Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Debian, LFS, and More
Hackaday Podcast 144: Jigs Jigs Jigs, Fabergé Mic, Paranomal Electronics, And A 60-Tube Nixie Clock | Hackaday
Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys get caught up on the week that was. Two builds are turning some heads this week; one uses 60 Nixie tube bar graphs to make a clock that looks like the sun’s rays, the other is a 4096 RGB LED Cube (that’s 12,288 total diodes for those counting at home) that leverages a ton of engineering to achieve perfection. Speaking of perfection, there’s a high-end microphone built on a budget but you’d never know from the look and the performance — no wonder the world is now sold out of the microphone elements used in the design. After perusing a CNC build, printer filament dryer, and cardboard pulp molds, we wrap the episode talking about electronic miniaturization, radionic analyzers, and Weird Al’s computer.
How To Downgrade Packages In Debian And Arch Linux - Invidious
In this video, I will show you how to downgrade packages in Debian-based and Arch-based Linux distributions. I will be using Ubuntu and Manjaro as examples. Downgrading a package is not something that you will need to do very often (hopefully never), but if the need arises, here's how to do it.
Linux From Scratch: Will You Compile Or Be Compiled!! - Invidious
We're in the middle of chapter 8 right now so that means all we're doing to do is compiling compiling and more compiling.
Gnome Vs System76 Scandle: Outsiders Perspective #shorts - Invidious
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
