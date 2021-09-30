Kubernets and Podman
Kubernets Blog: Dockershim removal is coming. Are you ready?
Last year we announced that Dockershim is being deprecated: Dockershim Deprecation FAQ. Our current plan is to remove dockershim from the Kubernetes codebase soon. We are looking for feedback from you whether you are ready for dockershim removal and to ensure that you are ready when the time comes. Please fill out this survey: https://forms.gle/svCJmhvTv78jGdSx8.
The dockershim component that enables Docker as a Kubernetes container runtime is being deprecated in favor of runtimes that directly use the Container Runtime Interface created for Kubernetes. Many Kubernetes users have migrated to other container runtimes without problems. However we see that dockershim is still very popular. You may see some public numbers in recent Container Report from DataDog. Some Kubernetes hosting vendors just recently enabled other runtimes support (especially for Windows nodes). And we know that many third party tools vendors are still not ready: migrating telemetry and security agents.
Pull container images faster with partial pulls | Enable Sysadmin
Have you ever wondered why it takes so long to pull a container image from a container registry with a container tool like Podman?
What you need to know about cluster logging in Kubernetes
Server and application logging is an important facility for developers, operators, and security teams to understand an application's state running in their production environment.
Logging allows operators to determine if the applications and the required components are running smoothly and detect if something unusual is happening so they can react to the situation.
For developers, logging gives visibility to troubleshoot the code during and after development. In a production setting, the developer usually relies on a logging facility without debugging tools. Coupled with logging from the systems, developers can work hand in hand with operators to effectively troubleshoot issues.
The most important beneficiary of logging facilities is the security team, especially in a cloud-native environment. Having the ability to collect information from applications and system logs enables the security team to analyze the data from authentication, application access to malware activities where they can respond to them if needed.
Kubernetes is the leading container platform where more and more applications get deployed in production. I believe that understanding the logging architecture of Kubernetes is a very important endeavor that every Dev, Ops, and Security team needs to take seriously.
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
