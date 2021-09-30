Linux Kernel and Graphics
-
Linux To Start Seeing Enablement Patches For Intel "Raptor Lake" - Phoronix
Following today's inaugural patch, over the coming weeks we are expected to see Intel Raptor Lake patches beginning to make it out onto the public kernel mailing list for review.
Raptor Lake is anticipated to be the 13th Gen Core processors and successor to the recently launched Alder Lake processors. Previous leaks around Raptor Lake have pointed to the new "Raptor Cove" performance core and an improved Gracemont power efficiency core. Leaks have also suggested Raptor Lake S could top out at a 24 core / 32 thread design. The launch of Raptor Lake is expected in 2022.
-
Faster Ceph With Linux 5.16 Now That Async Dirops Have Been Flipped On - Phoronix
The Ceph open-source distributed storage system can now enjoy better performance out-of-the-box with Linux 5.16.
Last year with Linux 5.7 the Ceph file-system driver added the feature of async directory operations "dirops" and now finally with Linux 5.16 that is being enabled by default. After lots of testing this summer on Ceph's async dirops code, the developers are comfortable enabling it by default rather than requiring the "nowsync" mount option.
-
The Future Is Nowish
Zink can now run all display platform flavors of Weston (and possibly other compositors?). Expect it in zink-wip later today once it passes another round of my local CI.
-
Experimental Mesa Zink Code Managing To Run Wayland's Weston Compositor - Phoronix
Following Mesa's Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan translation driver finally running "glxgears" in a correct and performant manner, the newest milestone acheived by lead Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz is managing to run Wayland's Weston compositor.
With experimental, yet-to-be-merged or even MR'ed code for Zink, Blumenkrantz can now get the Wayland reference compositor running on Zink which in turn is then running off the native Vulkan driver.
-
Intel Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For Raptor Lake - Same As Alder Lake - Phoronix
When writing this morning about intel "Raptor Lake" Linux enablement to begin, I didn't expect that to bear fruit so quickly in just a matter of hours... As predicted, that Linux bring-up for the Alder Lake successor is beginning now -- and doing so at full-speed with the initial Raptor Lake S (RPL-S) graphics support being posted.
Following that early indicator today of the Raptor Lake model ID being posted, Intel's graphics driver team has posted their initial patches bringing up Raptor Lake S graphics for their "i915" kernel graphics driver. As of writing, the Mesa Vulkan/OpenGL driver user-space patches haven't been posted but are likely coming out soon.
-
Radeon Software 21.40.1 Linux Driver Unifies ROCm, Uses New Driver Distribution Model - Phoronix
AMD this week quietly released Radeon Software for Linux 21.40.1 as a fundamentally big update for this packaged driver stack targeting enterprise Linux distributions.
The Radeon Software for Linux 21.40.1 packaged driver release is their first that usess unified ROCm (Radeon Open eCosystem) and graphics drivers. This packaged driver has integrated/unified their compute stack with what is offered by ROCm compared to prior releases also having still shipped their legacy OpenCL/compute components. Moving forward it's all the ROCm-based approach for OpenCL/compute. However, machine learning users for now at least are encoutaged to use the upstream ROCm packages as the v21.40.1 point release hasn't been formally validated for that use-case yet.
-
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Can Finally Render glxgears With Great Speed - Phoronix
While the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code within Mesa is close to OpenGL 4.6 conformant and running many OpenGL games at good performance, it's taken until now to see good performance out of the glxgears benchmark.
It took a long time for glxgears to even render correctly on Zink even when it was on to running various demanding OpenGL Linux games... It was just earlier this year Zink correctly rendered glxgears but was doing so incredibly slow.
-
AMDGPU Linux Driver Preparing To Enable DSC-Over-eDP For More Power-Savings - Phoronix
While the AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" Linux kernel graphics driver has supported VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) over DisplayPort connections, until now it hasn't supported the power-savings feature for eDP panels.
Since Display Stream Compression 1.1 the specification has supported Embedded DisplayPort for reducing the amount of data transferred and in turn reducing system power consumption and helping battery life on laptops.
Finally the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver is preparing to enable Display Stream Compression for the eDP interface.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 511 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video. Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports. Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD. The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 44 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
6 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 52 sec ago
10 hours 38 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 37 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago