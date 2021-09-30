Linux users: These text-based file managers are overlooked gems

Terminal-based file managers may seem like relics of ancient times, but even in this age of touchscreens, nothing can handle hundreds of files more efficiently. Besides, a terminal may still be your only option to work on remote servers or recover your files after a system crash. Two file managers for Linux that deserve more coverage are nnn and ranger. These file managers are made for terminals, but they're also usable with a mouse and available as binary packages for most Linux distributions.

Valve Says SteamOS 3.0 Will Be Available for Everyone to Download and Install

SteamOS was available to download for free, like many other GNU/Linux distributions out there, and you were able to install it on any machine if you wanted to turn it into a full gaming computer. I personally followed its development, and the latest version ever released was SteamOS 2.195, more than two years ago. Apparently, during this time, Valve rebased their SteamOS distro on Arch Linux, a powerful and flexible rolling-release distribution, most probably to provide users with the latest security and software updates as soon as their are available upstream.