Security Leftovers
-
Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 191 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 191. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ] * Detect XML files as XML files if either file(1) claims if they are XML files, or if they are named .xml. (Closes: #999438, reproducible-builds/diffoscope#287) * Don't reject Debian .changes files if they contain non-printable characters. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#286) * Continue loading a .changes file even if the referenced files inside it do not exist, but include a comment in the diff as a result. * Log the reason if we cannot load a Debian .changes file. [ Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek ] * Fix inverted logic in the assert_diff_startswith() utility.
-
diffoscope 192 released
-
SSH through host in the middle
Following command will ssh through host in the middle. Unreachable_host is unavailable from local network, but it’s available from reachable_host’s network. This command creates a connection to unreachable_host through “hidden” connection to reachable_host.
-
Microsoft: New security updates trigger Windows Server auth issues
-
Open Source Project Aims to Detect Living-Off-the-Land Attacks
-
Microsoft Intune bug forces Samsung devices into non-compliant state
-
'Lyceum' Threat Group Broadens Focus to ISPs
-
ClusterFuzzLite: Continuous fuzzing for all
In recent years, continuous fuzzing has become an essential part of the software development lifecycle. By feeding unexpected or random data into a program, fuzzing catches bugs that would otherwise slip through the most thorough manual checks and provides coverage that would take staggering human effort to replicate. NIST’s guidelines for software verification, recently released in response to the White House Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, specify fuzzing among the minimum standard requirements for code verification.
-
ClusterFuzzLite: Continuous fuzzing for all (Google Security blog)
Over on the Google Security blog, Jonathan Metzman announced the release of ClusterFuzzLite, which is "a continuous fuzzing solution that runs as part of CI/CD workflows to find vulnerabilities faster than ever before". ClusterFuzzLite is a descendant of OSS-Fuzz, which we looked at in 2017.
-
Abcbot — A New Evolving Wormable Botnet Malware Targeting Linux
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 528 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
16 hours 3 min ago
16 hours 6 min ago
16 hours 8 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
17 hours 14 min ago