Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 13th of November 2021 02:24:07 AM

Many users may have a set of old computers laying around, which they have accumulated over the years. Instead of throwing them at the trash, you should know that you can revive these old computers with lightweight Linux distributions.

[...]

Now a lot of other people and websites may recommend a totally different set of lightweight distributions for you, but in our selection, we didn’t just care for resources usage and the distribution’s ability to work on old hardware.

Instead, we also cared for the ease of use and your ability as a user to deal with the distribution on daily basis to do your tasks. At the end, the goal is not simply to get an old computer to just work – the goal is to get an old computer to work and do things that you need as someone living in 2021.

Remember that the definition of an “old computer” varies a lot. A 2014 laptop can almost run any Linux distribution released today, but a 2009 old laptop? Not much. Here, we are talking about hardware which is at most 10 years old.

So let’s end chatting… Here are our 5 most recommended lightweight Linux distributions for you.