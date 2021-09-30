The most frustrating thing about this whole deal is that I wasn't able to get to the point where init matters, to see how it fares and compares to systemd. But then, the live system started in only about 20 seconds from an ancient USB2.0 stick, not different from any other distro. It was blazing fast in the live session. Ugly but fast. Then, I remembered. MX Linux. There's a Debian-based distro, which is fast, simple, elegant AND uses init. And it boots fast and true. So I can relax. Back to Devuan. The experience is quite similar to Debian. It's not meant for home use unless you're willing to invest a lot of energy getting everything sorted out nicely. But then, at that point, you might as well use a derivative distro that has been polished, tweaked and made practical by someone else. On top of that, Devuan wouldn't even boot after the installation, so there's very little else for me to say. Until the next time.

For Ubuntu, Fedora, and other Linux with GNOME desktop, a modern GTK4 Telegram app “Telegrand” is under development. Telegrand is the free open-source client written in Rust programming language. By using libadwaita library, it has an adaptive user interface to fit all screen sized. Though Telegram has official app for Linux, this new app is worth expecting for GNOME users. As an in-development project, it isn’t considered stable software yet. So far, it supports log in via phone number or using QR code.