Devices/Embedded: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

Saturday 13th of November 2021 02:32:39 AM
Hardware
  • GL.inet GL-S10 - A compact BLE to MQTT IoT Gateway - CNX Software
  • Portwell COM Express Tiger Lake-H module supports 2.5GbE, PCIe Gen 4, 8K, up to 64GB DDR4 - CNX Software

    Portwell PCOM-B657VGL joins other COM Express and COM HPC modules based on Intel Tiger Lake-H Xeon, Core, and Celeron embeddded processors such as ADLINK Express-TL and Congatec conga-HPC/cTLH.

    Just like its competitors, the Portwell COM Express Type 6 Basic module offers 8K video output, PCIe x16 Gen 4, up to 64GB DDR4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 2.5GbE networking for a wide range of higher-end embedded applications such as industrial automation, medical equipment, graphics-intensive applications, and artificial intelligence.

  • M5Paper Gets Open Source Weather Display Firmware | Hackaday

    We know you like soldering irons, we’re quite fond of them ourselves. But the reality is, modular components and highly capable development boards allow the modern hardware hacker to get things done with far less solder smoke then ever before. In fact, sometimes all you need to finish your project is the right code.

    Case in point, check out the slick electronic paper weather display that [Danko Bertović] shows off in the video below. While it certainly fits the description of a DIY project, he didn’t have to put any of the hardware together himself. The M5Paper is an ESP32 development kit designed around a crisp 4.7″, 960 x 540 e-paper panel that includes everything from environmental sensors to an internal 1150 mAh battery. To make your handheld e-paper dreams come true, the only thing you need to provide is the software.

  • Palm OS: Reincarnate | Hackaday

    [pmig96] loves PalmOS and has set about on the arduous task of reimplementing PalmOS from scratch, dubbing it Pumpkin OS. Pumpkin OS can run on x86 and ARM at native speed as it is not an emulator. System calls are trapped and intercepted by Pumpkin OS. Because it doesn’t emulate, Palm apps currently need to be recompiled for x86, though it’s hoped to support apps that use ARMlets soon. Since there are over 800 different system traps in PalmOS, he hasn’t implemented them all yet.

    Generally speaking, his saving grace is that 80% of the apps only use 20% of the API. His starting point was a script that took the headers from the PalmOS SDK and converted them into functions with just a debug message letting him know that it isn’t implemented yet and a default return value. Additionally, [pmig96] is taking away some of the restrictions on the old PalmOS, such as being limited to only one running app at a time.

  • Issue #376 - Bullseye!

    My regular greeting is *finally* appropriate, as we announce the latest version of Raspberry Pi OS, named Bullseye. (Get it? Bullseye is the horse owned by Woody in Toy Story, who is a cowboy and says “howdy” all the time? Never mind.)

    We also gave Japan the good news that a Raspberry Pi 400 variant with a Japanese keyboard layout is now available to buy.

  • Arduino Certification Explained

    It’s aimed at educators who use (or want to use) Arduino kits in their middle school or high school classrooms. Arduino Certification is an online exam that tests your knowledge of electronics and programming. Students, makers, professionals and everyone in between can take the exam, too.

  • Video: Raspberry Pi OS Update

    Here's a new video from the Raspberry Pi Foundation regarding the upgraded Raspberry Pi OS that is now based on Debian 11. See also the blog post on the update.

Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer

Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully. Read more

Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More

Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic! Read more

Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6

Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Snapcraft offline mode – Build snaps while saving data

    As part of the snap creation cycle, the Snapcraft tool creates isolated build instances inside which all of the necessary work – download of sources, compilation, packaging, etc. – is done in a safe manner, without touching the host system. While there are many advantages to the use of the virtual machines (via Multipass) or containers (via LXD) for these tasks, the downside is a fairly liberal use of the network bandwidth to setup and configure the Snapcraft work environment. In some scenarios, you may be constrained in your available network throughput or data. To help with that, the latest build of Snapcraft comes with a new, experimental offline mode, designed to minimize the reliance on online sources, and allow you to continue working and building snaps even if you have no access to the network.

  • Top 5 Open-Source Project Management Tools for Linux

    Different project management software tools come in all shapes and sizes, vary in functionality and deployment models (SaaS or on-premises) but they are always used to collaborate and delegate tasks based on the needs of a team. No matter the size of the team and its field of activity, the goal remains the same – assigning project roles and responsibilities to team members, monitoring their progress, and managing the project budget to achieve some valuable results.

  • 16000 curl commmits [Ed: Daniel Stenberg has let Microsoft proprietary software manage his software, which is bad because GitHub is run by people from the NSA]

    Almost 14 months since I celebrated 15,000 commits in curl’s source code repository I have now passed 16,000 commits. My commit number 16,000 was a minor man page fix. The official gitstats page shows that I’ve committed changes on almost 4,600 separate days since the year 2000.

  • Odyssey 1.2 released

    Odyssey team is pleased to announce the release of Odyssey 1.2, a scalable multi-threaded connection pooler for PostgreSQL\GreenplumDB designed for the cloud.

  • PgBouncer 1.16.1 released

    PgBouncer 1.16.1 has been released. This is a minor release with a security fix.

  • Applying EU Open Source Policy in the United States

    As we reported previously, a study from the European Commission investigating the impact of open source software (OSS) and hardware estimated that a €1 billion investment in open source software resulted in an impact of between €65 and €95 billion on the European economy. The report also outlined extensive recommendations for enabling future EU growth of open source hardware and software. A recent article by Frank Nagle for the Brookings Institution further examines the study in terms of U.S. digital infrastructure and in light of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • The future driving is software, the future of software is open source

    ith new entrants and incumbents enlivened by technology, competition is fierce in the auto industry. Yet, it’s how carmakers respond to the digitization, electrification and automation of how we move that will define whether they still exist in a decade’s time. Automakers can no longer afford to ignore the reality of CASE – Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric driving – and the way it’s already reengineering the competitor landscape. The pace of change is only going accelerate.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/45 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)

    Tumbleweed keeps being predictable when it comes to the update cadence. This week, we could publish 5 fully tested snapshots (1104, 1105, 1106, 1107, and 1110).

  • Reasons to use WSL2 on Windows 11.

    (From a joke I made on IRC. I bet I get banned from #windows on Libera Chat shortly.)

  • Forbes: ‘Desperate’ Microsoft Making It Harder To Switch Windows 11 Browser

