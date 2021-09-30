today's howtos
What's the difference between a desktop environment and a window manager in Linux?
Zabbix 5.4 - MariaDB - Centos 8
Install TaskBoard with Apache and let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 11
TaskBoard is a free and open-source Kanban application used to keep track of things that need to get done. It is a PHP-based and self-hosted application that helps you to keep track of all tasks. It provides a simple and user-friendly web interface for managing all your tasks. It is used by teams or organizations to represent work and its path towards completion.
How To Upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to 21.10 via Command Lines
This tutorial explains step by step to upgrade an Ubuntu desktop from version 21.04 Hirsute Hippo to 21.10 Impish Indri with command lines. You will need to prepare a good internet access, enough disk space, and some patience to work with it. Good luck!
How To Install OpenNMS on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenNMS on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenNMS is an open-source and enterprise-grade network monitoring and management solution. It is a network monitoring application that gathers critical information from local and network hosts using the SNPM protocol. It can be installed on Linux and Windows operating systems and provides a web-based interface to monitor network traffics through a web browser.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenNMS Network Monitoring Solution on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Install FreeIPA Client on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux/CentOS 8
In this article, we will learn how too install freeipa client on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux/CentOS 8. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based systems.
This integrations allow a System Administrator to conveniently configure the server centrally, on the FreeIPA server. When a management command is executed on the Client machine, the FreeIPA client sends it to the server where it is executed.
How to Setup Anonymous FTP in Rocky Linux 8.4
FTP servers are commonly known to facilitate file transfers between clients and servers. Typically, ftp servers offer two types of access levels: Authenticated and Anonymous. The first method (Authenticated) requires a valid username and password in order to access the files and directories. The second method ( Anonymous) being anonymous, we can download files without restrictions. You can download files directly by using the default user "FTP" or "anonymous";
Linux has many FTP packages, but only a few have a good design and provide even the most basic level of security, and vsftpd is among the most secure. This guide will teach you how to configure the VSFTPD server to allow anonymous FTP downloads without any restrictions. As part of this exercise, we'll install an FTP server on Rocky Linux 8.4. However, these instructions can be adapted for RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, Ubuntu, and Debian with a few changes.
How to install Erlang on Fedora 35 – Citizix
Erlang is a functional, general-purpose, concurrent programming language and garbage-collected runtime environment built for concurrency, fault tolerance, and distributed application architectures. It is supported and maintained by Ericsson OTP product unit.
In this guide, we will install Erlang/OTP in a Fedora 35 Server/Workstation.
How to install RabbitMQ in Fedora 35 – Citizix
In this guide we will explore how to install the latest release of RabbitMQ in Fedora 35 server or Workstation
RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software that implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). RabbitMQ works by receiving messages from publishers (applications that publish them) and routes them to consumers (applications that process them).
How to install Xubuntu 21.10
In this video, I am going to show how to install Xubuntu 21.10.
How to play 911 Operator on Linux
911 Operator puts the player in the role of a 911 dispatcher for emergency lines and services. It is a fun and challenging video game. It was developed by Jutsu Games and published by Games Operators. Here’s how you can play 911 Operator on Linux.
How to run Windows 11 in a KVM virtual machine | MontanaLinux.org
First of all... "What!?! An article about Microsoft Windows on this Linux oriented website?!?!" Yes. Hey, I'm running Windows 11 as a KVM virtual machine on my Dell Latitude E6440 laptop that is 6+ years old... using Fedora 35 as my VM Host. I don't think Windows 11 would want to run on the physical hardware either... but the method I mention should make it work in many places that it would refuse to because of hardware requirements enforced by the installer.
Arch Linux Install Guide with GNOME 41.1 – If Not True Then False
Many may think that installing Arch Linux is difficult. In reality, the process is not much different from installing any Linux, except that the installation is done on the command line. Arch Linux own installation guide is excellent, but I’m trying here to explain in a little more detail how the whole process goes. This is my own command list for installing Arch Linux with GNOME Desktop.
Following this guide you can install Arch Linux with GNOME 41.1 desktop, networkmanager, systemd-boot, btrfs, man pages and basic devel packages. I assume that you are using Linux when you create your installation iso. If you use Windows, then use Windows tools to create bootable USB Media.
Stable Kernels: 5.15.2, 5.14.18, 5.10.79, 5.4.159, 4.19.217, 4.14.255, 4.9.290, and 4.4.292
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.2 kernel. All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.14.18 Linux 5.10.79 Linux 5.4.159 Linux 4.19.217 Linux 4.14.255 Linux 4.9.290 Linux 4.4.292
Rough, tough vehicle-mount computer runs Linux on i.MX8M
Nexcom’s rugged, IP65 protected “VMC-220” in-vehicle computer runs Linux on an i.MX8M with an 8-inch, 1K-nits touchscreen, 80 dB speakers, GPS, 2x M.2, M12 ports for GbE, USB, GPIO, CAN, and COM, and battery and RFID options. Nexcom announced a rugged vehicle mount computer with an 8-inch touchscreen for vehicle fleets, port warehouse management, vehicle control in mines, and indoor and outdoor stacker storage vehicles used for smart warehousing and logistics management. The VMC-220, which follows earlier 8- and 10.4-inch Nexcom VMC vehicle mount systems based on Intel’s Apollo Lake, runs Linux on a quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M clocked at 1.3GHz. Android is available by request.
Android Leftovers
Telegrand is a Modern GTK4 Telegram Client for GNOME in Development
For Ubuntu, Fedora, and other Linux with GNOME desktop, a modern GTK4 Telegram app “Telegrand” is under development. Telegrand is the free open-source client written in Rust programming language. By using libadwaita library, it has an adaptive user interface to fit all screen sized. Though Telegram has official app for Linux, this new app is worth expecting for GNOME users. As an in-development project, it isn’t considered stable software yet. So far, it supports log in via phone number or using QR code.
