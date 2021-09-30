Valve Says SteamOS 3.0 Will Be Available for Everyone to Download and Install
SteamOS was available to download for free, like many other GNU/Linux distributions out there, and you were able to install it on any machine if you wanted to turn it into a full gaming computer. I personally followed its development, and the latest version ever released was SteamOS 2.195, more than two years ago.
Apparently, during this time, Valve rebased their SteamOS distro on Arch Linux, a powerful and flexible rolling-release distribution, most probably to provide users with the latest security and software updates as soon as their are available upstream.
Stable Kernels: 5.15.2, 5.14.18, 5.10.79, 5.4.159, 4.19.217, 4.14.255, 4.9.290, and 4.4.292
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.2 kernel. All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.14.18 Linux 5.10.79 Linux 5.4.159 Linux 4.19.217 Linux 4.14.255 Linux 4.9.290 Linux 4.4.292
Rough, tough vehicle-mount computer runs Linux on i.MX8M
Nexcom’s rugged, IP65 protected “VMC-220” in-vehicle computer runs Linux on an i.MX8M with an 8-inch, 1K-nits touchscreen, 80 dB speakers, GPS, 2x M.2, M12 ports for GbE, USB, GPIO, CAN, and COM, and battery and RFID options. Nexcom announced a rugged vehicle mount computer with an 8-inch touchscreen for vehicle fleets, port warehouse management, vehicle control in mines, and indoor and outdoor stacker storage vehicles used for smart warehousing and logistics management. The VMC-220, which follows earlier 8- and 10.4-inch Nexcom VMC vehicle mount systems based on Intel’s Apollo Lake, runs Linux on a quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M clocked at 1.3GHz. Android is available by request.
Telegrand is a Modern GTK4 Telegram Client for GNOME in Development
For Ubuntu, Fedora, and other Linux with GNOME desktop, a modern GTK4 Telegram app “Telegrand” is under development. Telegrand is the free open-source client written in Rust programming language. By using libadwaita library, it has an adaptive user interface to fit all screen sized. Though Telegram has official app for Linux, this new app is worth expecting for GNOME users. As an in-development project, it isn’t considered stable software yet. So far, it supports log in via phone number or using QR code.
