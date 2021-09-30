Security Leftovers
-
Maybe we really were better off with ASCII. Back in my day, we had space for 256 characters, didn’t even use 128 of them, and we took what we got. Unicode opened up computers to the languages of the world, but also opened an invisible backdoor. This is a similar technique to last week’s Trojan Source story. While Trojan Source used right-to-left encoding to manipulate benign-looking code, this hack from Certitude uses Unicode characters that appear to be whitespace, but are recognized as valid variable names.
[...]
Last week, the coa and rc packages temporarily updated to versions containing malicious code. The timing, and nearly identical added code, indicates that it was the same individual or group behind both packages. While the malware seemed to be non-functional on some systems, it should be assumed that anywhere these malicious versions were deployed is compromised. At a combined 20 million weekly downloads for these two packages, there are sure to be many compromises, even given the short time the malicious packages were available on the 4th. NPM was hosting the malicious version of coa for one hour and twelve minutes. The rc package pushed the malicious update a couple hours later, and it’s unclear how long that version was available.
The malicious code was run using a preinstall script, which seems to be the common vector for these hacks. There have been suggestions that install scripts should be disabled by default. While that would prevent these very simple attacks, it wouldn’t actually protect against the underlying problem. Supply chain attacks are a growing problem, but they seem to be particularly problematic in the world of full-stack JavaScript. If the popularity of node.js and npm are to continue, we will need a better solution to this pernicious problem.
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (node-tar, postgresql-11, postgresql-13, and postgresql-9.6), Fedora (autotrace, botan2, chafa, converseen, digikam, dmtx-utils, dvdauthor, eom, kxstitch, pfstools, php-pecl-imagick, psiconv, q, R-magick, radeontop, rss-glx, rubygem-rmagick, synfig, synfigstudio, vdr-scraper2vdr, vdr-skinelchihd, vdr-skinnopacity, vdr-tvguide, and WindowMaker), Mageia (kernel, kernel-linus, and openafs), openSUSE (kernel), Red Hat (freerdp), SUSE (bind and kernel), and Ubuntu (openexr, postgresql-10, postgresql-12, postgresql-13, and samba).
-
CISA has released an Industrial Control Systems Advisory (ICSA) related to a public report detailing vulnerabilities found in multiple open-source and proprietary Object Management Group (OMG) Data-Distribution Service (DDS) implementations. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could result in denial-of-service or buffer-overflow conditions, which may lead to remote code execution or information exposure.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review ICSA-21-315-02: Multiple Data Distribution Service (DDS) Implementations and apply the necessary updates as quickly as possible.
-
Google researchers discovered a MacOS zero-day exploit being used against Hong Kong activists. It was a “watering hole” attack, which means the malware was hidden in a legitimate website. Users visiting that website would get infected.
-
Google researchers caught hackers targeting users in Hong Kong exploiting what were at the time unknown vulnerabilities in Apple’s Mac operating system. According to the researchers, the attacks have the hallmarks of government-backed hackers.
On Thursday, Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), the company’s elite team of hacker hunters, published a report detailing the hacking campaign. The researchers didn’t go as far as pointing the finger at a specific hacking group or country, but they said it was “a well resourced group, likely state backed.”
“We do not have enough technical evidence to provide attribution and we do not speculate about attribution,” the head of TAG Shane Huntley told Motherboard in an email. “However, the nature of the activity and targeting is consistent with a government backed actor.”
Alpine 3.14.3 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.14.3 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
First Look: You Can Now Run Android 12 on Your Raspberry Pi 4 Computer
Created by renowned XDA member KonstaT (KonstaKANG), there’s now an unofficial LineageOS 19.0 build for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, Raspberry P 400, and Raspberry P Compute Module 4 (CM4) computers, based on the Android 12 mobile operating system and, to my surprise, it runs quite well.
The image is distributed in the same format as any other Raspberry Pi operating system, which means that after you’ve downloaded the image (see direct download link at the end of the article), you’ll be able to easily write it on a microSD card with the official Raspberry Pi Imager utility or a similar tool.
today's howtos
-
The shell commands have always been a crucial tool in Linux. So learning about them gives a user fine-grained control over the Linux machine. Such a command of Linux bash shell is echo command. However, the echo command seems to be a pretty straightforward and easy one. It has a unique job that cannot be done with other commands, especially while writing a bash script. The echo command in Linux is mainly used for printing text in the console. It can show messages for the user while a bash script is executing.
-
Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used. Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code.
-
In this tutorial guide we will learn how to install Openlitespeed server on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux
Openlitespeed is an easy to use open source web server. It offers unbeatable features and performance to your website along with top notch security. The server understands all the Apache rewrite rules and has intelligent cache acceleration features that let you implement the fastest caching on your server.
-
Docker is a set of platform as a service (PaaS) products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers.
Docker is a utility that lets you create a container for running applications. A Docker container is a fully-contained virtual machine.
This guide will show you three methods to SSH into a Docker container and run commands.
-
The directory content listing enabled by default when you install Apache web server, This may_be a desirable features in some scenarios, but it’s a potential security hole in others. It’s easy enough to turn this setting on or off for each website (virtual host) that you have set up.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to turn off directory browsing on Apache & Nginx web servers.
-
MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.
MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in Debian 11.
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
7 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
16 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago