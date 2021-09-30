Security Leftovers This Week in Security: Unicode Strikes, NPM Again, and First Steps to PS5 Crack [Ed: Microsoft keeps serving malware through NPM and the media keeps blaming the victims, who basically receive malicious software because of Microsoft] Maybe we really were better off with ASCII. Back in my day, we had space for 256 characters, didn’t even use 128 of them, and we took what we got. Unicode opened up computers to the languages of the world, but also opened an invisible backdoor. This is a similar technique to last week’s Trojan Source story. While Trojan Source used right-to-left encoding to manipulate benign-looking code, this hack from Certitude uses Unicode characters that appear to be whitespace, but are recognized as valid variable names. [...] Last week, the coa and rc packages temporarily updated to versions containing malicious code. The timing, and nearly identical added code, indicates that it was the same individual or group behind both packages. While the malware seemed to be non-functional on some systems, it should be assumed that anywhere these malicious versions were deployed is compromised. At a combined 20 million weekly downloads for these two packages, there are sure to be many compromises, even given the short time the malicious packages were available on the 4th. NPM was hosting the malicious version of coa for one hour and twelve minutes. The rc package pushed the malicious update a couple hours later, and it’s unclear how long that version was available. The malicious code was run using a preinstall script, which seems to be the common vector for these hacks. There have been suggestions that install scripts should be disabled by default. While that would prevent these very simple attacks, it wouldn’t actually protect against the underlying problem. Supply chain attacks are a growing problem, but they seem to be particularly problematic in the world of full-stack JavaScript. If the popularity of node.js and npm are to continue, we will need a better solution to this pernicious problem.

Security updates for Friday Security updates have been issued by Debian (node-tar, postgresql-11, postgresql-13, and postgresql-9.6), Fedora (autotrace, botan2, chafa, converseen, digikam, dmtx-utils, dvdauthor, eom, kxstitch, pfstools, php-pecl-imagick, psiconv, q, R-magick, radeontop, rss-glx, rubygem-rmagick, synfig, synfigstudio, vdr-scraper2vdr, vdr-skinelchihd, vdr-skinnopacity, vdr-tvguide, and WindowMaker), Mageia (kernel, kernel-linus, and openafs), openSUSE (kernel), Red Hat (freerdp), SUSE (bind and kernel), and Ubuntu (openexr, postgresql-10, postgresql-12, postgresql-13, and samba).

CISA Releases Advisory on Vulnerabilities in Multiple Data Distribution Service Implementations CISA has released an Industrial Control Systems Advisory (ICSA) related to a public report detailing vulnerabilities found in multiple open-source and proprietary Object Management Group (OMG) Data-Distribution Service (DDS) implementations. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could result in denial-of-service or buffer-overflow conditions, which may lead to remote code execution or information exposure. CISA encourages users and administrators to review ICSA-21-315-02: Multiple Data Distribution Service (DDS) Implementations and apply the necessary updates as quickly as possible.

MacOS Zero-Day Used against Hong-Kong Activists Google researchers discovered a MacOS zero-day exploit being used against Hong Kong activists. It was a “watering hole” attack, which means the malware was hidden in a legitimate website. Users visiting that website would get infected.

Google Caught Hackers Using a Mac Zero-Day Against Hong Kong Users Google researchers caught hackers targeting users in Hong Kong exploiting what were at the time unknown vulnerabilities in Apple’s Mac operating system. According to the researchers, the attacks have the hallmarks of government-backed hackers. On Thursday, Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), the company’s elite team of hacker hunters, published a report detailing the hacking campaign. The researchers didn’t go as far as pointing the finger at a specific hacking group or country, but they said it was “a well resourced group, likely state backed.” “We do not have enough technical evidence to provide attribution and we do not speculate about attribution,” the head of TAG Shane Huntley told Motherboard in an email. “However, the nature of the activity and targeting is consistent with a government backed actor.”

Alpine 3.14.3 released The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.14.3 of its Alpine Linux operating system.