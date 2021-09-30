today's howtos
16 Practical and Useful Examples of Echo Command in Linux
The shell commands have always been a crucial tool in Linux. So learning about them gives a user fine-grained control over the Linux machine. Such a command of Linux bash shell is echo command. However, the echo command seems to be a pretty straightforward and easy one. It has a unique job that cannot be done with other commands, especially while writing a bash script. The echo command in Linux is mainly used for printing text in the console. It can show messages for the user while a bash script is executing.
How to Install Chromium Browser on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used. Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code.
How to Install OpenLiteSpeed on Rocky Linux/AlmaLinux –
In this tutorial guide we will learn how to install Openlitespeed server on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux
Openlitespeed is an easy to use open source web server. It offers unbeatable features and performance to your website along with top notch security. The server understands all the Apache rewrite rules and has intelligent cache acceleration features that let you implement the fastest caching on your server.
How to SSH into a Docker Container and Run Commands - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Docker is a set of platform as a service (PaaS) products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers.
Docker is a utility that lets you create a container for running applications. A Docker container is a fully-contained virtual machine.
This guide will show you three methods to SSH into a Docker container and run commands.
How to Turn Off directory browsing on Apache and Nginx - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
The directory content listing enabled by default when you install Apache web server, This may_be a desirable features in some scenarios, but it’s a potential security hole in others. It’s easy enough to turn this setting on or off for each website (virtual host) that you have set up.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to turn off directory browsing on Apache & Nginx web servers.
How to install and Configure Mariadb 10 in Debian 11 – Citizix
MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.
MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in Debian 11.
Security Leftovers
Alpine 3.14.3 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.14.3 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
First Look: You Can Now Run Android 12 on Your Raspberry Pi 4 Computer
Created by renowned XDA member KonstaT (KonstaKANG), there’s now an unofficial LineageOS 19.0 build for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, Raspberry P 400, and Raspberry P Compute Module 4 (CM4) computers, based on the Android 12 mobile operating system and, to my surprise, it runs quite well. The image is distributed in the same format as any other Raspberry Pi operating system, which means that after you’ve downloaded the image (see direct download link at the end of the article), you’ll be able to easily write it on a microSD card with the official Raspberry Pi Imager utility or a similar tool.
