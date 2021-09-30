Start of linked paragraph and character styles in Writer
Writer now has the start of linked character and paragraph styles. This improves DOCX compatibility, extends ODT and it’ll improve the style previews and the UI in the future, hopefully.
Cassidy on GNOME, Themes, and More
Recently there’s been a lot of discussion within the open source desktop space about GNOME, LibAdwaita, and the future of “theming” on GTK-based platforms like GNOME and elementary OS. To help distill this information, Nick from The Linux Experiment interviewed elementary co-founder and CXO Cassidy James Blaede for his recent The FACTS about GNOME’s plans for THEMES video.
Below are the questions provided by Nick and Cassidy’s answers, lightly edited for spelling, grammar, and formatting. We hope they help share a bit of perspective on this topic!
Rugged outdoor net appliance offers 6x GbE, PoE, 5G, and WiFi-6
Lanner’s IP67 and MIL-STD-810G compliant “ISD-0370” 5G net appliance runs Linux on an up to 12-core Atom C3000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, and 3x M.2. USB, COM, and 6x GbE, including 2x with PoE, use M12 ports.
Lanner announced its first IP67-rated, outdoor-ready network appliance. The ISD-0370 offers 6x GbE ports and M.2 slots for 5G, WiFi/BT, and an SSD.
The ISD-0370 runs Linux on an Atom C3000. Other Lanner network appliances with this combination in include its compact NCA-1515, as well as its larger SFP-ready NCR-1510, both with 6x GbE. There is also a larger 8x GbE NCA-1515 with SFP, bypass, and extra security, among others.
today's leftovers
As part of the snap creation cycle, the Snapcraft tool creates isolated build instances inside which all of the necessary work – download of sources, compilation, packaging, etc. – is done in a safe manner, without touching the host system. While there are many advantages to the use of the virtual machines (via Multipass) or containers (via LXD) for these tasks, the downside is a fairly liberal use of the network bandwidth to setup and configure the Snapcraft work environment.
In some scenarios, you may be constrained in your available network throughput or data. To help with that, the latest build of Snapcraft comes with a new, experimental offline mode, designed to minimize the reliance on online sources, and allow you to continue working and building snaps even if you have no access to the network.
Different project management software tools come in all shapes and sizes, vary in functionality and deployment models (SaaS or on-premises) but they are always used to collaborate and delegate tasks based on the needs of a team.
No matter the size of the team and its field of activity, the goal remains the same – assigning project roles and responsibilities to team members, monitoring their progress, and managing the project budget to achieve some valuable results.
16000 curl commmits [Ed: Daniel Stenberg has let Microsoft proprietary software manage his software, which is bad because GitHub is run by people from the NSA]
Almost 14 months since I celebrated 15,000 commits in curl’s source code repository I have now passed 16,000 commits.
My commit number 16,000 was a minor man page fix.
The official gitstats page shows that I’ve committed changes on almost 4,600 separate days since the year 2000.
Odyssey team is pleased to announce the release of Odyssey 1.2, a scalable multi-threaded connection pooler for PostgreSQL\GreenplumDB designed for the cloud.
PgBouncer 1.16.1 has been released. This is a minor release with a security fix.
As we reported previously, a study from the European Commission investigating the impact of open source software (OSS) and hardware estimated that a €1 billion investment in open source software resulted in an impact of between €65 and €95 billion on the European economy. The report also outlined extensive recommendations for enabling future EU growth of open source hardware and software.
A recent article by Frank Nagle for the Brookings Institution further examines the study in terms of U.S. digital infrastructure and in light of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
ith new entrants and incumbents enlivened by technology, competition is fierce in the auto industry. Yet, it’s how carmakers respond to the digitization, electrification and automation of how we move that will define whether they still exist in a decade’s time.
Automakers can no longer afford to ignore the reality of CASE – Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric driving – and the way it’s already reengineering the competitor landscape. The pace of change is only going accelerate.
Tumbleweed keeps being predictable when it comes to the update cadence. This week, we could publish 5 fully tested snapshots (1104, 1105, 1106, 1107, and 1110).
