Perl/Raku and Qt
Perl Weekly Challenge 138: Workdays and Split Number
The Ephemeral Miniconf
The Ephemeral Miniconf is planned on thursday 18th of november 2021!
Have you heard about The Ephemeral Miniconf ?
It's a Perl/Raku free and online miniconf that will take place on Zoom!
Think "TPRCiC" but smaller with only one track
Util::H2O ~ Iterative Refinement of Existing Perl Code
Util::H2O is an incredibly powerful tool for managing HASH references in a more natural way.
This post is the first of several that will explore this awesome module. I've started using it quite a bit in both new code and in existing code. There are several imporant cases where it really shines. Here we explore the power it has to iteratively refine existing code. It's also fun and easy to introduce into existing code.
Util::H2O provides a method called h2o that provides a very powerful way for turning a hash reference to an object. Generally speaking, this means I get accessors with as few keystrokes as possible.
Qt Online Installer 4.2.0 released
We are happy to announce that Qt Installer Framework, Qt Online Installer and Qt Maintenance Tool 4.2.0 have been released.
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
today's leftovers
