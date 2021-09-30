In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenNMS on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenNMS is an open-source and enterprise-grade network monitoring and management solution. It is a network monitoring application that gathers critical information from local and network hosts using the SNPM protocol. It can be installed on Linux and Windows operating systems and provides a web-based interface to monitor network traffics through a web browser.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenNMS Network Monitoring Solution on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).