of Proton — a collection of tools combined to create the best Windows gaming experience on Linux — the number of Linux titles was at its peak. Slowly over time, however, the number of native titles dropped, as Proton was proving to not only play many titles out-of-the-box, but now game developers didn’t have to spend the time and extra resources to support a secondary platform when Proton took care of most things for them.
Live - Building Gaming Server... for everything! - Invidious
Barotrauma gets its biggest discount yet and a Steam Free Weekend | GamingOnLinux
2D co-op submarine death simulator Barotrauma will be having a big sale and a Steam Free Weekend starting later today. Your chance to buddy up with some friends and watch the chaos unfold.
Barotrauma sends up to 16 players on an underwater journey in a sci-fi submarine in the oceanic depths of Jupiter's moon Europa. The crew discovers alien wonders and horrors, commands various submarine systems, and fights to survive dangers from both outside and within. The game is continuously being updated and improved.
Security Leftovers
Alpine 3.14.3 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.14.3 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
First Look: You Can Now Run Android 12 on Your Raspberry Pi 4 Computer
Created by renowned XDA member KonstaT (KonstaKANG), there’s now an unofficial LineageOS 19.0 build for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, Raspberry P 400, and Raspberry P Compute Module 4 (CM4) computers, based on the Android 12 mobile operating system and, to my surprise, it runs quite well. The image is distributed in the same format as any other Raspberry Pi operating system, which means that after you’ve downloaded the image (see direct download link at the end of the article), you’ll be able to easily write it on a microSD card with the official Raspberry Pi Imager utility or a similar tool.
today's howtos
Forza Horizon 5 now runs on Linux, sort of
