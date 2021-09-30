Fedora (Sub)Projects and IBM/Red Hat Fluff
David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.7 released
rpminspect 1.7 is now available. This release includes a lot of fine tuning and bug fixing as more projects and workflows adopt rpminspect.
The main feature present in the 1.7 release is the unicode inspection. This inspection has been added in response to the Trojan Source vulnerabilities that were recently disclosed to the public. The inspection checks text files in source RPMs as well as extract source archives for any files containing forbidden Unicode code points. The forbidden code points have to be defined in the rpminspect configuration file. See the data/generic.yaml file for an example configuration block for the unicode inspection. The code points defined there are the bidirectional code points the Trojan Source vulnerability discusses.
IBus 1.5.25 is released | DesktopI18N's Blog
IBus 1.5.25 is now released and available in Fedora 35.
# dnf update ibus
This release changes the default Emoji shortcut key to Ctrl-period, which was Ctrl-Shift-e previously, to follow GTK shortcut keys. MS-Windows provides Super-period shortcut key for Emoji typing and MacOS does Command-Shift-space shortcut key currently.
IT careers: 5 steps to get hired before the holidays [Ed: IBM says, create an account with Microsoft to get a job. Red Hat under IBM is not what it once was...]
One of the biggest misconceptions about job searching is that hiring stops during the holiday period. Job seekers often wait until the beginning of the year to restart their job application process, but there’s no need to take a break.
Organizations are looking to fill open spots before they close the budget for the end of the year. Many are desperately looking for candidates. By strategically applying for opportunities during the holiday period, you can increase your chances of landing a job even before the start of the next year.
Video: The right features make technology more adaptable & adoptable, says Red Hat’s Phil Andrews [Ed: Mostly fluff, maybe Red Hat paid for it too (IBM)]
Phil Andrews, VP and General Manager, CEMEA Region, Red Hat, shares insights into the findings of the latest ‘The State of Enterprise Open Source’ report and calls on organisations to work with the right vendors to fully maximise the opportunities and innovations within open source communities.
Linux and Cloud Native Security: Red Hat’s Perspective [Ed: Red Hat is buying puff pieces (see disclosure at the bottom), just like Microsoft does]
The Linux Foundation and Red Hat are sponsors of The New Stack.
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
today's leftovers
