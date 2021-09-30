Games: Alchemic Cutie, SDL, and Much More
Relaxing jelly-taming RPG Alchemic Cutie is out now on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Fancy exploring a cute pixel-art land filled with wild bouncing jellies? Alchemic Cutie is a very sweet casual RPG and it's officially out now on Steam. Note: key provided by the developer.
Developed by Viridian Software / Vakio is another entry in the colourful and casual market, a very welcome addition too as it's properly wholesome. Wimba Island, the place you live, is a magical land filled with wild jellies. These strange creatures roam the lands and your family has made a living out of breeding them.
Ryan Gordon gets an Epic MegaGrant to further improve SDL, helping with next-gen APIs | GamingOnLinux
Looks like cross-platform game development with SDL is going to get easier, as Ryan Gordon (also known as Icculus) has confirmed an Epic MegaGrant and details what it will be used for.
What is SDL? Simple DirectMedia Layer (SDL) is a cross-platform development library designed to provide low level access to audio, keyboard, mouse, joystick, and graphics hardware. It is used by video playback software, emulators, popular games and some game engines.
Ryan Gordon is one of the people responsible for its development, and Gordon has also ported plenty of games to Linux, macOS and other platforms over many years. In a new post on Patreon, a fun announcement was detailed about an approved Epic MegaGrant and how it's going to be used to improve SDL.
Megaquarium: Architect's Collection is out now with 15 new animals | GamingOnLinux
Megaquarium: Architect's Collection is a new and exciting sounds expansion pack for the impressive aquarium building game that's now available.
Developed by solo-studio Twice Circled from Tim Wicksteed, released originally in 2018 Megaquarium is their second game following on from Big Pharma in 2015. You can pick from tons of different species to house in your exhibits, satisfy their needs and don’t let them die, all while you try to keep your guests happy and busy. This new expansion gives players new ways to build up your aquarium spaces with bridges, archways, tunnels and more along with new creatures.
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing - Phoronix
Valve today hosted the much anticipated Steam Deck Development Livestream where they and their partners at AMD talked more about the forthcoming Steam Deck's hardware and software.
The recording from the livestream is embedded below for those interested, but some of the key takeaways from today's developer-focused Steam Deck event included...
Halloween Game Lets You Shoot Zombies With A Laser-Powered Crossbow | Hackaday
Suppose you were looking for all the essential elements to make a great Halloween-themed shooting game. Zombies? Check. Giant “lasers”? Check. Crossbows shooting forks? We’ve got you covered. Check out “Fork The Zombies“, which was set up by [piles.of.spam] to entertain the neighborhood kids this Halloween.
The game is played on a big screen, which shows a horde of angry zombies marching toward the player, who has to shoot as many as possible before they reach the front of the screen. The weapon provided is a crossbow; when the trigger is pulled, a fork is launched and hopefully skewers one of the ghouls. The game was written using an open-source engine called Urho3D, which takes care of all the hard-core 3D and physics work, allowing the user to focus on designing the gameplay and visuals.
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
